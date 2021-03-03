 Skip to content
 
(Daily Dot)   Dumbass tries to cut in the drive-thru line at Whataburger during the Texas snow emergency. You'll never guess what happens next   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
22
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the 1970s, people got shot and killed for cutting into gas lines during the embargo.

You don't f*ck with American queues. You just don't.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Could've waited until he got to the head of the line to kick him out, just to waste his time.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeehaw, don't mess with texas, they might politely ask you to leave.

What I'm saying is, that video was super boring.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessed what happened next, and I was wrong. What happened to you, Texas? You used to be so violent.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whataburger. Serious business.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I visited a White Castle drive thru, this pickup truck pulled out of line, between the ordering spot and the pickup window, and when I got home I realized I had that person's order.. and so the car behind me must have gotten my order.  The price was about the same.. but I wasn't too fond of whatever drink he ordered.  Some type of iced tea, I think.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut in is for olds: Budge.
As a substitute, I heard 90s kids using budge in Colorado and California for over a decade.
Don't budge line. / Stop budging the line. / S/he budged.
Not intended to correct (prescriptive), only report (descriptive).
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now I want a green chile patty melt with onion rings and spicy ketchup.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I...I really don't need written, long-form commentary on TikTok videos. Honestly, it goes against the aesthetic of what makes a TikTok video a TikTok video

Welcome to my TedTalk
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cafe Threads: You don't f*ck with American queues. You just don't.


In a random survey, I doubt more than half of Americans can spell queue.
What other five lettered word in English is 80% vowels?
Mind your syllabary, buddy and pardon your Francais.

Hear abouts the incontinence, we bookend vowels with constants.
And since we're on the subject, what's this cuppa business?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whataburger is the only redeeming value of Texas.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Whataburger is the only redeeming value of Texas.


Which is funny as fark, because it's owned by a Chicago company. Hahahaha 🤣
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People who jump queues deserve to have their skin boiled and flayed off forever in Hell alongside those who stand on the left on escalators.
 
daffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: In the 1970s, people got shot and killed for cutting into gas lines during the embargo.

You don't f*ck with American queues. You just don't.


Oh, the good old days. My mothers car was even and my fathers car was odd, so my mom switched cars every day. My dad would go to work and mom got to wait hours each day in line. She sat there cursing and saying that she was going to kill him when he got home.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rezurok: Yeehaw, don't mess with texas, they might politely ask you to leave.

What I'm saying is, that video was super boring.


Seriously, every last one of us clicked that link expecting a shooting. It's Texas, FFS!

I want my bloodbath, damnit.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy F*CK. TikTok actually makes twitter seem like a sensible place full of mature posters.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: People who jump queues deserve to have their skin boiled and flayed off forever in Hell alongside those who stand on the left on escalators.


You sound British. It was the anger about queues, and the cooking tips!! ;p
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rezurok: Yeehaw, don't mess with texas, they might politely ask you to leave.


Which is still a giant improvement on most places, which would just serve them anyway because gods fortend you might annoy a line-cutting shiatstain.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Whataburger is the only redeeming value of Texas.


Schlotzsky's, Fuddruckers, Dr Pepper, Shiner, etc.
 
bittermang
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A riveting tale. I wonder who they'll get to play the Line Jumper for the movie. Jason Momoa would be the lead role as Whataburger employee, obviously.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: MIRV888: Whataburger is the only redeeming value of Texas.

Schlotzsky's, Fuddruckers, Dr Pepper, Shiner, etc.


Fuddruckers corporates response to my claim that a manager hit me was: why would he do that?
Why would I know why he hit me? What a ass!
 
Dadoody
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's cool, but was expecting half the line to open fire
 
