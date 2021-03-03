 Skip to content
(KRON 4) Prices for those newly hard-to-get Dr. Seuss books are skyrocketing on Amazon.
    And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, Dr. Seuss fallout, Dr. Seuss  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thrift shops, baby
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, conservatives feel so strongly about the left's "canceling" of their favorite dr. Seuss books, but they are scrambling to buy these books which they've never read before?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Thrift shops, baby



Yep...going to grab a bunch of these for like a quarter and sell them on Amazon or eBay for $2000
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, lots of people got themselves worked up into a frothy rage before they realized that they'd never even heard of any of these titles, so some of them, the ones who aren't really creative to completely feign outrage over something about which they actually know nothing, want to read them so they don't have to lie the next time they're forced to pretend.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had never even heard of any of these books. I can't imagine there is a big market for this once this gets out of the news.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that tends to happen when popular items suddenly become historic collectables.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does a school choosing not to read Dr. Seuss books turn into Dr. Seuss is banned and his books are now rare? Conservatives need to stop their outrage addiction.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustSayYo: So, conservatives feel so strongly about the left's "canceling" of their favorite dr. Seuss books, but they are scrambling to buy these books which they've never read before?


I'm just excited that they're going to learn how to read.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a first edition of The Turner Diaries, how much will some patriot pay for this rare 'cancelled' book?
 
digmar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what's the current short interest on one of these books?
Is r/wallstreetbets going all in yet?
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has to be the saddest and most pathetic attempt at stirring controversy over a dead man's old cartoons from before he was known for his children's books. This is as bad as some attempts to stir-up controversy with over Schulz on certain aspects of his life.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a few Trumpers will use them and learn to read...
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustSayYo: So, conservatives feel so strongly about the left's "canceling" of their favorite dr. Seuss books, but they are scrambling to buy these books which they've never read before?


maybe they just got excited when they heard about the racist content, and thought there was finally a book at their reading level that they could relate to.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much are Dr. Seuss' old porno cartoons going for?  If you don't want Dr. Seuss to be canceled, make sure you buy as much as possible for your kids to enjoy.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: How does a school choosing not to read Dr. Seuss books turn into Dr. Seuss is banned and his books are now rare? Conservatives need to stop their outrage addiction.


I believe the publisher said they would not publish them anymore.

I'm not defending the faux outragers.  But I'm sure that news is what is driving the prices up.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Dr. Seuss stock is skyrocketing
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Antidamascus: I had never even heard of any of these books. I can't imagine there is a big market for this once this gets out of the news.


I remember "Saw it on Mulberry Street", but that's it and even then I hadn't read it.  These books are 60-70 years old... and there are a lot of them.  These aren't classic American works.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans are farkin weird
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It also looks like there aren't that many in publication to begin with, so, whoever does have a hardcopy is listing stupid prices.

Hell, if that's the way we're judging things, I have out of print table top materials that you can't find anymore.  If I list them on ebay for $10,000 and can't find a buyer can I still claim them for insurance purposes? Because they're about to get stolen out of my car if that's the case.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MinatoArisato013: This has to be the saddest and most pathetic attempt at stirring controversy over a dead man's old cartoons from before he was known for his children's books. This is as bad as some attempts to stir-up controversy with over Schulz on certain aspects of his life.


It has been long and well known that seuss made cartoons depicting racist images during the war.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wondering if there's a buck to be made by buying up a bunch of stuff with problematic content and waiting for them to get "cancelled." A stack of Revenge of the Nerds blu-rays could be worth a fortune.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: How does a school choosing not to read Dr. Seuss books turn into Dr. Seuss is banned and his books are now rare? Conservatives need to stop their outrage addiction.


I finally cashed in my Dale Earnhardt commemorative plates and put the proceeds in to purchasing these rare tomes.
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Maybe a few Trumpers will use them and learn to read...


reading isn't their problem - it's thinking
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a very long time since I read any Dr Seuss books and I don't remember those six books at all.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, Rick's book nerd Rebecca says only the first editions are worth anything.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilariously they are some of the worst Dr. Seuss books that I never read as a kid myself and only ever read to my kids once because they're terrible. If I Ran the Zoo and Mulberry Street just go on and on endlessly and make little to no sense, even as far as Dr. Seuss books go. The only reason anyone even owns these in the first place is because they came with sets.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I have a first edition of The Turner Diaries, how much will some patriot pay for this rare 'cancelled' book?


That depends - is it signed by Jebus himself?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could put together a gift basket for right-wing, cancel-culture-obsessed crybabies with a couple Dr. Seuss books, some Aunt Jemima syrup, Eskimo pies, a Mr. Potatohead, a Redskins shirt, a Frito Bandito toy. They're probably pay thousands for it.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: vudukungfu: Thrift shops, baby
Yep...going to grab a bunch of these for like a quarter and sell them on Amazon or eBay for $2000


Yeah, nobody is. Hipsters and other money-loving dipshiats have been combing the stores and the internet for 24 hours already, and they have those copies. Now they're going to sell them, and pay off their student loans for that marketing degree
It's a beautiful way to live.
 
Clem Fandango
‘’ 1 hour ago  

godxam: SpecialSnowFlake: Maybe a few Trumpers will use them and learn to read...

reading isn't their problem - it's thinking


It can be two things
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: How does a school choosing not to read Dr. Seuss books turn into Dr. Seuss is banned and his books are now rare? Conservatives need to stop their outrage addiction.


