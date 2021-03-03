 Skip to content
(Twitter)   If your dream is to visit Yankee Stadium in the middle of the night and get vaccinated then we have some exciting news for you   (twitter.com) divider line
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The catch is it's really just Derek Jeter ejaculating the "vaccine" onto you.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does the nighttime vaccine contain alcohol?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is going to be awesome.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make sure you don't wear red socks.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: The catch is it's really just Derek Jeter ejaculating the "vaccine" onto you.


but think of the gift basket! and the herpes.
 
