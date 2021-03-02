 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   You magnificent bastards, you did it   (fox9.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Voting, names of the state, Plurality voting system, highest vote-getters, Eight Minnesota snowplows, new names, Snowplow contest, MnDOT's Name  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
this makes me smile.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Those are awesome.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Snowbi Wan Kenobi
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Spready Mercury is still the best one I've heard.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sir Plows A Lot

I think that's a pr0n flick title.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Plowy McPlowface is the least original one on there. F. Salt Fitzgerald is probably my favorite one.

/Plow Bunyan is weak as well (Michigan apparently has a stronger claim to the Paul Bunyan birthplace)
//What happens if Darth Blader and Snowbi Wan Kenobi meet on the same street?
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
These are awesome.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I would have named it MNDOT PLW481-B.

I'm old fashioned
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Plowie Mandel
Don't Have a Plow, Man
Plow That's What I Call Plowing, Vol. 42
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


Feels robbed.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: //What happens if Darth Blader and Snowbi Wan Kenobi meet on the same street?


Do you want a Jedi to clear it with finesse, or a Sith to TRULY free you from the CHAINS of SNOW and ICE?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Sir Plows A Lot

I think that's a pr0n flick title.


I like big drifts and I can't deny...
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Plowy McPlowface is the least original one on there. F. Salt Fitzgerald is probably my favorite one.

/Plow Bunyan is weak as well (Michigan apparently has a stronger claim to the Paul Bunyan birthplace)
//What happens if Darth Blader and Snowbi Wan Kenobi meet on the same street?


Blanky McBlankface has outlived it's humor.  Now it's just lame.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Señor Plow no es macho, es solamente un borracho.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Spready Mercury is still the best one I've heard.


That was borrowed from a Scottish plow-naming contest from a month ago. Still funny; not original.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Myrdinn: scottydoesntknow: //What happens if Darth Blader and Snowbi Wan Kenobi meet on the same street?

Do you want a Jedi to clear it with finesse, or a Sith to TRULY free you from the CHAINS of SNOW and ICE?


Only one side gets plowed, but the other side becomes more powerful than you can possibly imagine
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Your Mom Must Be Snow Plowed
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FlashHarry: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Spready Mercury is still the best one I've heard.

That was borrowed from a Scottish plow-naming contest from a month ago. Still funny; not original.


No, I did mean the Scottish ones.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Plow Job
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: markie_farkie: Sir Plows A Lot

I think that's a pr0n flick title.

I like big drifts and I can't deny...


And I farking farked it up.
Goddamned embarrassing.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: No, I did mean the Scottish ones.


Ah, well, carry on then!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Spready Mercury is still the best one I've heard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Spready Mercury is still the best one I've heard.

[Fark user image 750x500]


Literary history always shows; Scotland hae Robbie Burns; Minnesota has... Garrison Keillor, I guess?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never laugh at the same joke twice so I guess I have no sense of humor. 🙄
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: scottydoesntknow: Plowy McPlowface is the least original one on there. F. Salt Fitzgerald is probably my favorite one.

/Plow Bunyan is weak as well (Michigan apparently has a stronger claim to the Paul Bunyan birthplace)
//What happens if Darth Blader and Snowbi Wan Kenobi meet on the same street?

Blanky McBlankface has outlived it's humor.  Now it's just lame.


Oh.  You're one of those.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Plowers of Romance
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plow! There it is.
Plow! There it is.
Clear the snow out, clear the snow out.......
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are fun.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... are they going to paint a face on it?
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Snowbi Wan Kenobi.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: scottydoesntknow: Plowy McPlowface is the least original one on there. F. Salt Fitzgerald is probably my favorite one.

/Plow Bunyan is weak as well (Michigan apparently has a stronger claim to the Paul Bunyan birthplace)
//What happens if Darth Blader and Snowbi Wan Kenobi meet on the same street?

Blanky McBlankface has outlived it's humor.  Now it's just lame.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Gordon Bennett: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Spready Mercury is still the best one I've heard.

[Fark user image 750x500]

Literary history always shows; Scotland hae Robbie Burns; Minnesota has... Garrison Keillor, I guess?


Ahem
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Plower Ranger
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Drew fixed the cable?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Way to beat a dead Horsy McHorseface to death with that name
 
Rannuci [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: scottydoesntknow: Plowy McPlowface is the least original one on there. F. Salt Fitzgerald is probably my favorite one.

/Plow Bunyan is weak as well (Michigan apparently has a stronger claim to the Paul Bunyan birthplace)
//What happens if Darth Blader and Snowbi Wan Kenobi meet on the same street?

Blanky McBlankface has outlived it's humor.  Now it's just lame.


"Xy McY" joke names used to be fun. "Xy McXface" ones are just lazy.
 
chawco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: scottydoesntknow: Plowy McPlowface is the least original one on there. F. Salt Fitzgerald is probably my favorite one.

/Plow Bunyan is weak as well (Michigan apparently has a stronger claim to the Paul Bunyan birthplace)
//What happens if Darth Blader and Snowbi Wan Kenobi meet on the same street?

Blanky McBlankface has outlived it's humor.  Now it's just lame.


Alright then, bizaarremany mcbizarremanny face.

See its funny again!!
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The Truck formerly known as Plow" is the most perfectly Minnesota name possible
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Gordon Bennett: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Spready Mercury is still the best one I've heard.

[Fark user image 750x500]

Literary history always shows; Scotland hae Robbie Burns; Minnesota has... Garrison Keillor, I guess?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Gordon Bennett: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Spready Mercury is still the best one I've heard.

[Fark user image 750x500]

Literary history always shows; Scotland hae Robbie Burns; Minnesota has... Garrison Keillor, I guess?


Dorothy Molter.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thorpe: Dorothy Molter.


Forgot the link: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dorothy​_​Molter
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow. That's SO original.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Plow me
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh ffs, have a little fun.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let the person who doesn't laugh at these, throw themselves into a snowbank.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Da Plowzout.

As in: Who let Da Plowzout?
Who
Who
Who who who?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just paint them all purple and adorn them with the symbol of the artist formerly known as Prince.
 
