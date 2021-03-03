 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Inside the 1950s British secret underground fortress built for important people and the country to survive a nuclear attack during the Cold War. It even had space for the do-nothing royals to reproduce amongst themselves (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Nuclear weapon, Intercontinental ballistic missile, secret underground city, World War II, acre blast-proof site, government officials, Cold War, underground site  
•       •       •

1215 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
  I've been to Cheyenne Mountain and Raven Rock, it's pretty cool to see stuff like this both from a history standpoint as well as an engineering one.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd imagine most countries had some similar method of saving the important civil servants while the rest of us died in nuclear fire.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: I'd imagine most countries had some similar method of saving the important civil servants while the rest of us died in nuclear fire.


"Had"?  You might want to check your verb tense there.  Facilities like this one and the one at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia are simply the facilities that have become outdated and could be declassified.  Don't believe for a second, though, that there are not newer and better facilities for our fearless leaders to escape to when things hit the fan.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also a big exchange was built under Manchester. It's still in use and can be visited, with permission.

Underground Telephone Exchange 'Guardian' Manchester(True Story)
Youtube XrdCxX-3NL0


Also: https://youtu.be/wAq-Bg958ms
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the even of a nuclear war, it is completely stupid to waste all that housing on old legislators who are past their prime.

Sure you need some kind of surviving government, but only if you have a surviving population that needs to be governed.

I would have an age cut off for senior legislators and cabinet officials, with only one or two exceptions.  Same with military officers and department heads.  What you really want is a bunch of talented and gifted people in their 30s, and some up and coming kids in their 20s, and you want about a good 60 to 40 split with sixty percent of them being female and the rest male.  Hell, given that all the nuclear submarines that might survive the war are mostly manned by male crews, you might want to make that ratio 70 to 30 female to male.  Basically put AOC and the Squad in charge of the post apocalypse.

You probably also want enough birth control on hand to last three or four years, because while you want everyone to eventually start boning, you want to wait until after nuclear winter is over before they start popping out kids.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Link to an official MOD publication for some light reading;

https://assets.publishing.service.gov​.​uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/a​ttachment_data/file/324883/Corsham_Tun​nel_version1.pdf


During any transition to war phase no doubt a lot of the empty space / shelving etc would have been filled with pallets upon pallets of food, water, medical supplies etc. Factor in hundreds of various ministers, officials, support staff, the Royals & MOD personnel / staff - all suffering various degrees of trying to rationalise the end of human civilisation as we know it - and it would have sucked perhaps somewhat less than being outside.

Inevitably they would have had to leave and... try to rebuild? The only alternative would have been eventually starving to death, or arranging an appointment with a sympathetic Dr for 'a little something' to end it all.

WW3; not even once. Hopefully.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I've been to Cheyenne Mountain


Did you get to see the Stargate?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good plan. Save the types who have historically (in)bred a bunch of malformed hemophiliacs and mentally enfeebed to repopulate the dying earth. Like the three identical cousins who helped move WW1 along.
 
drogg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've been binging on Underground Marvels (Science Channel on Discovery+) lately. They show a lot of these nuclear shelters. Some have been repurposed, others have not. Really neat show that's worth checking out.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: You probably also want enough birth control on hand to last three or four years, because while you want everyone to eventually start boning, you want to wait until after nuclear winter is over before they start popping out kids.



dv2oc5tyj18yr.cloudfront.netView Full Size



A computer could be set and programmed to accept factors of youth, health, sexual fertility, intelligence and a cross-section of necessary skills. Of course, it would be vital that top government and military men be included to foster and impart the required principles of leadership and tradition. Heil! Actually, they would breed prodigiously, yeah? There would be much time and little to do. With a proper breeding techniques and a ratio of, say, ten females to each male, I would guess that they could interact their way back to the present gross national product within, say, 20 years.

I hasten to add that since each man will be required to do prodigious... service along these lines, the women will have to be selected for their sexual characteristics which will have to be of a highly stimulating nature.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
the US had one built to house every member of Congress and their families:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

media.npr.orgView Full Size

roadunraveled.comView Full Size


some straight -up Vault-tech Shiat.

and it was built right under a five star resort in WV
media1.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Welcome your new king.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dr. Strangelove(1963) - The mineshaft space
Youtube DhShPLdvt88
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
[Ninja'd!]

Mein Fuhrer!

I can walk!
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Magorn: the US had one built to house every member of Congress and their families:
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x195]
[media.npr.org image 789x592]
[roadunraveled.com image 700x746]

some straight -up Vault-tech Shiat.

and it was built right under a five star resort in WV
[media1.s-nbcnews.com image 850x478]


10 to 1 the Congresscritters wouldn't notice a lock on the OUTSIDE of the entrance door...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I'd imagine most countries had some similar method of saving the important civil servants while the rest of us died in nuclear fire.


Canada has the Diefenbunker

Home - Diefenbunker Museum


named for the PM who founded it.

Yes, it's open to the public.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.