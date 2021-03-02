 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(FB Photos)   If people from 2020 were on the Titanic. LGT example   (scontent.fphx1-3.fna.fbcdn.net) divider line
23
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

982 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2021 at 4:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 12 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2021-03-02 7:01:08 PM  
Original:
scontent.fphx1-3.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 2021-03-02 7:02:07 PM  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2021-03-02 7:19:24 PM  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2021-03-02 7:54:28 PM  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2021-03-02 8:22:23 PM  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Octafrye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
so its one year later....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bill Burr ftw
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

handsome boy model: bugdozer: [Fark user image 850x478]

Do you have the original?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 12 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Photoshop contests? See our Photoshop FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.