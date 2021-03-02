 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   Some residents of Eagan, MN lose phone and internet service due to: A. snowstorm, B. windstorm, C. screaming, machete-wielding woman   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Glad to see nothing has changed really in the ol' home town.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F*ckin hackers...
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Glad to see nothing has changed really in the ol' home town.


Greetings, fellow Eaganite.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: arrogantbastich: Glad to see nothing has changed really in the ol' home town.

Greetings, fellow Eaganite.


SUP.

Also, I'll never go back unless they re-open the Denny's on 13 and Cliff Rd.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: ThomasPaineTrain: arrogantbastich: Glad to see nothing has changed really in the ol' home town.

Greetings, fellow Eaganite.

SUP.

Also, I'll never go back unless they re-open the Denny's on 13 and Cliff Rd.


La Fonda closed down a while back, closing another chapter for the dirtbag townie consortium.

There's a good asian grocer that opened up across from where the Regal used to be. Only reason to go back into town.

Cedar Cliff Collectibles stopped being special once the internet got it's footing.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: ThomasPaineTrain: arrogantbastich: Glad to see nothing has changed really in the ol' home town.

Greetings, fellow Eaganite.

SUP.

Also, I'll never go back unless they re-open the Denny's on 13 and Cliff Rd.


Never saw such a low bar in my life...
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"vote failed: No Database"

reload page

Vote works.  You go my HAHA
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a her-icane.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was just bad performance art, punk version of The Mikado gone awry or something.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Eagan anything like Inver Grove Heights?

/I feel dirty
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare to see an article from my hometown.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Eagan Food truck festival was a summer highlight for me.
/🤘
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Eaganite here.  I live on the other end of town and I'm quite happy here.

Got a friend who lives just around the corner from that, though.  I was just over there yesterday.  The whole pocket there is townhouses.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a woman in Eagan MN years ago that would match the description to a T.

Maybe it's the weather, maybe it's the water, maybe it's being in the flightpath for an airport. There was no talking sense into her, everything was swinging around a heavy object.

She still holds a grudge that I told her I wasn't going to put up with her crap and walked out.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTH:Some residents of Eagan, MN lose phone and internet service due to: A. snowstorm, B. windstorm, C. screaming, machete-wielding woman

A and B don't really make sense given all our broadband internet service cables are buried and boxed(either fiber or cable).

Not sure how you protect against screaming machete wielding women.

If you find a way, let me know.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Machete Welding Woman is the name of my latest collaboration with Stevie Nicks.
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up there moved away years ago.

CSB I hit a deer on the Old Cedar Bridge.

historicbridges.orgView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope their provider isn't Frontier.  They may as well move.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: I hope their provider isn't Frontier.  They may as well move.


If it was Frontier no one would know about the outage for a week.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good sign up here. It means winter is over!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: This is a good sign up here. It means winter is over!


Ah Springtime,

The birds begin chirping,

The plants begin to bud,

and the screaming machete wielding women emerge from their dens.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like she tried chewing through those wires first.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

special20: arrogantbastich: ThomasPaineTrain: arrogantbastich: Glad to see nothing has changed really in the ol' home town.

Greetings, fellow Eaganite.

SUP.

Also, I'll never go back unless they re-open the Denny's on 13 and Cliff Rd.

Never saw such a low bar in my life...


You haven't heard a radio commercial in South Dakota for the outlet mall they put built back where the old silver bell was and then had people tell you how they made the trip there just for it.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess my uncle moved to Florida to get away from this? Or is it that he liked crazy enough to move to a state that has its own tag?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's hilarious how many people are in here that came from Eagan.

And it seems that most of you are actually old enough to remember when the winter night sky used to pulse red from them burning off excess gases at the koch plant.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

akya: FTH:Some residents of Eagan, MN lose phone and internet service due to: A. snowstorm, B. windstorm, C. screaming, machete-wielding woman

A and B don't really make sense given all our broadband internet service cables are buried and boxed(either fiber or cable).

Not sure how you protect against screaming machete wielding women.

If you find a way, let me know.


A) can happen indirectly when a contract plow on a pickup clearing a cul-de-sac loses track of where the pavement ends and the yards begin.  At least that's how it works in Plymouth.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: I guess my uncle moved to Florida to get away from this? Or is it that he liked crazy enough to move to a state that has its own tag?


Yes.
 
MnDuffman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Moved to Eagan from AZ in '79, then to Rosemount a year later, then back to Eagan in '84. My folks lived on Holland Lake until 2006, I've been in Savage the last 27 years.
I'm gobsmacked by the amount of Eaganites on Fark.  Of course there was only 7,000 in '79, over 75,000 these days.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dancingsucks: I grew up there moved away years ago.

CSB I hit a deer on the Old Cedar Bridge.

[historicbridges.org image 850x573]


I have a lot of stories about the Old Cedar Bridge, almost all weather related. The wooden roadbed was slippery as hell, in a rainstorm, on a motorcycle. Same in a car, in a blizzard.
It was good practice for later in life, when I was in England for a while, and had to deal with roads that are too narrow, with speeds that are too high.
 
