(Yahoo)   It's gotten so bad that a "Gypsy Crusader" dressed like Mario or the Joker can't even hurl racial abuse at strangers and their kids any more without getting arrested   (yahoo.com) divider line
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a me, the FBI!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Grand Wizard is in the other tower....
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One neighbor described seeing law enforcement officers carrying out a box that appeared to have "a shotgun on the front or an AK."

waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why does he look like the artist rendition of a Neanderthal skull
 
aagrajag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dude doesn't strike me as "white". Looks a bit Mesoamerican or something.
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Miller's Tuesday arrest sent shockwaves through internet extremist circles. Miller had recently sold patches promoting his channel to his supporters, with his arrest raising fears among other extremists that the FBI could access his customer files and find out their own names and addresses.

aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Miller's Tuesday arrest sent shockwaves through internet extremist circles.

My source suggests that some were so upset, they completely failed to notice that mom had begun buying off-brand Hot Pockets.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
aagrajag: Miller's Tuesday arrest sent shockwaves through internet extremist circles.

My source suggests that some were so upset, they completely failed to notice that mom had begun buying off-brand Hot Pockets.


Will the atrocities against the white male ever cease?
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Dude doesn't strike me as "white". Looks a bit Mesoamerican or something.


I would have said Armenian.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Miller's Tuesday arrest sent shockwaves through internet extremist circles.

My source suggests that some were so upset, they completely failed to notice that mom had begun buying off-brand Hot Pockets.


Cancel culture at its worst
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pert: One neighbor described seeing law enforcement officers carrying out a box that appeared to have "a shotgun on the front or an AK."

/Neighbour'sguidetofirearms.jpg


It was neither:

bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
✔ Racist
✔ Felon
✔ Gun possession
✔ Bad cosplay
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image 425x334]


I gotta admit I never knew racism was anti-bacterial.  I guess that's good for them and all, but man when even the bacteria are all, "Fark you jackhole you suck!" you maybe need to reconsider your life decisions.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huh, not looking very... Nordic for a white supremacist
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Robo Beat: aagrajag: Dude doesn't strike me as "white". Looks a bit Mesoamerican or something.

I would have said Armenian.


Looks eerily similar to a Brazilian dude I used to know.

/no, not him, unless he's discovered the fountain of youth and rampaging dumbfarkery
 
