    Awkward, Criminal Investigation Department, City of London, makeshift event, Raver, Metropolitan Police Service, Escape, The Gathering, The Police  
steklo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mungo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
... no it wasn't
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The heck with the rave stuff tell me more about the railway.
 
OldJames
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What made it illegal, trespassing?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Happy 303 Day everybody!
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OldJames: What made it illegal, trespassing?


99% of the time: No permit.

So yes: Trespassing.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldJames: What made it illegal, trespassing?


The Criminal Justice Act?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Happy 303 Day everybody!


"My LFO knob is squelching with delight!"

/sorry.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mungo: ... no it wasn't


Subby didn't even wait for the first image to load in the article.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
lol, kids still go to raves
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: lol, kids still go to raves


Music, drugs, dancing women, the outdoors...

Yeah, sounds awful.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: gameshowhost: lol, kids still go to raves

Music, drugs, dancing women, the outdoors...

Yeah, sounds awful.


Sucking on pacifiers, mdma overdoses, terrible music, waving glow sticks...

Yeah... sounds like a real bop, there.
 
