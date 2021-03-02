 Skip to content
 
(Patch)   Defrauding the feds for $50 million while being white? That's one year probation missy. Now go and think real hard about what you did   (patch.com) divider line
31
    Internal Revenue Service, United States Department of the Treasury, Christopher N. Condron, Jessica Metivier, Wind farm, American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009  
posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2021 at 6:05 PM



King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
$50 MILLION.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds ahellofalot better than the way I've "gone through life" for the last year.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Main tab?! I can't wait for explanations about how this is the fault of the Green New Deal and rap music.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Main tab?! I can't wait for explanations about how this is the fault of the Green New Deal and rap music.


She was mumblin how the Green New Steal was bad, but no one could understand her. So she kept the money, so no one could keep stealing it.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well this was the wrong thread for that comment. Still though.
 
patrick767
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Millions of dollars and years to blow it on a spending spree in exchange for one year probation at the end? Sign me up!
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If she hadn't stolen it someone else might've, so you can clearly see her predicament. Poor thing.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From May 2009 to June 2013, Condron used Metivier's name to submit fraudulent grant applications ...

I gather the guy hasn't gone to trial yet.

She's getting leniency in exchange for testimony?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: From May 2009 to June 2013, Condron used Metivier's name to submit fraudulent grant applications ...

I gather the guy hasn't gone to trial yet.

She's getting leniency in exchange for testimony?


Shhhhhh...don't be the reader of the article.
 
Luse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: From May 2009 to June 2013, Condron used Metivier's name to submit fraudulent grant applications ...

I gather the guy hasn't gone to trial yet.

She's getting leniency in exchange for testimony?


Maybe. But even if they're guilty of exactly the same thing I guarantee he'll get a harsher sentence.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
1 year probation for trying to steal $50M.  Meanwhile, this guy spent 36 years behind bars for stealing $50. His name is Alvin Kennard. Three strikes law in Ala-farking-bama. That'll learn him to be black.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
50 mil? That's not so much, we should be lenient. Thankfully supercriminals like this one get put away for decades with no parole.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did they actually receive the $50million or was it just grants they submitted were fraudulent?

I might've missed that part on the article.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Luse: Gulper Eel: From May 2009 to June 2013, Condron used Metivier's name to submit fraudulent grant applications ...

I gather the guy hasn't gone to trial yet.

She's getting leniency in exchange for testimony?

Maybe. But even if they're guilty of exactly the same thing I guarantee he'll get a harsher sentence.


Since she pled guilty and sold him out, and he's pleading not guilty? Yeah, he's going to get a harsher sentence. That's how that works.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: Did they actually receive the $50million or was it just grants they submitted were fraudulent?

I might've missed that part on the article.


They received 8 million. She and her husband were in this together. He filed all the paperwork using her name. She lied and gave false documents when the Feds started snooping.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby, how do you know she's white?
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: Did they actually receive the $50million or was it just grants they submitted were fraudulent?

I might've missed that part on the article.


Looks like they only ended up getting 8 million $. Which must be why she only got probation.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: The_EliteOne: Did they actually receive the $50million or was it just grants they submitted were fraudulent?

I might've missed that part on the article.

They received 8 million. She and her husband were in this together. He filed all the paperwork using her name. She lied and gave false documents when the Feds started snooping.


I hope they had to pay restitution on top of the probation? Doesn't seem to say in TFA.
 
Luse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Luse: Gulper Eel: From May 2009 to June 2013, Condron used Metivier's name to submit fraudulent grant applications ...

I gather the guy hasn't gone to trial yet.

She's getting leniency in exchange for testimony?

Maybe. But even if they're guilty of exactly the same thing I guarantee he'll get a harsher sentence.

Since she pled guilty and sold him out, and he's pleading not guilty? Yeah, he's going to get a harsher sentence. That's how that works.


No, women in the US get much lighter sentences than men for the same crimes. Sad, but true.

https://www.law.umich.edu/newsandinfo​/​features/Pages/starr_gender_disparitie​s.aspx

Gender bias in sentencing is a very real thing. That's how it unfortunately works.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stealing millions while white? Oh you!

Steal a pair of hedge clippers while black? LIFE IN PRISON!
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby's first reaction to this article to go do some outside research to determine the perpetrator's race - WTF?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To everyone above this post:

It's also racist to assume the color of a person based on the size of their financial fraud.

To everyone below this post:

I'll assume that you'vr learned this valuable lesson and there will be no further argument.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Metivier tried to cover up Condron's work and provided false information to agents investigating the grant applications, according to the DOJ.

Wasn't the one who actually did it, just realized her company was farked and tried to cover it up.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I also want to point out how farked up it is that she can turn over on him when it was her name used for fraud.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Main tab?! I can't wait for explanations about how this is the fault of the Green New Deal and rap music.


Bunch of idiots on the main tab.  Everyone in the sports tab knows if there's a problem, trump did it while snorting coke off of Yertles boner.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Gulper Eel: From May 2009 to June 2013, Condron used Metivier's name to submit fraudulent grant applications ...

I gather the guy hasn't gone to trial yet.

She's getting leniency in exchange for testimony?

Shhhhhh...don't be the reader of the article.


Also from the article:

Condron tried to be reimbursed for more than $50 million based on those costs

Tried not was.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One guess who she votes for too...
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark and race-baiting go hand in hand.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Red Shirt Blues: Gulper Eel: From May 2009 to June 2013, Condron used Metivier's name to submit fraudulent grant applications ...

I gather the guy hasn't gone to trial yet.

She's getting leniency in exchange for testimony?

Shhhhhh...don't be the reader of the article.

Also from the article:

Condron tried to be reimbursed for more than $50 million based on those costs

Tried not was.


You could post the full sentence...

Condron tried to be reimbursed for more than $50 million based on those costs-which the indictment alleges they never actually incurred-and received grants totaling more than $8 million.

The fraud is for how much she tried to get, yes.  That's how that works.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrinzGrimly: Subby's first reaction to this article to go do some outside research to determine the perpetrator's race - WTF?


Did they even need to do research? I mean what do you think the chance are that a minority could rip off the fed for $8M and only get probation? Personally I'd put that at a number very close to plank constant.
 
