(MLive.com)   Prosecutor says it is not a crime for the neighbor of a black family to hang a flag that basically says "I hate your people so much I support an organization that wants to kill you"   (mlive.com) divider line
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Prosecutor also called on the legislature to make it a crime so she can then charge the racist.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LL316: Prosecutor also called on the legislature to make it a crime so she can then charge the racist.


Not that I disagree with the sentiment, but I smell First Amendment issues arising.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She's not wrong, as much as you may dislike it.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Reporter" couldn't be bothered with getting the names of the neighbors that the police so charitably assisted with free curtains.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: LL316: Prosecutor also called on the legislature to make it a crime so she can then charge the racist.

Not that I disagree with the sentiment, but I smell First Amendment issues arising.


Hate speech is not protected speech.
 
DROxINxTHExWIND [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It shouldn't be a crime. But in a perfect world punching them in the throat would also be legal.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DROxINxTHExWIND: It shouldn't be a crime. But in a perfect world punching them in the throat would also be legal.


It's my first amendment right to slash their tires.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: LL316: Prosecutor also called on the legislature to make it a crime so she can then charge the racist.

Not that I disagree with the sentiment, but I smell First Amendment issues arising.


It's hate speech and intimidation. Neither of these things are protected.
 
JesseL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There are a lot of legal options for making life miserable for a racist asshole.

Some folks like to call that "cancel culture" though.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DROxINxTHExWIND: It shouldn't be a crime. But in a perfect world punching them in the throat would also be legal.


If ever there was a time to ask a cop "does that look like a distraction?" ...
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: She's not wrong, as much as you may dislike it.


You should go visit this place:

https://museumandmemorial.eji.org
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Creepy Lurker Guy: LL316: Prosecutor also called on the legislature to make it a crime so she can then charge the racist.

Not that I disagree with the sentiment, but I smell First Amendment issues arising.

Hate speech is not protected speech.


It isn't?
I'm just a lowly law school dropout, but unless it leads directly to inciting violence, I'm pretty sure hate speech still falls under first amendment protections.  The KKK still gets permits to hold marches, so of course some idiot can hang a KKK flag in their home.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a piece of shiat.  That's horrifying.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In the South, it is legal to kill black people, as long as you say it was self defense.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You live in Grosse Pointe Park and can't afford curtains.

Riiiiiight.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wonder if there are civil remedies to this situation.
 
JRoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
THE MICHIGAN PENAL CODE (EXCERPT)
Act 328 of 1931


750.543m Making terrorist threat or false report of terrorism; intent or capability as defense prohibited; violation as felony; penalty.

Sec. 543m.
(1) A person is guilty of making a terrorist threat or of making a false report of terrorism if the person does either of the following: (a) Threatens to commit an act of terrorism and communicates the threat to any other person. (b) Knowingly makes a false report of an act of terrorism and communicates the false report to any other person, knowing the report is false. (2) It is not a defense to a prosecution under this section that the defendant did not have the intent or capability of committing the act of terrorism. (3) A person who violates this section is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 20 years or a fine of not more than $20,000.00, or both.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Hanging KKK flag.."
Silly me. I just assumed it was a Blue Lives Matter flag.
Same difference I guess.
 
AeAe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Incitement?
It's not a crime to put a sign that says "Kill all the <ethnic group>"?

Zoning laws aside, you can burn a cross in your yard and that's legal?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Martin should pay them a visit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah... this is probably correct.  The bar for criminal hate speech and/or intimidation should probably rise above hanging a group's flag, even a group as odious as the KKK or even (cthulu help us) the Nazis, inside of your own home.

I mean, fark these trash humans.  I hope everyone starts recognizing them as the Klansmen family and the community shuns them.  But I can't really get behind criminal charges...
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You don't understand free speech until you are willing to defend speech that offends you to the very core of your being.

<borrowing from a disputed quote>
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AeAe: Incitement?
It's not a crime to put a sign that says "Kill all the <ethnic group>"?

Zoning laws aside, you can burn a cross in your yard and that's legal?


I guess if you get a burn permit. Still think Martin Blank should pay the flag person a visit.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Godscrack: "Hanging KKK flag.."
Silly me. I just assumed it was a Blue Lives Matter flag.
Same difference I guess.


Heh, came here expecting exactly that.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Creepy Lurker Guy: LL316: Prosecutor also called on the legislature to make it a crime so she can then charge the racist.

Not that I disagree with the sentiment, but I smell First Amendment issues arising.

Hate speech is not protected speech.


At least in the United States it actually is protected speech. See Matatl v. Tam 137 S. Ct. 1744 (2017).
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
KKK (Krusty Komedy Klassic) Scene | Krusty Is Pelted With Veg | The Simpsons Scene
Youtube ryOmqxJcK5w
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AeAe: Incitement?
It's not a crime to put a sign that says "Kill all the <ethnic group>"?

Zoning laws aside, you can burn a cross in your yard and that's legal?


I would be much more comfortable with criminal charges and a trial for somebody who "displays" this shiat.  But I don't like the implications of "visible through the window"="displaying".

Sounds like the prosecutor's in that boat as well, reading between the lines.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Step Brothers (9/13) Best Movie Quote - Nazi and KKK Neighbors (2008)
Youtube bl85ro60YTU
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ now  
A tasteful well made sign featuring a picture of the neighbor racist labeling him as a racist and possible pedophile with an arrow pointing at his house and warning others that pass could be a good rebuttal. If he is employed asking his employer or customers about his behavior could be interesting.
 
