 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   US Capitol Police announce increased security, citing "concerning information". In a better world there would be a "this is not a repeat from January 4th" joke next. Sadly, the world is far from better   (nypost.com) divider line
33
    More: Obvious, United States Congress, United States Capitol, United States presidential inauguration, United States Capitol Police, Donald Trump, US Capitol Police, United States House of Representatives, Washington, D.C.  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 9:20 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A lot of Congress people want the fences down, less security. They remain oblivious to the problem.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
January 4th?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Best be safe.  Babbitt all the Ashlis.  Won't be a problem then.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
sources said that officers' days off and vacation days have been canceled this week as a result of this new threat.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Because if you make the cops this week, they can't participate in the insurrection.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: January 4th?


Also on Jan. 4:Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund asks the Senate and House sergeants at arms for permission to put the National Guard on emergency standby. They reject that idea and suggest instead that he informally seek out his Guard contacts, asking them to "lean forward" and be on alert in case the Capitol Police need help.

From here: https://billmoyers.com/story/in​surrect​ion-timeline-first-the-coup-and-then-t​he-cover-up-updated/

I believe this is the reference subby is making.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't announce it dammit, just get in place.  We didn't announce the D-Day plans.  These clowns will probably stay home now and brag about how terrifying they are, and the complicit congresscritters will moan and whine about the costs and waste.

Hell, announce that everyone is going on leave and not even a skeleton crew will be guarding the place.  These cowards want to take over, lure them in, lock the door behind them and unleash on them.  You don't alert the media when dealing with terrorists.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One of these rednecks is going to kill somebody in the next four years. Or maybe a bunch of somebodies.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What, you thought Biden being president meant the civil war had been averted?
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
edmo:

A lot of Congress people want the fences down, less security. They remain oblivious to the problem.

Ftfy.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Don't announce it dammit, just get in place.  We didn't announce the D-Day plans.  These clowns will probably stay home now and brag about how terrifying they are, and the complicit congresscritters will moan and whine about the costs and waste.


Difficulty: QAnon-level intelligence.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The boogie man is still out there!! Nobody is safe. XD

Also, these guys need help(!):
washingtonian.comView Full Size

XD
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Hell, announce that everyone is going on leave and not even a skeleton crew will be guarding the place.  These cowards want to take over, lure them in, lock the door behind them and unleash on them.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: A lot of Congress people want the fences down, less security. They remain oblivious to the problem.


Do they?  Or are they active participants themselves?  Only 2 Republicans that I can think of (Romney and Pence) seem to care that non Dem lives were in danger.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Susan Collins is head of the Capitol Police now?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: A lot of Congress people want the fences down, less security. They remain oblivious to the problem.


the reason those fences are up is because of a lot of them.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They should be able to reopen the monuments to anyone that can prove they aren't conservative.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: The boogie man is still out there!! Nobody is safe. XD

Also, these guys need help(!):
[washingtonian.com image 850x637]
XD


Not to take away from any service member's intent on defending this country, but the question has to be asked if all of those supporting 'the cause' have been sufficiently screened out?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't care what the police are doing.  I bought a very pricey pair of VIP inauguration tickets for tomorrow and I be there to see Trump sworn in (on a real signed Bible) come hell or high water.
 
Liinda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just cannot wrap my head around the fact that Trump has tripled his hotel cost because his supporters might show up en masse, yet they apparently still plan on coming to the capital. How can they not see that he playing them and sees them as income opportunity?

It infuriates me watching the things that are happening right now. I watched about five minutes of Trump's word vomit at the CPAC rally and had to turn off the TV and go for a jog. I think that hideous, cartoonish statue is a ridiculous distortion of reality and a perfect representation of his followers.

What an unbelievable disgrace.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
cherryl taggart:
Hell, announce that everyone is going on leave and not even a skeleton crew will be guarding the place.  These cowards want to take over, lure them in, lock the door behind them and unleash on them.  You don't alert the media when dealing with terrorists.

Don't even need to unleash on them, just remove all food from the building in advance, barricade the exits and shut off all the utilities.  After 2-3 days the problem solves itself.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: A lot of Congress people want the fences down, less security. They remain oblivious to the problem.


Some of them are very aware of the problem. They want the fences down because of the problem.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: One of these rednecks is going to kill somebody in the next four years. Or maybe a bunch of somebodies.


Chessmaster. The libs made them do it by libbing up errythang!
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is going to be real dumb if it happens. Mostly because it will exclusively include people that watched it happen before, saw a bunch of morons with no legitimate cause get arrested, then decided doing it again was smart.

I've only entered into a chili eating contest with a Thai man or a vodka drinking contest with a Polish man once.

Because afterwards, while it seemed fun, turns out that was a really stupid thing to do.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The fact that our US Capitol is surrounded by fences and barbwire makes me sick to my stomach.
Thanks a lot Trump.
I hold you 100% responsible for this.
And you don't even farking care.
You are such a POS.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Liinda: I just cannot wrap my head around the fact that Trump has tripled his hotel cost because his supporters might show up en masse, yet they apparently still plan on coming to the capital. How can they not see that he playing them and sees them as income opportunity?

