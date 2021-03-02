 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   We Rate Dogs gives its first 0/10 rating   (twitter.com) divider line
62
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

2349 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, even Original gets filterpwnd!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've never wanted to spray paint something more in my life.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Citizens should smash these on sight.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

dog_rates: @nypost wow, the first I live with my mom


I didn't know farks twitter bot did the []/1[] filter conversion....
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Robocop didn't have a Robo Dog alongside of him!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Citizens should smash these on sight.


Reminds me of something from Minority Report
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's it for? making sure all the fire hydrants are well oiled?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: AdmirableSnackbar: Citizens should smash these on sight.

Reminds me of something from Minority Report


Reminds me of Fahrenheit 451.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No floof, no boopability, no goodness
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like one of those creepy killer robots from Epix's War of the Worlds
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: what's it for? making sure all the fire hydrants are well oiled?


Take a camera into dangerous situations.  It's like the robot the bomb squad has but a thousand times creepier.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Citizens should smash these on sight.


Or at least hop on and see if it can carry you around town. I hear you can tame them if you successfully feed them.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Doesn't poop. 10/10
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sources say Pence is expected to make a full recovery from the shock...
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ultraluzer: what's it for? making sure all the fire hydrants are well oiled?

Take a camera into dangerous situations.  It's like the robot the bomb squad has but a thousand times creepier.


Likely ordinance, too. I bet that thing can shoot/taze/etc.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Doesn't poop. 10/10


Drops dimes on you though
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Citizens should smash these on sight.


I wonder if chicken wire could be used as a quickly deployable Faraday cage for it
 
Lsherm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ultraluzer: what's it for? making sure all the fire hydrants are well oiled?

Take a camera into dangerous situations.  It's like the robot the bomb squad has but a thousand times creepier.


Well it probably does a lot better on stairs...
 
Stibium
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ace in your face: No floof, no boopability, no goodness


Hey hooman!
civilsimian.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wish Boston Dynamics would build a psychedelic guitar-playing robot so they could name it the Hendroid.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder how it negotiates a big wad of monofiliment netting or gorilla-glue paintballs?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That tweet is so old that even *I* knew what it was gonna be.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A little kid with a can of spray paint can put this thing out of action.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Citizens should smash these on sight.


omg ur russian spi
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No need to worry. They won't last long. Americans hate robots
https://www.cnn.com/2015/08/03/us/hit​c​hbot-robot-beheaded-philadelphia-feat
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


On the trail
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: I wish Boston Dynamics would build a psychedelic guitar-playing robot so they could name it the Hendroid.


Just you wait until this Wild Thing bursts into flame!
(Totally missing du sexy tho)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Citizens should smash these on sight.


Just like cars versus horses, this is not the end state. Smashing them will make people feel good right up until they use the data gathered from people smashing robots to make robots that can't be smashed. Or spray painted. Or disabled by EMP. Or shot, or run over, or whatever else you can come up with. And when you're done taking out your rage on them, your tax dollars will be spent on replacing them with the newer and better models.

The future is coming. We've already lost.
 
Hoobajube [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stibium: [Fark user image 850x754]


The way the world works tends to mean that disturbing the battery, motor system, or just getting your fingers crushed in its metal limbs will constitute assault on a police officer with all the same intensity in prosecution, even if it's malfunctioning and hurting someone else.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Stibium: [Fark user image 850x754]


WTF?

These aren't combat drones, nor are they even capable of doing much beyond possibly knocking someone over.  I suppose they could crush fingers if you're stupid enough to jam your hands into their legs.

But go ahead and disable something designed to gain intelligence about a situation while not putting a human in danger.  I'm sure the cops will relax and not do anything in response.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Greetings, Master... What is going on, in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [Fark user image 850x850]

On the trail


This is how we get this future.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm still trying to understand the point of this stupid robot cop dog thing. What is it supposed to be doing? Chasing criminals? Just spying on the neighborhood? And how are they going to ensure these things don't end up being partsed-out by botjackers? If these things were in Detroit, they'd start the program on Monday and it would be over by Thursday as all the bots would be jacked, taken to portable chop shops, stripped down, and sold piece by piece on the black market.

Then a few weeks later you'd see gangs with their own bots pieced together from the parts of these things, with gang symbols painted all over them, harassing people in neighborhoods the cops won't visit.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ultraluzer: what's it for? making sure all the fire hydrants are well oiled?

Take a camera into dangerous situations.  It's like the robot the bomb squad has but a thousand times creepier.

Likely ordinance, too. I bet that thing can shoot/taze/etc.


Maybe clear out gas but that's it.  No point in putting a taser on it
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: AdmirableSnackbar: Citizens should smash these on sight.

Just like cars versus horses, this is not the end state. Smashing them will make people feel good right up until they use the data gathered from people smashing robots to make robots that can't be smashed. Or spray painted. Or disabled by EMP. Or shot, or run over, or whatever else you can come up with. And when you're done taking out your rage on them, your tax dollars will be spent on replacing them with the newer and better models.

The future is coming. We've already lost.


I was going to comment something similar, but you did a better job. To paraphrase Dick Jones in Robocop: "It's a robot, you idiot! It's memory is admissible as evidence!" They can be autonomous, but they are more likely than not to be remotely operated, meaning a meat-cop is nearby. Said meat-cop will be instantly made aware that something is wrong with the robot if the remote video feed goes dark, and will more than likely use violent force to deal with the situation.

Don't get yourself killed trying to destroy one of these things. Robots can and will be replaced (with more terrifying robots). People only have one life. Fight these things in the courts and voting booths.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: Man, even Original gets filterpwnd!


I didn't even know about that one. The Filter must be doing its job.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Doesn't poop. 10/10


Humps your face after the cops pin you to the sidewalk with their knees.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: AdmirableSnackbar: Citizens should smash these on sight.

Just like cars versus horses, this is not the end state. Smashing them will make people feel good right up until they use the data gathered from people smashing robots to make robots that can't be smashed. Or spray painted. Or disabled by EMP. Or shot, or run over, or whatever else you can come up with. And when you're done taking out your rage on them, your tax dollars will be spent on replacing them with the newer and better models.

The future is coming. We've already lost.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: AdmirableSnackbar: Citizens should smash these on sight.

Or at least hop on and see if it can carry you around town. I hear you can tame them if you successfully feed them.


isn't there a farker with bladder problems that should chime in here?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Stibium: [Fark user image 850x754]

WTF?

These aren't combat drones, nor are they even capable of doing much beyond possibly knocking someone over.


Yeah, this.

These things are just experimental, and not close to being ready for prime time.
Unarmed, and programed to avoid objects, like people.
It's a walking CPU right now.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Bronx? That thing is going to get kicked to pieces and left in a vacant lot for the homeless to scavenge scrap metal.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't worry about it. Nature finds a way...

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Dead or alive, your nuts are coming with me."
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mybluemake: ace in your face: No floof, no boopability, no goodness

Hey hooman![civilsimian.files.wordpress.co​m image 500x405]


Fwiw, that was a chimp in a costume.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Stibium: [Fark user image 850x754]

WTF?

These aren't combat drones, nor are they even capable of doing much beyond possibly knocking someone over.  I suppose they could crush fingers if you're stupid enough to jam your hands into their legs.

But go ahead and disable something designed to gain intelligence about a situation while not putting a human in danger.  I'm sure the cops will relax and not do anything in response.


Imagine if you were arguing on the behalf of the police by using Andy Griffith as an example.  What it is is not what it will be. Guaranteed there are already gun mounts, gas mounts, razer mounts etc for this thing.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.