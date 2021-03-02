 Skip to content
(CNN)   President Biden: Did I say end of July for vaccines? I meant end of May. YOU'RE WELCOME *kicks door open, exits*   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Vaccine, United States, Vaccination, HPV vaccine, vaccine distribution plans, Vaccination schedule, Immune system, new partnership  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stark contrast here

Fark user image
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: Stark contrast here

Fark user image 740x452


Hey now.
They also care with kind of Spud that children might play with.
The horrors of mixing and matching parts.  I mean, a Potato with multiple eyes, who would imagine that.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
First World Problem of the Day:  I don't want to go back to working in the office.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Leaderships.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kudayta: First World Problem of the Day:  I don't want to go back to working in the office.


Same.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone needs to make one of these for Biden

i.pinimg.com
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: Someone needs to make one of these for Biden

i.pinimg.com image 426x250


Or just use the one where the sun glasses come down, and he drives off in the TransAm.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now the problem is getting red state governors to distribute the vaccine on a timely basis.

Iowa's governor is screwing the pooch on this.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Such a relief to have adults in charge again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chip me up already, damn it!
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kudayta: First World Problem of the Day:  I don't want to go back to working in the office.


Me either. I've built out a sweet home office and I can do everything from there, including having meetings while I'm on my stationary bike. But we have a corporate footprint. So I'll probably have to go back.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

naughtyrev: kudayta: First World Problem of the Day:  I don't want to go back to working in the office.

Me either. I've built out a sweet home office and I can do everything from there, including having meetings while I'm on my stationary bike. But we have a corporate footprint. So I'll probably have to go back.


Corporate real estate is about to crater as leases come up.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just got my first dose of Moderna an hour ago.

fark yeah science!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: First World Problem of the Day:  I don't want to go back to working in the office.


I never really left, but I work in the transportation business. My "office" is frequently my car or my hotel room, or the spare desk at whatever location I have to go to. Travel did change a little for awhile.
We haven't had an "in person" big meeting since about this time last year, and the 2x a year trips to the home office didn't happen either.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Canada
Fark user image
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Stark contrast here

Fark user image 740x452


The voters: "we'll take more of that second one, thanks"
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, huge bit of good news. Don't let it lull you into complacency. "Buying doses" isn't the same as "administering doses," and we've got a LONG way to go - right now, only about 6.5% of the population is actually vaccinated.

But, yeah, that's how you kick ass. You don't say "it is what it is," laugh at the sick & dying, and then lie to the faces of their loved ones trying to find out what you're doing to save them. You say "enough of this shiat - let's get to work," expedite solutions to clean up the former guy's fark-ups, and hope you can salvage the situation in short order.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: Now the problem is getting red state governors to distribute the vaccine on a timely basis.

Iowa's governor is screwing the pooch on this.


Florida's gonna give you some competition
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Stark contrast here

Fark user image 740x452


The latter's happening because you're cheered (and the Democrats are buoyed) by the former. The GOP can't make book otherwise.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Seriously, huge bit of good news. Don't let it lull you into complacency. "Buying doses" isn't the same as "administering doses," and we've got a LONG way to go - right now, only about 6.5% of the population is actually vaccinated.

But, yeah, that's how you kick ass. You don't say "it is what it is," laugh at the sick & dying, and then lie to the faces of their loved ones trying to find out what you're doing to save them. You say "enough of this shiat - let's get to work," expedite solutions to clean up the former guy's fark-ups, and hope you can salvage the situation in short order.


There's definitely a night and day comparison between the stumbling we saw from the last Administration and the "get shiat done" mindset of the previous administration.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: There's definitely a night and day comparison between the stumbling we saw from the last Administration and the "get shiat done" mindset of this administration.


FTFM

/Fark needs an edit button
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: First World Problem of the Day:  I don't want to go back to working in the office.


It's been so nice not having to pass people in the hallway and do that awkward grin/nod thing.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Stark contrast here

Fark user image 740x452


Both sides are bad. Vote republican.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Stark contrast here

Fark user image 740x452


Hm.

Hmmm...

HMMMMMM......
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How insane is it that possibly for the first time in human history there's a new viral strain that is super lethal and we managed to vaccinate against it in under 2-3 years.

And yet, there are people who are like "Na fam, I'd rather choke on my own lung butter and die instead of be immune to something lethal"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Stark contrast here

Fark user image 740x452


Texas: "What can we do to distract Texans from our failure to handle problems that actually exist?"
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: naughtyrev: kudayta: First World Problem of the Day:  I don't want to go back to working in the office.

Me either. I've built out a sweet home office and I can do everything from there, including having meetings while I'm on my stationary bike. But we have a corporate footprint. So I'll probably have to go back.

Corporate real estate is about to crater as leases come up.


Washington DC and the surrounding areas are in for a BIG sea-change.  My husband contracts for a NASA/Raytheon project, and neither company is eager to go back to the office.  Many companies like these will likely continue to be online, since they've now realized what we disabled folks have known for a long time: WE CAN DO ALL THIS SH*T AT HOME.

