 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Fake doctor saves man's life at Newark Airport   (tmz.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool, Emergency medical services, law enforcement sources, Police, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Dr. Oz, man's airway, Myocardial infarction, Monday night  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 4:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's never going to shut up about this.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he's neither a doctor nor a wizard
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Oz says the defibrillator shocked the man at the highest power possible, and it worked ... in essence, bringing the man back from the dead!!!

A) That's literally how defibrillators work, and you don't get to adjust the "power level."
B) They don't restart your heart. They reset the rhythm of your heart. If you're "flatlined," a defibrillator ain't gonna do shiat.
C) He followed BLS guidelines and did chest compressions, got someone to call 911, had someone grab the AED, and used it according to instructions.
D) He definitely did a good thing and probably saved the guy's life, but anyone with BLS training could have done it (I'm looking at you, 'crowd of police standing over the patient'). Dr. Oz isn't some life-saving savant. He just did what you're supposed to do.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The only doctors I'm willing to listen to are those who've stayed at a Holiday Inn Express the night before.
 
ansius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If this convinces people to go out and learn First Aid, and some of those people save some peoples' lives, then it still wouldn't make up for the damage that this guy's bad advice has caused.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's a grifter, and a doctor....Kind of in that order...But he knew what to do, and did it by the numbers..
But a lot of famous people have been life savers by being at the right place and time..Corey Booker
saved people on at least a couple of occasions..Jamie Foxx pulled two people from a burning car,
Dolly Parton pulled a little girl out of the way of a speeding car, Benedict Cumberbatch and
the Uber driver who was chauffeuring him, jumped into the middle of a mugging and helped the victim fight off four assailants, John Malkovich saved a man that fell into a piece of scaffold and sliced his neck so badly
he almost bled out, Kate Winslet helped Richard Branson carry Branson's 90 year old mother from a
burning house after it was struck by lightening..


But Compared to Dr. Gupta of CNN fame, Oz is a total tool...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: He's a grifter, and a doctor....Kind of in that order...But he knew what to do, and did it by the numbers..
But a lot of famous people have been life savers by being at the right place and time..Corey Booker
saved people on at least a couple of occasions..Jamie Foxx pulled two people from a burning car,
Dolly Parton pulled a little girl out of the way of a speeding car, Benedict Cumberbatch and
the Uber driver who was chauffeuring him, jumped into the middle of a mugging and helped the victim fight off four assailants, John Malkovich saved a man that fell into a piece of scaffold and sliced his neck so badly
he almost bled out, Kate Winslet helped Richard Branson carry Branson's 90 year old mother from a
burning house after it was struck by lightening..


But Compared to Dr. Gupta of CNN fame, Oz is a total tool...


He was a very accomplished doctor (contrast the shiatbird 'dr' Phil). But decided to cash in on the grift bigly. People that have encountered him backstage recount him speaking frankly with them on a health issue and completely reversing himself on air to fit whatever right wing narrative is wanted.

Also he will shill for any bogus product you put in front of him. Eg 'slap chop cures obesity!'
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Mr. Shabooboo: He's a grifter, and a doctor....Kind of in that order...But he knew what to do, and did it by the numbers..
But a lot of famous people have been life savers by being at the right place and time..Corey Booker
saved people on at least a couple of occasions..Jamie Foxx pulled two people from a burning car,
Dolly Parton pulled a little girl out of the way of a speeding car, Benedict Cumberbatch and
the Uber driver who was chauffeuring him, jumped into the middle of a mugging and helped the victim fight off four assailants, John Malkovich saved a man that fell into a piece of scaffold and sliced his neck so badly
he almost bled out, Kate Winslet helped Richard Branson carry Branson's 90 year old mother from a
burning house after it was struck by lightening..


But Compared to Dr. Gupta of CNN fame, Oz is a total tool...

He was a very accomplished doctor (contrast the shiatbird 'dr' Phil). But decided to cash in on the grift bigly. People that have encountered him backstage recount him speaking frankly with them on a health issue and completely reversing himself on air to fit whatever right wing narrative is wanted.

Also he will shill for any bogus product you put in front of him. Eg 'slap chop cures obesity!'


is it because watching that guy say "you're gonna love my nuts" causes appetite loss?
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Title should read Defibrillator saves mans life.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.