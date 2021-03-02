 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Texas businesses to reopen 100% with no mask mandate. Well they will reopen once power has been restored. And water   (nbcnews.com) divider line
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need that Texass tag, stat.

/Texan
//Hate it
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad they had to experience some sort of weather, as they are not prepared for any sort.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was almost planning on visiting relatives in Texas this fall.  Now I am not.
 
LagerVsAle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grumpycat_facepalm.gif
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houston resident here, I promise 90 % of businesses are going to stay masked.

And get ready for a bunch of nutjob freak outs on the local news.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Playing politics with people's health. Hurrah Texas! There's a lot I love about this state. Being governed by morons is not one of them.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol this rules

Abbott really got his vaccinations and was like, "The rest of y'all are on your own."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Abbott!
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Houston resident here, I promise 90 % of businesses are going to stay masked.

And get ready for a bunch of nutjob freak outs on the local news.


Dallas will too, probably. Challenge for me: I live in Collin county, the capital of herderpistan.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas positivity rate is among the highest in the country at 11-20% category

Fark user imageView Full Size


Do better next election, Texas. It's life or death.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My headline was "Greg Abbott decides that he's 100% in need of a political distraction."
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so SICK and TIRED of Big Ventilator holding all the purse strings for Abbott
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: I was almost planning on visiting relatives in Texas this fall.  Now I am not.


Yep, same here.  Wondering if I'll have to do a New Mexico Residents Only thing when I do reopen, given that most visitors seemed to be Texans before the pandemic.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am pretty sure Texas is not saying you cannot take precautions.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Houston resident here, I promise 90 % of businesses are going to stay masked.

And get ready for a bunch of nutjob freak outs on the local news.


That's the problem. All the idiots going into stores without masks and screaming "GOVERNOR SAID WE AIN'T WEARIN MASKS NO MORE SO I DON'T HAVE TO LISTEN TO YOU"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Houston resident here, I promise 90 % of businesses are going to stay masked.

And get ready for a bunch of nutjob freak outs on the local news.


I expect it to get worse. With the government saying they had to require masks they could shrug and point to that as their reason for requiring a mask. Now they have to actually take a personal stand (Unless the city/county also requires it), which gives the nutjobs some teeth when they threaten their tantrums.

/Maybe
//It's possible I have no idea what I'm talking about, though
///Probable, even.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: I was almost planning on visiting relatives in Texas this fall.  Now I am not.


Its good for you to cancel.  The last thing these 3rd world countries need is tourism
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a significant risk of one additional wave of COVID in April before a sufficient number of people are vaccinated.  We aren't all clear.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that is how Californians who have emigrated will eliminate those pesky native Texans, since pox blankets became passé.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death empire.
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: I am pretty sure Texas is not saying you cannot take precautions.


Texas may not be saying that, but millions of morons will think they are and will push hard against anyone trying to take any precautions.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF??!

make me some tea: Texas positivity rate is among the highest in the country at 11-20% category

[Fark user image 850x521]

Do better next election, Texas. It's life or death.


Hey, I voted as hard as I could.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Houston resident here, I promise 90 % of businesses are going to stay masked.

And get ready for a bunch of nutjob freak outs on the local news.


Until they pass a law prohibiting businesses from requiring masks.

You know, to protect our freedumbs...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Hey Abbott!
[media.tenor.com image 220x171]


It just dawned on me that there had better be a lot of good editorial cartoons featuring Abbott and Costello parodies.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least I got to visit Dallas and Houston before we went completely insane.
Thought San Antonio might be fun.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: I am pretty sure Texas is not saying you cannot take precautions.


Well, yes and no.

Business can mandate them. Counties can't unless they hospitalization rate is over 15%, and even then they aren't required to.  IF the counties do, the most restrictive is operating at 50% and mask mandates are suggestions since nobody can be jailed or fined.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Abbott.
You just may have more attendees at the Wheelchair Ball next time....
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The upcoming American variants of Covid thank the governor for this noble sacrifice.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He accepted help from a Democrat president so now he has to hurry up and redeem himself with some good old-fashist genocide.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: I am pretty sure Texas is not saying you cannot take precautions.


