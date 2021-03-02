 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Feds capture Boogaloo Boi in the US illegally, who's now in deep Dutch   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"According to a criminal complaint filed March 2 in Virginia federal court, Lijbers was a member of a private Facebook group that included Steven Carrillo, a notorious Boogaloo Boi and Air Force sergeant charged in a series of politically motivated cop killings last June. It says Lijbers had also been in direct contact with Benjamin Ryan Teeter, a North Carolina Boogaloo Boi who in December pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for attempting to provide material support to Hamas, and with Ivan Harrison Hunter, a Boogaloo Boi from Texas charged with rioting after firing 13 rounds from an AK-47 style assault rifle into a Minneapolis police station during the 2020 civil unrest that followed the death of Floyd while being detained by police."

He needs better friends.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He seems like a Peach.  o.O
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
they really spell it "boi"?

all this time i thought that was just us farkers making fun of them feeling SO big and manly and stuff...
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Visa waiver overstay...  I bet the police never questioned his status while standing with him while he was armed with an AR-15 providing "security". They probably never thought twice because he probably appeared to be legal and all.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So now whenever republicans talk about terrorists that are coming here illegally, we can point to this and say they've been speaking from experience the whole time?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why did they capture him illegally?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"When The Netherlands sends its people, they're not sending their best.

They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems to us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. They're knocking up OUR women and renting P.O. Boxes with them. They're joining OUR White Supremacist movements, armed with OUR guns.....

-And some, I assume, are good people."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, all white, then
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Entirely

different meaning in the gay male BDSM community.

An amusing difference, I assure you.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Entirely different meaning in the gay male BDSM community.

An amusing difference, I assure you.


yeah, i was thinking of the queer meaning from day one.....

these guys don't even KNOW how silly they are. dangerous, sure. but ignorant, stupid, and ironically silly no doubt.
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, a foreigner who was here illegally decided to participate in an act of violence against our democracy?

Sounds like somebody needs to go to Gitmo and get baptized with Freedom!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stickin' it to the Lijbers
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

That can't happen.  People caught on US Soil get US court protections and US based prisons.

/I guess ICE can stick around for anther day or so...
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I wonder how one "appears to be legal." It must take some expert forging, mastery of disguise, a detailed knowledge of--

Oh. Never mind, he's just white.
 
