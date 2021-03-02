 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Do you want a TV that folds up and disappears into your floor? Do you have $400k?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, that's going to be expensive when it breaks.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's cool, I look forward to getting one in a couple decades when the technology matures and they become the Home Theater level gear.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you are in the market for one, you have a $50,000,000 home and a garage with $50,000,000 in cars.

So... Sure, why not. I'll take 3.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Strangely, they didn't show a picture of the "invisible seams."  I can't imagine why.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty sure they already have the equivalent of this and it's called a projector. It also won't need it's own room for when it's stowed.

That being said, I have a 76" TV and its footprint necessitates it being in a big room. It's as near as makes no difference 6 feet long.

NewportBarGuy: If you are in the market for one, you have a $50,000,000 home and a garage with $50,000,000 in cars.

So... Sure, why not. I'll take 3.


You'll have to build a new McMansion for it. Probably tear down some low income housing for good measure when you do it.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the Joneses don't have one of these!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
. . . and, five years in, it'll be obsolete.

I hate buying technology.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im sorry, did we really get so stupid we think that abortion of a screen is better in any way than an uhd projector?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still holding out for my fold-up flying car.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More importantly, are you willing to spend $500k to replace it in a year or two?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MY TV hangs on the wall and is nicely out of the way over there, why would I want to coming out of the floor where it would be in the way?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A TV that appears as if from nowhere! That's the dream!"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, if you're going to have a viewscreen pop up like that, you need dramatic instrumental music and a young woman in evening garb presenting it.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, that's going to be expensive when it breaks.


People that can afford these don't have kids to break them, at least not any that live with them. They also rarely even watch tv. They just buy these things to show their rich friends what they have.

I'd rather have a dedicated home theater.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to own an AV store. One of my customers bought the first ever Plasma TV. It was 42" and wasn't even HD. (Didn't even have 480p). He paid $40,000 for it, and had a massive custom cabinet that cost way more than that to house the TV and speakers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show me where is the pussy magnet...
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I'm still holding out for my fold-up flying car.

[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm still holding out for a fold-up wife.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat. If you want a TV that disappears you can get a super fancy screen that rolls down from the ceiling and a projector for about $10k.

But I guess that's not the point of this.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dittybopper: OtherLittleGuy: I'm still holding out for my fold-up flying car.

[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'm still holding out for a fold-up wife.

[i.pinimg.com image 500x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Found her.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
aren't these already a thing:
cabinet-tronix.comView Full Size
At a much cheaper price point?

I mean, they're still a few grand.  But that's a lot less then $400k, for effectively the same functionality.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: MY TV hangs on the wall and is nicely out of the way over there, why would I want to coming out of the floor where it would be in the way?


I guess it takes wall space that could be used for decorations like paintings, but then why not have it come out of the ceiling near the wall? Having it come out of the floor is not better than having it on the floor as you can't use that floor space.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You could just get an 1/8 of mushrooms for $30 bucks and get the same effect in an hour.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: I used to own an AV store. One of my customers bought the first ever Plasma TV. It was 42" and wasn't even HD. (Didn't even have 480p). He paid $40,000 for it, and had a massive custom cabinet that cost way more than that to house the TV and speakers.


In the 90s, we lived "Beverly Hills adjacent", and the big electronics store at the border had a massive Mistubishi CRT tv on display for a while. I think it was 65", and was first listed for $120k. After a year or two, they gave it a big markdown. I think "flat screen" still just meant the nice Sony trinitron where the CRT had a flat front surface.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

akya: aren't these already a thing:
[cabinet-tronix.com image 718x478]At a much cheaper price point?

I mean, they're still a few grand.  But that's a lot less then $400k, for effectively the same functionality.


Was coming to say this.

Knew a couple that had one of those and from what I recall it didn't cost much more than a regular high end entertainment center.

She thought she was an interior designer & having a TV in the room didn't match the look she was going for.

She also owned a porsche suv that she had painted copper to go with her garage color scheme,   so yes she may have been just a bit pretentious or just stupid with money.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No
yes
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can already see the nightmare it would create when it comes to cleaning the room. Even with maids, washing the floor would get a few drops of water down there, dust, normal shoe grime, people stepping on the seams in the floor, limited access to the bin that holds it and so on. You'd have to move fast to protect it from day to day usage.

Then again, if you could afford that plus the installation, you could hire a professional cleaning crew to come in and do your whole house a few times a week.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: dittybopper: OtherLittleGuy: I'm still holding out for my fold-up flying car.

[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'm still holding out for a fold-up wife.

[i.pinimg.com image 500x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

Found her.


Awesome!  I'm surprised it took 3 minutes

/that's what she said
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a 92" projector screen that automatically rolls up into a housing hanging from my ceiling. It was a LOT cheaper than $400k. Like, more than 400 times cheaper.

Granted my projector only does 1080p/60Hz but it's fine for movies and shows, and the occasional video game.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll wait until November when Walmart will have them as a Black Friday special for $400.
 
mjbok
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Im sorry, did we really get so stupid we think that abortion of a screen is better in any way than an uhd projector?


Brightness.  Black levels.  At that price it doesn't matter, but the UST projectors out there and under 20k aren't in that arena.
 
