(CBS News)   Younger generations are having less kids, and it is leading to a potential crisis on our hands
    Scary, Demography, Population, cost of housing, CBS News, cost of education, baby boom, young people, first lockdowns  
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Would you bring a kid into this? Really?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fewer people on the planet means we aren't depleting resources as fast and aren't polluting as much
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I got married when I was 42 and wife was 28. She got her tubes tied because we decided that although we like kids we would adopt if we ever wanted one.

We have 12 nephews are two are our godchildren.  We make sure they have a quality life.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Not a crisis, a necessity. We need less people for a sustainable future and we need to get rid of the misguided 20st century idea of fuelling the economy with an ever increasing number of people.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It is quite possibly the greatest thing you can do for the planet. Also, one of the greatest signs in America you are in or just slightly above poverty.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"We need to have enough working-age people to carry the load of these seniors, who deserve their retirement, they deserve all their entitlements, and they're gonna live out another 30 years"

That sounds like an unsustainable pyramid scheme.

When my grandparents were born there were 1.6 billion people on the planet. It was over double that when I was born. I'm about the age where I'd be having grandkids if I had kids and the population is over double what it was when I was born. Not sustainable another iteration out.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
From the article: "We need to have enough working-age people to carry the load of these seniors, who deserve their retirement, they deserve all their entitlements, and they're gonna live out another 30 years,"

No they don't deserve any of that. They would have deserved that if they would have actually taken the lead fighting global warming and taking care of our world for future generations. By and large, the generation that is currently over 50 failed in their duty as it has been obvious from 1970 that urgent action was need. 

They are all guilty, they do not deserve an early retirement, and they are entitled to Jack shiat.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Really? 7 posts in and I'm the first?

/Fark, I am dissapoint
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

As someone who is turning 58 next week, I take offense at this characterization and and refuse to take the blame.  According to some calendar somewhere I'm a "boomer" and responsible for all the ills of the world.  But you know what, I'm just as screwed by the older generation as people ten years younger than me.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

you do realize that they aren't just talking about the seniors of today don't you? you are included in that group as well.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I have 3 adult children and none of them have any interest in reproducing.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I figure the future is full of robot caregivers that hand out gruel and medications at a better treatment level than humans can muster for money.

Up until this point plan D was always available, sadly with global warming ice is not a guarantee.

Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BizarreMan: As someone who is turning 58 next week, I take offense at this characterization and and refuse to take the blame.  According to some calendar somewhere I'm a "boomer" and responsible for all the ills of the world.  But you know what, I'm just as screwed by the older generation as people ten years younger than me.


The trick is to realize the galaxy brains who post in these threads are absolutely goddamn stupid and that any time they give their opinion on anything, ever, you should laugh at them and thank them for refusing to have children, since it may very well be the only intelligent thing they have ever done in their lives.

Anyway, let us all continue with this thread, in which the people who are fighting to make the planet to make a better place -- but refuse to have children because the world will not be a better place -- argue how science can be used to fix a planet that has been destroyed by science.  Like and subscribe.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm so glad the article was about elder care, and not like "oh shiat, we can't keep capitalisming without exponential growth! Breed goddammit! No you can't have wages or childcare!"
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

you do realize that they aren't just talking about the seniors of today don't you? you are included in that group as well.


That's why I made a very concious choice not to have children, not to own a car, and limit my envorinmental impact as much as possible. And if this means I have to work until I am 70 and have very little benefits, honestly, I am prepared to take that responsibility.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

As someone who is turning 58 next week, I take offense at this characterization and and refuse to take the blame.  According to some calendar somewhere I'm a "boomer" and responsible for all the ills of the world.  But you know what, I'm just as screwed by the older generation as people ten years younger than me.


But you are to blame, collectively as a member of your generation, period. Almost nobody of your age age group has done enough, eventhough there have been plenty of signals that action was needed for the past 40. As part of your collective, your generation, your community, your country, you bear responsibility for that failure.

And indeed I am 46, so it goes for me as well. We farked up, we stuck our head in the sand, we didn't stand up, we didn't force change and we didn't do enough. Because doing the right thing is hard. But that in the end doesn't make failure right.

And because of that younger generations owe you, me, and the generations before us absolutey nothing at all. We farked up.  Best we can do now is acccept that blame and the responsibility and dedicate the rest of your life to fixing it as much as we can.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've got plenty of "potential crisis" on my hand, thank you very much. And I'm about to pump some more "potential crisis" on my hand.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FEWER.

