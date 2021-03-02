 Skip to content
 
(The Irish Times)   British holiday park frustrated that they could not post a sign saying "No Irish"; tries the next best thing   (irishtimes.com)
    Asinine, Irish Traveller, Dublin, Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom, undesirable guest list, Irish Times, Northern Ireland, Traveler  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My last name is on their list.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time for a little bit of Irish confetti.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The little Wizard on top really got me.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
BlazingSaddles.jpg
 
Cormee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd only recognise two of those names as tinker names - Connors, and McDonagh, the rest could easily be ordinary settled people. And they don't have the most common one of all, O'Driscoll on their list.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NSFW
Blazing Saddles "We Don't Want the Irish!"
Youtube boO4RowROiw
 
Mouser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: My last name is on their list.


We should be keeping an eye on you, then?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Took me a bit to get the Traveller euphemism.  Mostly hear Roma/Romani if not gypsy.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Carney was on the blacklist? The Bank of England should be informed.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I for one am shocked that a group of people who've purged their continent (or island) of pretty much everybody who isn't Caucasian would be bigoted
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are they allowed to bring their dags?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I would say if you don't want Travellers about you shouldn't have a caravan park, but that's not really a guaranteed out as they'll just park up on any open spot of land regardless of who owns it and setup shop.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
longislandwins.comView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Carney was on the blacklist? The Bank of England should be informed.


Never could get used to them. Small fingers, smelled like cabbage.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Carney was on the blacklist? The Bank of England should be informed.


Yeah, he's been dead 17 years.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/yet the sewer smell lingers
 
Cormee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Took me a bit to get the Traveller euphemism.  Mostly hear Roma/Romani if not gypsy.


Roma are European gypsies, of Indian origin. The gypsies here in Ireland are Irish, are known as Tinkers (they used to travel around the country mending tin and metal objects) or Travellers, they refer to themselves as Pavees.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"British holiday park frustrated that they could not post a sign saying "No Irish"; tries the next best thing..."

No Drinking?

/LOL, ironically posted during an AA meeting!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I had to look up wtf a holiday park is, and it's apparently it's one a' those raves where all the kids are on ecstasy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good, keep the undesirables OUT.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Took me a bit to get the Traveller euphemism.  Mostly hear Roma/Romani if not gypsy.


It's a way to hate both Irish and Jewish people at the same time.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Took me a bit to get the Traveller euphemism.  Mostly hear Roma/Romani if not gypsy.


Irish Travellers aren't Roma. They're physically indistinguishable from other Irishmen. They're the outcasts of Irish society, similar to the burakumin of Japan, discriminated against because they were dirt poor and dirty jobs everybody else thought beneath them.

We lacked an ethnic minority to use as a punching bag, so we made one up.
 
mainsail
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Been watching this unfold today and I wonder how soon other businesses will come to light with these discriminatory anti-Traveller policies? It isn't like Ireland itself is free of it; so many stories about Travellers having to book party rooms by using people with different voices/names to front it.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That policy blew up in their face.

/like the long slow wind-up in Harry Potter.
 
Cormee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mainsail: Been watching this unfold today and I wonder how soon other businesses will come to light with these discriminatory anti-Traveller policies? It isn't like Ireland itself is free of it; so many stories about Travellers having to book party rooms by using people with different voices/names to front it.


True, if your surname is McDonagh and you have a Limerick accent, you're basically farked in Ireland.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well that isn't discriminating against a certain ethnic group but rather a sub-class of a certain ethnic group.
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ironic in that I've never met a bad Irish tourist but have met many many shiatty British tourists.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Ironic in that I've never met a bad Irish tourist but have met many many shiatty British tourists.


My son lived in Portugal for several years. He said that the English tourists were awful, but the Irish ones were fabulous and beloved by the Portuguese.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As I understood it, the name TRAVELERS was for a group of Irish people who live out of RVs and are known for their dirty dealing in business. Like they'll find an old lady with some roofing problems, convince her that they can fix it cheaply using supplies left over from another job, get some cash up front and then never show up again. Or they do a half arsed job of it and vanish.

We have one group here in the US. They're very closed mouth about what goes on there and very clannish. There was a TV short on them years ago.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mouser: Monty_Zoncolan: My last name is on their list.

We should be keeping an eye on you, then?


I neer denied it
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: My last name is on their list.


Zoncolan doesn't sound Irish. It sounds Martian.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lee Mack got his start at Pontins.

Lee Mack's Joke Leaves John Cleese In Near Tears | The Graham Norton Show
Youtube dmbpagijVkk
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Monty_Zoncolan: My last name is on their list.

Zoncolan doesn't sound Irish. It sounds Martian.


Do you have something against Martians?
 
mainsail
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cormee: LrdPhoenix: Took me a bit to get the Traveller euphemism.  Mostly hear Roma/Romani if not gypsy.

Roma are European gypsies, of Indian origin. The gypsies here in Ireland are Irish, are known as Tinkers (they used to travel around the country mending tin and metal objects) or Travellers, they refer to themselves as Pavees.


"Tinker" is now considered racist, I think- but I've heard the older generations using it still.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of the Quinn-McDonaghs* lived in the same estate as my sister. He came home drunk one night and beat his wife to death.

* Featured in the documentary Knuckle, about the travellers' using bare knuckle boxing matches to settle disputes between families. Fascinating stuff
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, I replied when I'd just skimmed... and reading through I realize so many people don't really know about the Travelers.

Rik01: As I understood it, the name TRAVELERS was for a group of Irish people who live out of RVs and are known for their dirty dealing in business. Like they'll find an old lady with some roofing problems, convince her that they can fix it cheaply using supplies left over from another job, get some cash up front and then never show up again. Or they do a half arsed job of it and vanish.

We have one group here in the US. They're very closed mouth about what goes on there and very clannish. There was a TV short on them years ago.


So, yeah, this basically covers it in America except to say that they are also loosely based out of the Carolinas, and they have grown up some super profitable national scams. You know those stickers on commercial doors that say "If broken: call this number"... so it's not all shoddy driveway paving.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No prob, just tell them you're Welsh!
 