They would if they could
 
unixgeek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, Shiat.  Wife and daughter got their second shots yesterday.  I get mine on Friday.  But it looks like the Boy will be sitting in the house until sometime in June.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: Houston resident here, I promise 90 % of businesses are going to stay masked.

And get ready for a bunch of nutjob freak outs on the local news.


Hello Fellow Houstonian!

Was just telling my parents (got their 2nd shot on Sunday) this will tell me which businesses to trust and continue to patronize/support based on whether they continue to require masks/reduced capacity.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey Texans, have a drink on me:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
stochastic genocide
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Didn't we just see an article about all of the more infectious global COVID variants popping up together in Houston?

I'm sure this will end well.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: I am pretty sure Texas is not saying you cannot take precautions.


I mean, good luck to the folks who have to work in public facing jobs as the COVIDiots come storming in.

Tip o the hat to all the employees whose bosses tell them they're not allowed to wear masks at work anymore.

They can all go fark themselves, I guess.  At the mercy of FreedumbTM
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Houston resident here, I promise 90 % of businesses are going to stay masked.

And get ready for a bunch of nutjob freak outs on the local news.


I know my company has any intention of returning everyone to the office until enough people are vaccinated.

And I can't imagine HEB dropping its mask requirement, though they don't do much to enforce it. $13 an hour isn't enough to get shrieked at by some dipsh*t Karen who learned all about the Covid hoax from YouTube University.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fireproof: My headline was "Greg Abbott decides that he's 100% in need of a political distraction."


this. it's right out of the Trump playbook - distract from bad news by "stickin' it to the libs" and rallying the base. sad thing is that more people will get sick and die, and more GOP governors will be pressured to follow his lead

part of me wishes that Biden would immediately cut off vaccine shipments to the state, but I know he won't.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: Houston resident here, I promise 90 % of businesses are going to stay masked.

And get ready for a bunch of nutjob freak outs on the local news.


The mayor of San Antonio and the judge of Bexar County wrote a letter to Abbott against lifting it.  Pretty sure SATX and Bexar County won't be lifting it. I hope.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

unixgeek: Well, Shiat.  Wife and daughter got their second shots yesterday.  I get mine on Friday.  But it looks like the Boy will be sitting in the house until sometime in June.


That's what pisses me off. I've got a kid with major depressive disorder and anxiety issues. He's barely been hanging in there with the hope that this thing is on the downward trajectory. Wife just got her second shot daughter and I haven't gotten any yet.

The GOP is literally running Purge: Pandemic with this.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark you, Abbott. Austin will stay masked up, and socially distant.

/Aside from the occasional idiot.
 
moike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You people have easy access to firearms, kill off your stupid.
 
triptheory
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: I am pretty sure Texas is not saying you cannot take precautions.


Username should check out... probably doesn't though.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: lol this rules

Abbott really got his vaccinations and was like, "The rest of y'all are on your own."


Please forget the 3 days with no electricity and elect me in 2022.

Hey look, Mark Cuban ain't playing the National Anthem!
 
blodyholy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess Texas is saying: "Hold my Shiner Bock, Iowa, and watch this!"
 
triptheory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

poconojoe: Fireproof: My headline was "Greg Abbott decides that he's 100% in need of a political distraction."

this. it's right out of the Trump playbook - distract from bad news by "stickin' it to the libs" and rallying the base. sad thing is that more people will get sick and die, and more GOP governors will be pressured to follow his lead

part of me wishes that Biden would immediately cut off vaccine shipments to the state, but I know he won't.


Part of me wishes to tell that part of you to go fark itself.
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Old Ironside is going to make sure that 100% open means the hospitals will be over 100% capacity. What a complete bell-end!
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Another thread where we root for people to die.  Lovely.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

blodyholy: I guess Texas is saying: "Hold my Shiner Bock, Iowa, and watch this!"


If any want's their Shiner Bock held, hit  me up. You may or may not get it back.
 
