(ABC 17 Columbia)   Missouri man only charged with manslaughter for pointing a loaded gun at his son's head and firing it   (abc17news.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Remington Arms, Eddie M. Valencia, Firearm, Firearms, Judge, Jury, Remington 700, .30-06 Springfield  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess...

*RTFA*

Yep.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly can't think of anything more horrific than doing something like that. I mean, I'm not that stupid so I wouldn't do it... but if I did I'd park the next round under my chin.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Valencia allegedly told police that he thought his son had left the room when the gun was fired."

"Valencia allegedly told Fayette police that he pointed the gun at his son and it went off."

IANAL but...  taken together, these two statements might create se challenges for the defense.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Valencia allegedly told police that he thought his son had left the room when the gun was fired."

"Valencia allegedly told Fayette police that he pointed the gun at his son and it went off."

IANAL but...  taken together, these two statements might create se challenges for the defense.


I mean he also said he wasn't drinking but refused a breath test so I would be alcohol was a factor.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Luckily it takes more than a head wound to kill a Missourian.  I suggest meth, fire, and irradiated spray tan solution.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He needs guns to protect his family from people that might shoot them.
 
steklo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
its contagious look what happened in Georgia recently....


Georgia mom shoots, kills 7-year-old son - Crime Online
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: Valencia said the guns "are never put away loaded."

Rule 1 of gun safety:  The gun is always loaded
 
anuran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
During an interview with police, Valencia said he didn't check to see if the gun was loaded before firing it. Valencia said the guns "are never put away loaded."

Responsible gun owner protecting America and all our Freedoms.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
1) pointed gun at suns face that "left the room"
2) drunk
3) Online court documents said 14th Circuit Judge Mason Gebhardt recused himself
4) slap on wrist

I'm gunna go with cop/retired cop
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
During an interview with police, Valencia said he didn't check to see if the gun was loaded before firing it. Valencia said the guns "are never put away loaded."

So it was intentional then.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On the plus side the kid doesnt have to grow up with this guy as his father.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
is he a cop?  i hear they get away with murder
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Except during wars, guns are not for idiots.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Valencia allegedly told police that he thought his son had left the room when the gun was fired."

"Valencia allegedly told Fayette police that he pointed the gun at his son and it went off."

IANAL but...  taken together, these two statements might create se challenges for the defense.


He also refused a breathalyzer.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I honestly can't think of anything more horrific than doing something like that. I mean, I'm not that stupid so I wouldn't do it... but if I did I'd park the next round under my chin.


you calling William S Burroughs stupid?
 
mudesi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who does this guy think he is, Charles Darwin?  I'll take the aisle seat.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau:

He also refused a breathalyzer.

was he driving a car?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: FTFA: Valencia said the guns "are never put away loaded."

Rule 1 of gun safety:  The gun is always loaded


Also, that means he loaded it before shooting his son.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Valencia's probable cause statement said he was checking one of his firearms, a Remington Model 700 .308, by "dry firing" it. Valencia allegedly told Fayette police that he pointed the gun at his son and it went off.

As someone who has been shooting for 45+ years now and is a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, I would just like to say that this is why we need universal licensing and mandatory safety classes for everyone who wants to own a firearm. Maybe, just maybe, if this guy had taken a mandatory safety class he might not have done something so monumentally stupid as checking a firearm by dry firing it while pointing it at someone! Or, better yet, maybe this moran might have been denied a license to own a firearm. Yeah, yeah, I know this is a right, but some people are just too damned stupid to be allowed near firearms.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Natalie Portmanteau:

He also refused a breathalyzer.

was he driving a car?


No, just handling firearms and shooting his child in the face.

You're right though, why would you want to see if he was intoxicated?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sure, you should always make sure your gun isn't loaded by pointing it at your kid and pulling the trigger. Sounds legit.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
does the submitter have some evidence of intent to make this more than manslaughter?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Based on that mug shot, I'd say he lacks the brain power to formulate intent.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Sure, you should always make sure your gun isn't loaded by pointing it at your kid and pulling the trigger. Sounds legit.


depends on which kid.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Valencia allegedly told police that he thought his son had left the room when the gun was fired."

"Valencia allegedly told Fayette police that he pointed the gun at his son and it went off."

IANAL but...  taken together, these two statements might create se challenges for the defense.


Never been in Missouri, huh? Now granted, Fayette may be real cosmopolitan and liberal when compared to your typical Missouri towns like Bonne Terre or Hannibal. But the defense will be raising a lot of important questions, like why a healthy young Missouri boy put himself directly in line with the muzzle of a gun his drunken dad was cleaning. That sounds REAL suspicious in these parts. I'm not saying it was suicide, but it might be hard to convince a Missouri jury.
 
mudesi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: Valencia's probable cause statement said he was checking one of his firearms, a Remington Model 700 .308, by "dry firing" it. Valencia allegedly told Fayette police that he pointed the gun at his son and it went off.

As someone who has been shooting for 45+ years now and is a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, I would just like to say that this is why we need universal licensing and mandatory safety classes for everyone who wants to own a firearm. Maybe, just maybe, if this guy had taken a mandatory safety class he might not have done something so monumentally stupid as checking a firearm by dry firing it while pointing it at someone! Or, better yet, maybe this moran might have been denied a license to own a firearm. Yeah, yeah, I know this is a right, but some people are just too damned stupid to be allowed near firearms.


