(WJLA Washington DC)   Why shower your brother with love when you can douse him in kerosene?   (wjla.com) divider line
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I told my little brother he can kill me if I'm an invalid.

Gosh, I hope he didn't forget.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is that related to "shower with your brother, love"?
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"This is my brother, Larry, and this is my burning brother, Larry, and this is my other other brother Darrell."
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Build a man a fire, and he'll be warm for a day. Set a man on fire, and he'll be warm for the rest of his life.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Big Black - Kerosene
Youtube HuO3wwLuF0w
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He should have just shot him in the face and claimed he was 'dry firing' the gun that he 'thought' was empty.

They wouldn't have even made him take a breathalyzer!
 
tasteme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm from Martinsville.... no surprise here
 