It infuriates me watching the things that are happening right now. I watched about five minutes of Trump's word vomit at the CPAC rally and had to turn off the TV and go for a jog. I think that hideous, cartoonish statue is a ridiculous distortion of reality and a perfect representation of his followers.

What an unbelievable disgrace.


There's a sucker born every minute as  P.T. Barnum said.  I like the expression "they saw you coming" as con sees his mark.  However, with Trump, it is worst than that.  He not only "saw them coming" he actually sent for them.

I have two nephews from one sister.  I taught them newfie arm wrestling.  That's where you get them to hold a fist in front of your face and they have to keep from pulling the fist down.  Then you release and they accidentally punch themselves in their own head.

I did it to my first nephew.  Released early before he was resisting too much so he didn't punch himself hard at all.  We all had a big laugh.  My  younger nephew than said loudly "My turn!" and held up his fist.

Trumpers are like my younger nephew.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
IIRC isn't tomorrow the day the Qanon nutters think Trump is somehow coming back to take back the presidency or something?
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Liinda: I just cannot wrap my head around the fact that Trump has tripled his hotel cost because his supporters might show up en masse, yet they apparently still plan on coming to the capital. How can they not see that he playing them and sees them as income opportunity?

It infuriates me watching the things that are happening right now. I watched about five minutes of Trump's word vomit at the CPAC rally and had to turn off the TV and go for a jog. I think that hideous, cartoonish statue is a ridiculous distortion of reality and a perfect representation of his followers.

What an unbelievable disgrace.

There's a sucker born every minute as  P.T. Barnum said.  I like the expression "they saw you coming" as con sees his mark.  However, with Trump, it is worst than that.  He not only "saw them coming" he actually sent for them.

I have two nephews from one sister.  I taught them newfie arm wrestling.  That's where you get them to hold a fist in front of your face and they have to keep from pulling the fist down.  Then you release and they accidentally punch themselves in their own head.

I did it to my first nephew.  Released early before he was resisting too much so he didn't punch himself hard at all.  We all had a big laugh.  My  younger nephew than said loudly "My turn!" and held up his fist.

Trumpers are like my younger nephew.


Haha we just posted two allegories about the same sentiment.

I'll do something dumb once (usually drunk and enthusiastically), but I'll be damned if I repeat that dumb thing again or if I see someone do the dumb thing before me.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: IIRC isn't tomorrow the day the Qanon nutters think Trump is somehow coming back to take back the presidency or something?


Trump is having a very discrete ceremony.  It will be inside the Washington monument which is the true seat of power of the executive.  He will do it discretely because he does not want to interfere with the mass arrest all democratic party politicians which will be his first act of office.  He does not want to blow the element of surprise for the safety and security of military personnel leading this huge operation.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I see that our nutty downvoter still thinks that is a thing. No riot because most of them are cowards and don't want to get fired when they return home, and Trump has not told them to come. We still need tight security due to the seriously damaged among us who don't want to play nice. Some features will surely become standard now that deficiencies have been exposed.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: abhorrent1: IIRC isn't tomorrow the day the Qanon nutters think Trump is somehow coming back to take back the presidency or something?

Trump is having a very discrete ceremony.  It will be inside the Washington monument which is the true seat of power of the executive.  He will do it discretely because he does not want to interfere with the mass arrest all democratic party politicians which will be his first act of office.  He does not want to blow the element of surprise for the safety and security of military personnel leading this huge operation.


Discrete ceremony? Sounds like a hoity toity way of saying ultimate frisbee. I'm down for ultimate frisbee.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Liinda: I just cannot wrap my head around the fact that Trump has tripled his hotel cost because his supporters might show up en masse, yet they apparently still plan on coming to the capital. How can they not see that he playing them and sees them as income opportunity?

It infuriates me watching the things that are happening right now. I watched about five minutes of Trump's word vomit at the CPAC rally and had to turn off the TV and go for a jog. I think that hideous, cartoonish statue is a ridiculous distortion of reality and a perfect representation of his followers.

What an unbelievable disgrace.

There's a sucker born every minute as  P.T. Barnum said.  I like the expression "they saw you coming" as con sees his mark.  However, with Trump, it is worst than that.  He not only "saw them coming" he actually sent for them.

I have two nephews from one sister.  I taught them newfie arm wrestling.  That's where you get them to hold a fist in front of your face and they have to keep from pulling the fist down.  Then you release and they accidentally punch themselves in their own head.

I did it to my first nephew.  Released early before he was resisting too much so he didn't punch himself hard at all.  We all had a big laugh.  My  younger nephew than said loudly "My turn!" and held up his fist.

Trumpers are like my younger nephew.



Wow...glad you don't have kids of your own...
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stinkynuts: The boogie man is still out there!! Nobody is safe. XD

Also, these guys need help(!):
[washingtonian.com image 850x637]
XD


Username checks out.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: A lot of Congress people want the fences down, less security. They remain oblivious to the problem.


The problem at this point is imaginary.  Given the fences, massive guard presence, the charges coming for those who breeched the capitol last time, and the general level of concern there is no chance a sufficiently sized crowd could gather in striking distance of the capitol any time in the foreseeable future.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.