Owning a gun is not a right.  Only ignorant Americans think this.  Even the constitution has "well regulated" written right in there.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, and earlier in the day he forgot his baby in the back seat of his car when he went to work, gees, everything bad happens to this guy.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I honestly can't think of anything more horrific than doing something like that. I mean, I'm not that stupid so I wouldn't do it... but if I did I'd park the next round under my chin.


Unless it was intentional. In which case his explanation is going to be really hard to break.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: FTFA: Valencia said the guns "are never put away loaded."

Rule 1 of gun safety:  The gun is always loaded


Treat all kablammys like they're gonna kablammy.
Do not point kablammy at something you do not wish to kablammy.
Keep scratcher off kablammy whisker until ready to kablammy.
Spot what you want to kablammy, what is front of and behind it.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My parents are Jehovah's Witnesses.
My father and his best friend were happily wanting biblical times where "children that didn't listen to their parents were put to death".
We have some truly despicable Christians in the U.S. This kind of story isn't a shock to me.
 
patrick767
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Officers asked Valencia if he had been drinking before the shooting, he said no. When asked if he would give a breath test, Valencia refused, police said.

He'd just shot and killed his son. He said it was an accident. But the breath test was optional?!

"Will you take this breathalyzer test?"
"Nah."
"Okay then."

You can be charged for refusing a breathalyzer if drunk driving is suspected, but apparently not if the suspected offense is shooting your son in the head.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Valencia allegedly told police that he thought his son had left the room when the gun was fired."

"Valencia allegedly told Fayette police that he pointed the gun at his son and it went off."

IANAL but...  taken together, these two statements might create se challenges for the defense.

I mean he also said he wasn't drinking but refused a breath test so I would be alcohol was a factor.


.I been plenty blackout drunk, I never shot nobody.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know, they make these empty cartridges you can use for dry firing....not sure why, but they exist. Even if he had that, why in hell would you not point the gun at the ground? You know.....at something you don't want to kill!
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mudesi: Mock26: Valencia's probable cause statement said he was checking one of his firearms, a Remington Model 700 .308, by "dry firing" it. Valencia allegedly told Fayette police that he pointed the gun at his son and it went off.

As someone who has been shooting for 45+ years now and is a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, I would just like to say that this is why we need universal licensing and mandatory safety classes for everyone who wants to own a firearm. Maybe, just maybe, if this guy had taken a mandatory safety class he might not have done something so monumentally stupid as checking a firearm by dry firing it while pointing it at someone! Or, better yet, maybe this moran might have been denied a license to own a firearm. Yeah, yeah, I know this is a right, but some people are just too damned stupid to be allowed near firearms.

Owning a gun is not a right.  Only ignorant Americans think this.  Even the constitution has "well regulated" written right in there.


Oh really? It is not a right? Funny, because the Supreme Court of the United States of America disagrees with your opinion.

"The Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home."

District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570 (2008)

And while I have no idea what your real name is I would be willing to bet my entire life savings that it is not one of these names, John Roberts, John P. Stevens, Antonin Scalia, Anthony Kennedy, David Souter, Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, or Samuel Alito.

But, hey, please explain to me why the Supreme Court's ruling on this case is not Constitutionally binding and why your opinion is. I would love to hear your reasoning.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

asciibaron: is he a cop?  i hear they get away with murder


No, if he was a cop they wouldn't have enough to charge him.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: FTFA: Valencia said the guns "are never put away loaded."

Rule 1 of gun safety:  The gun is always loaded


That rule probably has killed a bunch of anal retentive folks.  Obviously the gun cannot always be loaded and it's stupid to state otherwise and blam oh dear.

Much safer to say "Assume the gun is always loaded until the breech is visibly cleared."
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mudesi: Mock26: Valencia's probable cause statement said he was checking one of his firearms, a Remington Model 700 .308, by "dry firing" it. Valencia allegedly told Fayette police that he pointed the gun at his son and it went off.

As someone who has been shooting for 45+ years now and is a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, I would just like to say that this is why we need universal licensing and mandatory safety classes for everyone who wants to own a firearm. Maybe, just maybe, if this guy had taken a mandatory safety class he might not have done something so monumentally stupid as checking a firearm by dry firing it while pointing it at someone! Or, better yet, maybe this moran might have been denied a license to own a firearm. Yeah, yeah, I know this is a right, but some people are just too damned stupid to be allowed near firearms.

Owning a gun is not a right.  Only ignorant Americans think this.  Even the constitution has "well regulated" written right in there.


I pointed this out once on Fark and got shiat upon for not understanding the intricacies of a comma or something.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mudesi: Owning a gun is not a right.  Only ignorant Americans think this.  Even the constitution has "well regulated" written right in there.


"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed."

In my interpretation is that if you are in a Militia you can keep and bear Arms.  As the National Guard is the only militia we have that means only National Guard members can't have their gun rights removed and have have free access.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sometimes, accidents are accidents, and there's nothing that coulda prevented it.
 
