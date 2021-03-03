 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   How to get your hunting license poached - in 48 states   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good. Conservation and recreation are one thing. But jackasses like this turd ruin things for everyone, and especially the environment.

Doesn't matter if they take his license away, the guy will still poach. Dude should have his hands crippled.
 
becauseIcan [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did he bag two game wardens, seven hunters, and a cow?
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Poaching spree? Are those like skeet?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love how farked up the database is right now.  Main page says this thread should have 4 comments, but not even anything from ignored users.  And then the main page says 4 (including a new post), and still nothing.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I love how farked up the database is right now.  Main page says this thread should have 4 comments, but not even anything from ignored users.  And then the main page says 4 (including a new post), and still nothing.


Ok I thought it was just me having issues.  I feel less crazy now.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: NM Volunteer: I love how farked up the database is right now.  Main page says this thread should have 4 comments, but not even anything from ignored users.  And then the main page says 4 (including a new post), and still nothing.

Ok I thought it was just me having issues.  I feel less crazy now.


For me, it says 6 posts +1 new ...... This is comment #5.

Also, there's no way to stop this guy from doing it again and he will. He may get smarter about it, though I doubt it, if he was stupid enough to take photos of his poaching in the first place.
I have zero tolerance for this crap.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: NM Volunteer: I love how farked up the database is right now.  Main page says this thread should have 4 comments, but not even anything from ignored users.  And then the main page says 4 (including a new post), and still nothing.

Ok I thought it was just me having issues.  I feel less crazy now.


There was much mirth in TFD when it happened, and according to Beerspill there are also ~500 permanently lost posts.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

becauseIcan: Did he bag two game wardens, seven hunters, and a cow?


That was a year ago November. (On a morning bright and clear!)

I do take issue with the assertion that this guy will never hunt in forty-eight states. He'll never get a license to hunt in those states, but that doesn't seem to have stopped him so far.
 
pup.socket
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But if you outlaw poaching, won't all poachers be outlaws?
 
