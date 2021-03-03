 Skip to content
 
(Daily Dot)   "I'm dressing in all black, I'll look just like ANTIFA. I'll get away with anything" said the dude who just got arrested for participating in the Capitol riot   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I find it hilarious how much of a boogieman Antifa is to these people.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He forgot the most instrumental part of an antifa costume: a mask.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

log_jammin: I find it hilarious how much of a boogieman Antifa is to these people.


It's a dog whistle. If you're anti-antifa, then that makes them...?
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm only sad because I don't get to participate in the interviewing and arresting of these idiots. I'd love nothing more than to be the one to slap a set of handcuffs on them and take them away.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he miss the part where "antifa" was gassed, shot, beaten, and whisked away in an unmarked minivan?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He had just finished having ...Cosplay for Idiots...read to him.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

log_jammin: I find it hilarious how much of a boogieman Antifa is to these people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

log_jammin: I find it hilarious how much of a boogieman Antifa is to these people.


That makes them their own boogeyman.....And their own nephew...
 
Pextor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, ....
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The shiat you get into when you believe your own obvious eyes.

Remember, never get high on your own supply.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: The shiat you get into when you believe your own obvious eyes.

Remember, never get high on your own supply.


*lies, not eyes. That should be *Lies*.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These guys are getting caught up in thier own authentic frontier gibberish. It's glorious to watch, but let's wait for the guilty pleas and the actual convictions.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

log_jammin: I find it hilarious how much of a boogieman Antifa is to these people.


They know "antifers" are bullshiat as a supposed "organization" the same way they claim BLM are the "REAL TERRORISTS!!!"
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: He forgot the most instrumental part of an antifa costume: a mask.


And an education
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
These arrests are going to continue trickling in like little schadenfreude-flavoured jelly beans, one or two each day.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Did he miss the part where "antifa" was gassed, shot, beaten, and whisked away in an unmarked minivan?


These are not exactly the sharpest bulbs in the box.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now you know why Antifa all look alike.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: These guys are getting caught up in thier own authentic frontier gibberish. It's glorious to watch, but let's wait for the guilty pleas and the actual convictions.


Exactly. It will be a huge win when they slap them with sentences of one and two year probations.

/you think I'm joking
//and it will come from Biden, no less, as a sign of "Burying the hatchet" *airquotes*
///you still think I'm kidding
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: log_jammin: I find it hilarious how much of a boogieman Antifa is to these people.

It's a dog whistle. If you're anti-antifa, then that makes them...?


ANTIFA is about as "anti-fascist" as Best Korea is the "People's Democratic Republic"

They're just as fascist and intolerant as they ones they claim to oppose.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: The shiat you get into when you believe your own obvious eyes.

Remember, never get high on your own supply.


Shoulda listened to Biggie.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: MattytheMouse: log_jammin: I find it hilarious how much of a boogieman Antifa is to these people.

It's a dog whistle. If you're anti-antifa, then that makes them...?

ANTIFA is about as "anti-fascist" as Best Korea is the "People's Democratic Republic"

They're just as fascist and intolerant as they ones they claim to oppose.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Smoking GNU: The shiat you get into when you believe your own obvious eyes.

Remember, never get high on your own supply.

*lies, not eyes. That should be *Lies*.


Fark user image
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: ANTIFA is about as "anti-fascist" as Best Korea is the "People's Democratic Republic"

They're just as fascist and intolerant as they ones they claim to oppose.


hey everyone, both sides are bad, okay?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: MattytheMouse: log_jammin: I find it hilarious how much of a boogieman Antifa is to these people.

It's a dog whistle. If you're anti-antifa, then that makes them...?

ANTIFA is about as "anti-fascist" as Best Korea is the "People's Democratic Republic"

They're just as fascist and intolerant as they ones they claim to oppose.


double negatives are to hard to comprehend for some people, plus it negates triggering mechanisms...
 
