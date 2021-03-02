 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Mindlessly floating 2 miles out to sea on an inflatable and only PANICKING once you run out of beer is no way to go through life, drunk young lads   (thesun.ie) divider line
35
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for rum ham, leaving high on angel dust with a missing dread.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To make things worse, the inflatable mattress had holes and began to sink, their phones were dying and they ran out of beer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two kids from my high school died that way.  They were in kayaks and there was no beer, but they died from hypothermia in the Gulf of Mexico before the Coast Guard could find them.
 
LeroyB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost had them, Darwin, almost. Maybe next time.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia.  The Southern hemisphere's equivalent to Florida!

/Hey Y'all...git the beer -n- watch this!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I like whitewater better. Even the craziest shiat, like the Zambizi, is still relatively small. go right or left and you're on land again.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a couple farts waiting for you in an elevator had faces:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On an inflatable what?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LeroyB: Almost had them, Darwin, almost. Maybe next time.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Try that up here in my neighborhood, you brats." - Chironex fleckeri
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Came for rum ham, leaving high on angel dust with a missing dread.


and mentally scarred from walking up on the amorous bums under the boardwalk.
 
slantsix
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Obviously they didn't bring enough beer.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LeroyB: Almost had them, Darwin, almost. Maybe next time.


No, this is Mandurah, south of Perth, on the west coast. Darwin is many miles north.

/used to live near there
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Still no Australia tag?
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LeroyB: Almost had them, Darwin, almost. Maybe next time.


They'd have to have been out at sea a whole lot longer for Darwin to get them.  It is like 4000km away!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pert: LeroyB: Almost had them, Darwin, almost. Maybe next time.

No, this is Mandurah, south of Perth, on the west coast. Darwin is many miles north.

/used to live near there


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ah, the southwestern soggy sea bogan, or sogan for short
a noble beast, but carefree.  hopefully their rescuers will find them a good home.
 
LeroyB [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: LeroyB: Almost had them, Darwin, almost. Maybe next time.

They'd have to have been out at sea a whole lot longer for Darwin to get them.  It is like 4000km away!

[Fark user image 424x380]


Um, Charles Darwin, mate.

// wooosh?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ferda!

Ferda!
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Must have been a harrowing experience... Hall and Oats look terrible.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's the big deal? Stranger things have happened.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Two miles offshore from Perth seems like a great place to meet any of a number of shark species -- great white, tiger, and bull all coming to mind.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LeroyB: Outlawtsar: LeroyB: Almost had them, Darwin, almost. Maybe next time.

They'd have to have been out at sea a whole lot longer for Darwin to get them.  It is like 4000km away!

[Fark user image 424x380]

Um, Charles Darwin, mate.

// wooosh?


Wooosh indeed.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 425x227]

Ferda!

Ferda!


They have a "Trey Parker and Matt Stone alternate universe Baseketball"-type vibe going on.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: To make things worse, the inflatable mattress had holes and began to sink, their phones were dying and they ran out of beer.
[Fark user image 262x192]


Oh...I can think of something large, finny and hungry that could have made things a LOT worse...considering this was Australia.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: [Fark user image 370x365]

Must have been a harrowing experience... Hall and Oats look terrible.


I literally came here to make this same post, thank you.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Al Roker's Forecast: To make things worse, the inflatable mattress had holes and began to sink, their phones were dying and they ran out of beer.
[Fark user image 262x192]

Oh...I can think of something large, finny and hungry that could have made things a LOT worse...considering this was Australia.


That reminds me; I saw a guy in the ocean yelling, "Help! Shark! Help!" and I just laughed because I knew the shark wasn't going to help him.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sharks gotta eat too, and now they get to starve.

Sad.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Al Roker's Forecast: To make things worse, the inflatable mattress had holes and began to sink, their phones were dying and they ran out of beer.
[Fark user image 262x192]

Oh...I can think of something large, finny and hungry that could have made things a LOT worse...considering this was Australia.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Two kids from my high school died that way.  They were in kayaks and there was no beer, but they died from hypothermia in the Gulf of Mexico before the Coast Guard could find them.


Moral of the story is, don't forget the beer.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But why is the rum gone?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The story would have made CNN if they had just said they were looking for the Malaysian jetliner.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ok, raise your hands. Who was it?
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was this a totally predictable outcome? Yep
Are they completely responsible for the whole mess? Yep
Am I still amused by the story? Yep

/lives near the ocean
//knows better
///got caught in a riptide on a air mattress with my dad at the beach as a little kid, we (well me, dad was hammered) managed to kick all the way back to shore before we hit the open ocean
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Next thing you know they'll want to ride up in a lawn chair with a bunch of helium balloons attached.
 
