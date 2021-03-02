 Skip to content
(CNN)   15 people dead in "jam packed" SUV accident with truck. 15 seems like a lot of people in an SUV. Wait, and 12 survived?   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
pounddawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
27?

/in a row?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It sounds like most of them were not wearing their seat belts.
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"There were 27 passengers in the SUV..." CNN will not tell you that this was smuggling illegal aliens. But I will. Without any additional facts.
 
boozehat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
El Centro / Imperial.... I'm guessing it was either a bunch of East County bro's going out to Glamis, or a "farm workers".
 
w00dreaux [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pounddawg: 27?

/in a row?


boozehat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

boozehat: , or a "farm workers".


Can fark please get an edit button?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not a lot of details in the story, but I did learn that "semitruck" is apparently now a word.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pounddawg: 27?

/in a row?


Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
27 people in an SUV? How does that even work? 3 rows, 9 people per row? I guess if you strip em all naked and grease em up you could do it. Lots of pretzel like bendiness would be required.
 
boozehat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "There were 27 passengers in the SUV..." CNN will not tell you that this was smuggling illegal aliens. But I will. Without any additional facts.


Couldn't be.  There's a wall along the boarder on that stretch of CA/MX
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hugram: It sounds like most of them were not wearing their seat belts.


Math checks out.
 
Pinner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: 27 people in an SUV? How does that even work? 3 rows, 9 people per row? I guess if you strip em all naked and grease em up you could do it. Lots of pretzel like bendiness would be required.


Were they all under 5'5 and about a buck ten each?
Then maybe.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: 27 people in an SUV? How does that even work? 3 rows, 9 people per row? I guess if you strip em all naked and grease em up you could do it. Lots of pretzel like bendiness would be required.


Musta been going to a clown convention.

It's amazing there's absolutely no details about why and how 27 people were in a single vehicle in that article.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "There were 27 passengers in the SUV..." CNN will not tell you that this was smuggling illegal aliens. But I will. Without any additional facts.


They could have been Puerto Rican; not aliens.

/ have seen 7 people in a Gremlin
/ i was the 8th
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: 27 people in an SUV? How does that even work? 3 rows, 9 people per row? I guess if you strip em all naked and grease em up you could do it. Lots of pretzel like bendiness would be required.



They're just reeeeeaaaalllly "good friends."
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"There were 27 passengers in the SUV..."

Grumpy Cat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
27? Maybe some kids on laps? I hope not.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
PSA: Don't run stop signs.

That SUV was T-Boned by the 18-wheeler.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: 27 people in an SUV? How does that even work? 3 rows, 9 people per row? I guess if you strip em all naked and grease em up you could do it. Lots of pretzel like bendiness would be required.


American-sized SUV and normal-sized humans.
 
tina451
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: WastrelWay: "There were 27 passengers in the SUV..." CNN will not tell you that this was smuggling illegal aliens. But I will. Without any additional facts.

They could have been Puerto Rican; not aliens.

/ have seen 7 people in a Gremlin
/ i was the 8th


8 in a Gremlin was not hard at all, 3 in front, 3 in back, 2 in the hatch.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It looks like from the picture it might have been a suburban? Also it looks like it was almost cut in half.

That's a lot of dead people.

They were probably Migrant workers.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Not a lot of details in the story, but I did learn that "semitruck" is apparently now a word.


Semi-tractor-trailer is the term for the entire vehicle. Without a semi-trailer, the appropriate term is semi-tractor.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When clowns die.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

boozehat: WastrelWay: "There were 27 passengers in the SUV..." CNN will not tell you that this was smuggling illegal aliens. But I will. Without any additional facts.

Couldn't be.  There's a wall along the boarder on that stretch of CA/MX


There are also documented smuggling tunnels in the Calexico area. Your point?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
sounds like a farmworker clown car

that's why produce is so damn cheap here
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Most likely farm workers, maybe migrant farm workers. I lived in Yuma a few years. Pretty common sight, a van stuffed with people.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: PSA: Don't run stop signs.

That SUV was T-Boned by the 18-wheeler.


My guess is that the driver didn't see the stop sign... due to the 6 passengers in front of him/her that were blocking the view.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Probably not smuggling illegals but probably some people involved in the agriculture business.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes, it was illegals...Three load vehicles came through a cut in a chain link fence portion of the border.
BP pursued for a short distance when one of the vehicles (with 20 people in it) wrecked. BP stopped for that while the other two load vehicles kept going. No injuries reported in that one.

The vehicle from TFA was involved in this incident approximately 10 minutes later and the third is unaccounted for as of 30 minutes ago.

/trucking company is owned by extended family and truck driver is an acquaintance of mine (he was flown out with "traumatic chest injuries)
//I'm about 8 miles from the crash site
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When you're that tightly packed you don't bounce around as much on impact.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: 27 people in an SUV? How does that even work? 3 rows, 9 people per row? I guess if you strip em all naked and grease em up you could do it. Lots of pretzel like bendiness would be required.


They were midgets. Or dwarves.
 
boozehat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: boozehat: WastrelWay: "There were 27 passengers in the SUV..." CNN will not tell you that this was smuggling illegal aliens. But I will. Without any additional facts.

Couldn't be.  There's a wall along the boarder on that stretch of CA/MX

There are also documented smuggling tunnels in the Calexico area. Your point?


Same as yours?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: 27 people in an SUV? How does that even work? 3 rows, 9 people per row? I guess if you strip em all naked and grease em up you could do it. Lots of pretzel like bendiness would be required.


Unless it was a Volkswagen.  Amazing what their ashtrays could hold.
 
T.rex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "There were 27 passengers in the SUV..." CNN will not tell you that this was smuggling illegal aliens. But I will. Without any additional facts.


I want to disagree with you, but i see this happened in California, so probably.    Close to a Mexican border.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: farmworker clown car


Name of my country band
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Yes, it was illegals...Three load vehicles came through a cut in a chain link fence portion of the border.
BP pursued for a short distance when one of the vehicles (with 20 people in it) wrecked. BP stopped for that while the other two load vehicles kept going. No injuries reported in that one.

The vehicle from TFA was involved in this incident approximately 10 minutes later and the third is unaccounted for as of 30 minutes ago.

/trucking company is owned by extended family and truck driver is an acquaintance of mine (he was flown out with "traumatic chest injuries)
//I'm about 8 miles from the crash site


In seriousness,
Thanks for the closer perspective on what happened -  That actually answers some key questions
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "There were 27 passengers in the SUV..." CNN will not tell you that this was smuggling illegal aliens. But I will. Without any additional facts.


Probably. Being that close to the border.

Not the kind of accident you want to roll up on, if you're a first responder.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: sounds like a farmworker clown car

that's why produce is so damn cheap here


I believe the preferred nomenclature is "Mexican bus".
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Remnants of Santa: Not a lot of details in the story, but I did learn that "semitruck" is apparently now a word.

Semi-tractor-trailer is the term for the entire vehicle. Without a semi-trailer, the appropriate term is semi-tractor.


Just "tractor." The "semi" part comes from the trailer (specifically, "semi-trailer," which is a thing.)
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Toxophil: moothemagiccow: sounds like a farmworker clown car

that's why produce is so damn cheap here

I believe the preferred nomenclature is "Mexican bus".


i would presume the preferred nomenclature ain't Ingles
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: They could have been Puerto Rican; not aliens.


This.

I grew up in a heavy PR area, you can fit 4 adults and 4 kids and a baby or two in a K car and BBQ out of the trunk on the side of the road if you so chose.
 