They're not going to publish them anymore.
Things get rarer when they go out of print.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustSayYo: So, conservatives feel so strongly about the left's "canceling" of their favorite dr. Seuss books, but they are scrambling to buy these books which they've never read before?


I'm extra confused by this, because it sounds like The Dr. Seuss Organization or whatever the hell it's called made this decision on their own.  I don't recall any real pressure outside of extremely esoteric academic circles (which admittedly Children's Book Companies are very tapped into), so this isn't even a matter of getting cancelled.  They are just doing a capitalism, right?
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: MinatoArisato013: This has to be the saddest and most pathetic attempt at stirring controversy over a dead man's old cartoons from before he was known for his children's books. This is as bad as some attempts to stir-up controversy with over Schulz on certain aspects of his life.

It has been long and well known that seuss made cartoons depicting racist images during the war.


Yes? And Captain America, Superman, Wonder Woman, all "fought" racist caricatures as well during the war, and yes I know it's about the various items in a "shop" drawing you're referring to that predates the war and was more towards minstrel stereotypes.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm surprised this hasn't turned into a "liberals are the real racists, they are anti-semitic and never support Israel, now they cancel a beloved Jewish Author". Tonight on Tucker Carlson, maybe?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess it's like this:

1. Declare a ban on the books
2. Buy them all up
3. Profit

It's a plan so evil that it might work.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: I'm wondering if there's a buck to be made by buying up a bunch of stuff with problematic content and waiting for them to get "cancelled." A stack of Revenge of the Nerds blu-rays could be worth a fortune.


Could even do a poor man's pump and dump. Collect it all now and then go to various message boards and Twitter and rage about how it's racist, then dump it to market at mark up.
 
steklo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whoa, whoa..hold the presses. I thought Amazon was censoring what books they were selling to fix their corporate political views. Banning books they think harm the American public and here they are selling these Dr Seuss books?
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: odinsposse: How does a school choosing not to read Dr. Seuss books turn into Dr. Seuss is banned and his books are now rare? Conservatives need to stop their outrage addiction.

They're not going to publish them anymore.
Things get rarer when they go out of print.


Actual copyright question comes to mind.  If a publisher officially states that they won't publish something any longer, how long is it before they don't own it anymore?
 
detonator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Geilsel gleans a goldmine
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is a great example of cultural flopping.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"Ahhhh! My sense of social injustice!!"
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: You could put together a gift basket for right-wing, cancel-culture-obsessed crybabies with a couple Dr. Seuss books, some Aunt Jemima syrup, Eskimo pies, a Mr. Potatohead, a Redskins shirt, a Frito Bandito toy. They're probably pay thousands for it.


Memberberries

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Had anyone ever read these 6 books? The only one that even sounded familiar to me was the Zoo one.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: JustSayYo: So, conservatives feel so strongly about the left's "canceling" of their favorite dr. Seuss books, but they are scrambling to buy these books which they've never read before?

I'm extra confused by this, because it sounds like The Dr. Seuss Organization or whatever the hell it's called made this decision on their own.  I don't recall any real pressure outside of extremely esoteric academic circles (which admittedly Children's Book Companies are very tapped into), so this isn't even a matter of getting cancelled.  They are just doing a capitalism, right?


Yes, this. I can't remember which one of these books it is, but we have a few of them and in one of them I actually showed my wife the page that basically says "CHING CHONG BING BONG" with slanty-eyed buck-toothed straw hat wearing depictions and we chuckled and shook our heads about these old racist morons and tossed the book into the bottom of the bin, never to be read again (mostly because it's like 90 damn pages of gibberish).
 
rummonkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MinatoArisato013: This has to be the saddest and most pathetic attempt at stirring controversy over a dead man's old cartoons from before he was known for his children's books. This is as bad as some attempts to stir-up controversy with over Schulz on certain aspects of his life.


This was the explanation I gave my kids which seemed satisfying to them but annoyed my wife who is halfway to being a fox robot recently anyway.

The man who wrote dr. Seuss books used to cold deeply racist views and some of those views showed in some early books. He realized the error of his ways and improved himself as a person and the books that came out afterwards are perfectly fine. Nobody is getting cancelled but sometimes pieces of History need to be put away for good.

Mind you, my wife is the type that will get very upset at whatever headline FOX News tells her and then we'll simply quietly sieve as I go on to explain reality to her. Eventually she accepts it but she doesn't like doing it.
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MinatoArisato013: Yes? And Captain America, Superman, Wonder Woman, all "fought" racist caricatures as well during the war,


Don't forget all those banned Warner Bros cartoons from the 40's as well...
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's the author's own heirs who control the rights to his books that are choosing to stop publishing these titles. Nobody's forcing them to do so. They're doing it because they see it as a way of protecting his legacy - and by the way those books weren't big sellers anyway. Hop on Pop and The Lorax and Green Eggs and Ham are doing just fine.
 
JinxofSpades
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait until they hear about these:
drb960u7vv58y.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These are going to be their next incandescent light bulbs, aren't they?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: I had never even heard of any of these books. I can't imagine there is a big market for this once this gets out of the news.


The real money is in Beanie Babies.
 