Less kids sounds like one or both or all of them are dumb because of your own effort.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Raising a kid costs as much as a top end sports car. On top of that, careers take years to build. And time people are financially set, they are in their late 40 or 50s if they are lucky.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people not realize there are finite resources? We literally can't survive constant population growth. This is a GOOD thing. There are no downsides if we don't want there to be.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

how very republican of you.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couple million immigrants would fix that
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOL. Grow the f*ck up.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great. less traffic and competition for jobs for my kids. Thanks, quitters!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always knew I was doing the world a favor by not reproducing.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who can afford to have kids?
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, there's gonna be more room, more resources, and less pollution for everyone! What a nightmare!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always tell that a Farker is old when they lament the coming and inevitable global overpopulation.

Well, I mean, you can tell they're old besides the fact that they're on Fark.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your Greed.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overpopulation will destroy the planet. Under population will destroy economic productivity. Pick your poison.

I pick colonies on the moon.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I mean, if the issue is some kind of birth deformity where kids are being born without arms and legs, then I guess it would be OK to say "less kids."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOL. Grow the f*ck up.


Younger people are trying, but the older generations have also cornered health care to such a degree that Americans have also hit peak age.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who can afford to have kids? Most people can barely afford just to sustain themselves.
 
steklo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We had one.

I love being his dad. I have a happy family


And one child being the norm could save the world in a couple of generations, even if there are still a few clown cars out there
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I'm actually critical to the idea from the article because it's not clear on what that means.  Are young people responsible for Social Security?  It's a national pension, but it's a very small and woeful one.  It was designed to keep people in the 1930s who were disabled or too old to work from dying in the streets for the 5-10 years before they did eventually die.  It wasn't designed to pay for 30 years of golf outings and early bird specials.

If the author or anyone thinks it should be, then the time to shore it up (re: tax and save more) is right now.  I doubt the author is thinking that.  Nobody thinks we should tax and save for later, which is why we end up in messes later.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Daddy should not be proud of that
 
Mouser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Couple million immigrants would fix that


This is where both Republicans and Democrats have failed the public, for opposite reasons:

- The Republican appeal to xenophobia and restricted immigration to keep "undesirables" out is an ultimately self-defeating plan.  One only has to look at Japan to see where that idea leads.

- The Democratic appeal to inclusiveness and unrestricted immigration carries an equal danger, too.  We really DO need to keep "undesirables" out of the country, because it's political suicide to allow folks to come into this country if they have no intention of maintaining its liberal democratic traditions.

Personally, I'd recommend an increase in immigration, coupled with an even bigger increase in civics education for both natives and immigrants, plus stronger voter registration controls to ensure only citizens (hopefully with the civics education behind them) are voting.  We can increase immigration the way the Democrats want without being inundated the way Republicans fear.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
LOL, old people aren't going to get anything. Technology people are beginning to balkanize into our their economy, and thanks to horrific neo-conservative dogma both stripping the power to regulate and wrecking the social safety net, the government is not prepared to put any checks on this. All decent jobs will be tech jobs, and the technology sector will dictate what jobs are left for humans to do as "make work" tasks to fuel the lower class economy. With the whole world dependent on them, there will be no way to stop them. Pensions will be destroyed and everyone will be living off of UBI, which they primarily spend on watches and phones and cheap robot assistants when they're old. By the time the whole pyramid collapses, there will be so much automation that we will effectively be in a caste system: The people who know the knowledge to make the medical and farming and energy and construction automation run, and everyone else, who just sits around consuming on a stipend to fuel it all.

We are already 70% of the way there.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wow, three pumps? Totally not a chump!
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Exactly why we need more immigration.  Not less.
 
indylaw
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hoard all the wealth at the top and turn America into an economic as well as actual Thunderdome? Who could have seen this coming.
 
docilej
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not enough babies to replenish the American population? No worries- Biden is taking care of the problem with his open border policy.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I vote we adopt a law that makes it illegal to have more than 2 kids

And adopt another that makes it legal to sterilize anyone who has more than 4
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

docilej: Not enough babies to replenish the American population? No worries- Biden is taking care of the problem with his open border policy.


Mexicans, amirite?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

no1curr: Fewer people on the planet means we aren't depleting resources as fast and aren't polluting as much


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

One major problem in the US is the boomers refusing to retire, preventing the younger generations from taking on responsibility and getting experience. Contrary to what you said, we should have mandatory "early" retirement (especially for politicians). We can easily afford to pay for it by taxing millionaires and billionaires.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't want to have a kid until I can guarantee a good quality of life for that kid, like a good education and healthcare.

You first, America.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If the birth rate is too low, but we do not necessarily want to increase the population we could make immigration easier to maintain the working population while we transition to a value market instead of an expansion based market.

Then we do not need to have more children, we bring in net positive economic activity, the sort that spurs economic growth, and we can meet our immediate and long term needs and goals.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Really?

A crisis for the Ponzi scheme that is our current economic system?

We don't need more people--We need to take care of the ones we have now.
 
