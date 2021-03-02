 Skip to content
This is what we get for letting a Zerg main into the Pentagon planning department
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow missiles, ok I hope they have a good range
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm gonna kick some Iranian ass!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swarms?

Come on.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are our strategic vespene reserves?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SPAWN MORE OVERLORDS
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.geocaching.comView Full Size

Take off every 'Zerg
For great justice
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what is the pylon situation? Will my tax bill say in 48pt font WE REQUIRE ADDITIONAL PYLONS?

/how do you like my moves, Daggoth?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens to War™ once we are all fighting it by proxy through unmanned standoff weapons, once the human cost has been, mostly at least, removed?  Does war happen more, or more easily? Will there just be a new phase introduced to the process between diplomacy and pink mist - a battle of the bots?  Less human suffering, or more?
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And this after they gutted the pylon construction budget.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What happens to War™ once we are all fighting it by proxy through unmanned standoff weapons, once the human cost has been, mostly at least, removed?  Does war happen more, or more easily? Will there just be a new phase introduced to the process between diplomacy and pink mist - a battle of the bots?  Less human suffering, or more?


Fark user imageView Full Size


We'll just simulate wars on computers, and if the computer says you died, then you have twenty four hours to report to a disintegration station.
 
SlamPuff [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
MY LIFE FOR AIUR
 
mrparks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Drones was the Protoss thing, subs.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What happens to War™ once we are all fighting it by proxy through unmanned standoff weapons, once the human cost has been, mostly at least, removed?  Does war happen more, or more easily? Will there just be a new phase introduced to the process between diplomacy and pink mist - a battle of the bots?  Less human suffering, or more?


Definitely less human suffering from the side producing these.
On the other hand, when that ability is coupled with a phrase of "collateral damage" (=it's ok to kill innocent people as long as we get our target, hopefully), and you end up with a situation ready to set the backdrop for an international tribunal.

/assuming the war won't be between the US and China, because at this stage (and following) both will have a slew of these and then it will ether be let's see who surrenders from all the killings first, or it becomes the new treaty to avoid mutual destruction.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Quantity has a quality all it's own"
 
Veloram
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fano: How are our strategic vespene reserves?


We require more.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What happens to War™ once we are all fighting it by proxy through unmanned standoff weapons, once the human cost has been, mostly at least, removed?  Does war happen more, or more easily? Will there just be a new phase introduced to the process between diplomacy and pink mist - a battle of the bots?  Less human suffering, or more?


There will always be the limiter of nuclear weapons.  The US and Russia will never actually go to war - MAD makes that just a complicated form of suicide - because it will escalate to glowy-boom.  However, against non-nuclear opponents, conflict will probably increase, since you don't have to worry about people back home reacting to caskets (not that we seem to care about that much anyway, but having no caskets means absolutely no complaining - except a few incel tech-boys crying over drone-waifu).  And that probably will result in more civilian deaths, as militaries consider those bonus points as-is - if no True Warriors have to die to get the bonus points, My Lais will be virtually required for a "proper war".  And with no need for regular troops, just higher-ups, you'd probably get a situation more like the medieval period, where the military elite just treat serfs as speed-bumps to roll over to prove their macho-ness.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Sexy Jesus: What happens to War™ once we are all fighting it by proxy through unmanned standoff weapons, once the human cost has been, mostly at least, removed?  Does war happen more, or more easily? Will there just be a new phase introduced to the process between diplomacy and pink mist - a battle of the bots?  Less human suffering, or more?

Definitely less human suffering from the side producing these.
On the other hand, when that ability is coupled with a phrase of "collateral damage" (=it's ok to kill innocent people as long as we get our target, hopefully), and you end up with a situation ready to set the backdrop for an international tribunal.

/assuming the war won't be between the US and China, because at this stage (and following) both will have a slew of these and then it will ether be let's see who surrenders from all the killings first, or it becomes the new treaty to avoid mutual destruction.


Mankind is going to wind up with a twist ending in the last season. After building up to ecological meltdown for a couple hundred years our actual doom will come out of left field in the form of enormous clouds of autonomous murder bots of various pedigrees. Just a slow scouring of human life by little roboplanes with bombs on them while endangered species dance merrily in the background.

It's just stupid enough to work.
 
phishrace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Loitering Munitions is the name of my Meatloaf tribute band.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Because weapons designed for "contested" and "denied access" areas are for "defense". /s
Another "vital interest" war slashie conflict slashie police action...

When documentaries and reportage cite the multi-million expenditures, it's not like those taxes could have been used for health care or infrastructure because they are defense contracts for jobs for engineers of every category and the skilled labor involved in the manufacture and operations of munitions and their delivery system-- and a convenient priority for a productive, but small segment of society having enjoyed half a century of guarding the US against nation-state wars to one against "extremists" in a "war" on "terror" to now...

A trade route through the S. China sea? Taiwan? Merits a defense expenditure in parity with Social Security payments?

The Eisenhower Speech on a military industrial complex is cited again and again to no effect.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x512]


I came in here to point out that what TFA describes sounds a lot more like a Protoss carrier than Zerg.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*muffled crinkling noises*
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey subby, right genre wrong game.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When you think about it, pretty much all of modern politics is a zergling rush with all of your drones brought along.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Air Force is next!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Because weapons designed for "contested" and "denied access" areas are for "defense". /s
Another "vital interest" war slashie conflict slashie police action...

When documentaries and reportage cite the multi-million expenditures, it's not like those taxes could have been used for health care or infrastructure because they are defense contracts for jobs for engineers of every category and the skilled labor involved in the manufacture and operations of munitions and their delivery system-- and a convenient priority for a productive, but small segment of society having enjoyed half a century of guarding the US against nation-state wars to one against "extremists" in a "war" on "terror" to now...

A trade route through the S. China sea? Taiwan? Merits a defense expenditure in parity with Social Security payments?

The Eisenhower Speech on a military industrial complex is cited again and again to no effect.


Why do you think you can't spend money on drones AND fund healthcare and education?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phishrace: Loitering Munitions is the name of my Meatloaf tribute band.


Blues Traveler/Sex Pistols mashup?
 