So yeah, corporate real estate is going to take a hit, and homes in the area will come down in price a bit, since there's no longer such a need to live right in that area.

A friend of ours just sold a 2 bedroom house right outside DC that needs A LOT of work for far more than it was worth.  We all LOL'd at what a poor investment that was.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By 2024, a disturbing number of people will have forgotten and be like, "We should give this Trump guy a second chance....he's a smart businessman"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: First World Problem of the Day:  I don't want to go back to working in the office.


Funny that.  At the previous job, I was the only one coming in to the office and during our weekly meetings, a couple of employees said they wouldn't come back to work in the office.  One even moved about 100 miles away.  Now (adjusts onion on belt) I'm old school. If'n the boss tells you to come in to work, you come in to work or you look for a new job.  But during a Teams meeting, there were three guys saying they weren't coming in to the office no more. and the boss sayin'  'oh yes you will.  We need a presence in our new downtown office.'
 
NetOwl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: First World Problem of the Day:  I don't want to go back to working in the office.



While I feel some sympathy, getting everyone vaccinated will mean the economy can bounce back sooner, which is good for those of us still out of work.

I'll take going back to an office over spending all day applying for jobs and studying for technical interviews.  (Things are looking up now that I'm passing the technical interviews, though!)
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that including the less effective Johnson & Johnson "vaccine"?
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I have one?  It's tiring hearing smug farks brag about getting their vaccines already as though it's some sort of talent.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should take a break.  Maybe some golf.  Be nice to hear he got back to back to back holes in one verified by someone other than his caddy.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Is that including the less effective Johnson & Johnson "vaccine"?


The "less effective" vaccine is still more effective than the flu shot and yet we don't doubt the effectiveness of that one.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's delivering them in the trunk of the biatchin' camaro.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: Now the problem is getting red state governors to distribute the vaccine on a timely basis.

Iowa's governor is screwing the pooch on this.


Even Reynolds isn't messing up as bad as Governor Death Sentence in Floriduh. Then again, that guy's doing it on purpose.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but did he bring coffee and donuts?

mrbreakfast.com
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: First World Problem of the Day:  I don't want to go back to working in the office.


Worse yet, I know that there's no reason I need to go back to work in the office because I just spent my most productive year yet working from home with the occasional trip to the field.
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far PA's strategy for administering vaccines seems to be giving it to everyone but the security, housekeeping and maintenance staff that was deemed essential enough to have to keep coming into work throughout this whole dumb thing so I guess the sooner everyone else gets it the safer I feel.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: How insane is it that possibly for the first time in human history there's a new viral strain that is super lethal and we managed to vaccinate against it in under 2-3 years.


I know it's hard to ask legit questions without being called concerned or trolling - but I just don't fully understand the science at work so here goes. Is anyone worried about how short of a turnaround this has been? I fully support vaccinations and I plan to get this one, but it does seem to have been developed so quickly that I do wonder if there will be issues down the road.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Seriously, huge bit of good news. Don't let it lull you into complacency. "Buying doses" isn't the same as "administering doses," and we've got a LONG way to go - right now, only about 6.5% of the population is actually vaccinated.

But, yeah, that's how you kick ass. You don't say "it is what it is," laugh at the sick & dying, and then lie to the faces of their loved ones trying to find out what you're doing to save them. You say "enough of this shiat - let's get to work," expedite solutions to clean up the former guy's fark-ups, and hope you can salvage the situation in short order.


Once again, I'm so glad that I don't live in a derp state, because as this has shown us, our lives depends on us living somewhere sane.

Where I am, everyone wears masks.  And the few that don't get yelled at.  Virginia's state government just took over rollout from the counties, and I actually trust them to do this efficiently.... well, more efficient than say, Iowa.

This is in great contrast to a place like Florida, or Kansas, or whatever other red state hell hole you can think of, where there aren't mask mandates/people wearing them anyway, and I'm sure the govs of those states will either sell the doses to the highest bidder, roll around in them a la Scrooge McDuck in his coin vault, or use them to fill water balloons and have a vaccine fight with each other (etc evil sh*t).
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Is that including the less effective Johnson & Johnson "vaccine"?


....yaaaaaawwwnnnnn......
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: make me some tea: Someone needs to make one of these for Biden

[i.pinimg.com image 426x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

Or just use the one where the sun glasses come down, and he drives off in the TransAm.


Why not both?

Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: Yeah, but did he bring coffee and donuts?

mrbreakfast.com image 570x718


Where are the donuts in that pic?
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also announced he would direct states to prioritize teachers in their vaccination plans

RIP red state teachers
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Is that including the less effective Johnson & Johnson "vaccine"?


Idiot
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Is that including the less effective Johnson & Johnson "vaccine"?


Low energy
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: First World Problem of the Day:  I don't want to go back to working in the office.


I'll gladly take your office job.  You can have my manufacturing job that forces you to work 66 hours a week because no one wants it because they all want to work in an office out of college...
 
