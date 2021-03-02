 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   One of the hottest outdoor destinations right now is Cuyahoga Valley National Park; people have a burning desire to see its fabled river   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
32
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Right down the street from me.  It's awesome.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll have to add it to the list.  We spent most of last summer/fall visiting various locations around the Finger Lakes, which are all stunning and you can end the day with a nice Wine tasting at one of the hundreds of vineyards around them.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great park, great REM song. That's win-win in my book.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of my extended family still lives in Cleveland, been to this park a number of times during the spring/summer.  Absolutely gorgeous.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You'll never guess which state's Department of Tourism paid me to write an article!"
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The park is upstream of the part that caught fire. There's a train, the Cuyahoga Valley Line, that still apparently runs through the park. (Though I'm not sure about when how it is during COVID.) I still have a picture of myself as a three-year-old riding on that train, as excited as humanly possible. At the time they still used a real steam engine, although it looks like its diesel now.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuyahoga


I always think of My City Was Gone by The Pretenders when I hear/see that word.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blossom Music Festival is one of the best places i've been for concerts.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I'll have to add it to the list.  We spent most of last summer/fall visiting various locations around the Finger Lakes, which are all stunning and you can end the day with a nice Wine tasting at one of the hundreds of vineyards around them.


oooh where did you go?  Friends and I are planning a trip to the finger lakes this summer.  We want to rent a house, visit wineries and just chill.
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio has some great state parks. Columbus has some great metro parks.

/Needs to go visit Hocking Hills someone with my daughter.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Blossom Music Festival is one of the best places i've been for concerts.


it is wonderful, and you can bring alcohol and a picnic dinner to the Cleveland Orchestra events.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Cuyahoga


I always think of My City Was Gone by The Pretenders when I hear/see that word.


Same. That was precisely what was going through my mind when I saw the headline.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have heard good things about the park.

But still...NE Ohio?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The park is upstream of the part that caught fire. There's a train, the Cuyahoga Valley Line, that still apparently runs through the park. (Though I'm not sure about when how it is during COVID.) I still have a picture of myself as a three-year-old riding on that train, as excited as humanly possible. At the time they still used a real steam engine, although it looks like its diesel now.


I went to an Underground Railroad re-enactment.  It was like a play where you walked between scenes, and we rode the railroad back to our starting point.  The canal and its environs were part of the UR.  It was fascinating, and I learned about how the Irish and African Americans were competing for scarce jobs.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kind of tossed in there right in betwixed a highly populated part of the state, where like 4 used to be useful cities that are dying are at. So it's like right there for millions of people.

Most national parks out west you have to take a drive to get to them. You can practically hop city bus on the east side of Cleveland to get to this one.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is where we walked.
This is where we swam.
Take a picture here.
Take a souvenir."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleveland is oddly a great place to visit for a few days. Food scene is fantastic from modern restaurants to the west side market. University circle has a bunch of great museums, including a free art museum. Sports, ships, and more. Plus you get to see where loki made everyone kneel!
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This park has EVERYTHING........ underground railroad, over ground railroad, wine tasting and MTVs Dan Cortese
 
Svingen999 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: steklo: Cuyahoga


I always think of My City Was Gone by The Pretenders when I hear/see that word.

Same. That was precisely what was going through my mind when I saw the headline.


Glad we got that song back recently.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waffledonkey: This park has EVERYTHING........ underground railroad, over ground railroad, wine tasting and MTVs Dan Cortese


Sadly, no new Oldsmobiles.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. Most of our travels keep us west of the Mississippi though. Glacier is going to be a zoo this summer.

/Yellowstone too
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smooooke on the waaateeeer
 
gyruss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's kind of tossed in there right in betwixed a highly populated part of the state, where like 4 used to be useful cities that are dying are at. So it's like right there for millions of people.

Most national parks out west you have to take a drive to get to them. You can practically hop city bus on the east side of Cleveland to get to this one.


If you look at a street map you see I-77 and Route 8 doing parallel routes between Akron and Cleveland and it's really strange to see unless you know the Cuyahoga Valley is between them. I highly recommend what the article mentions: rent a bike and ride the towpath trail up from Peninsula, then ride the train back and do some shopping. If you get ambitious you can go all the way up to Rockside Road by I-480.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well I grew up in Pittsburgh and had absolutely no idea there was a National park a two-hour drive away.  (How did the Feds come to own a bunch of land in Ohio, anyway?)
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The river is so polluted that all the fish have AIDS
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The city park that rings Cleveland is a valley of the Cuyahoga. It was donated to the city by John D. Rockefeller. It's the loveliest city park I've ever been in. Even better than the Olmsted parks in Louisville or Manhattan.

A decade before the Cuyahoga caught fire, we'd swim in Lake Erie. I don't know if the Health Department or my mom made us get typhoid shots.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
coneyfark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And so, So, SO cool why it lights up!!
 
coneyfark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When 🤷🏻♂
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cuyahoga may not be the most visually stunning of our National Parks, but it's a pretty nice place to go just to 'get away'.
 
