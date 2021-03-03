 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Andretti sets new world speed record. Difficulty: in a car made of cake   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Mario Andretti, Marco Andretti, Indianapolis 500, American Championship Car Racing, Michael Andretti  
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still more reliable than a Ferrari
 
dready zim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Still more reliable than a Ferrari


Probably weighs more too
 
Princip's Sandwich
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now that's a sugar rush.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Still more reliable than a Ferrari


Still faster than a Williams.


/Come on Williams, at least score some points this year! We know how good George is!
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Still more reliable than a Ferrari


so is an Acura cake.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.