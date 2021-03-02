 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Nearly 300 Nigerian schoolgirls freed after...checks notes...government negotiations with kidnapers. Expect your next mass kidnaping within days   (bbc.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup, Security guard, Security personnel, state level, widespread criminal enterprise, failure of his administration, daily basis, country, people  
•       •       •

224 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2021 at 7:35 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hence that famous saying. We have all heard it:

NEVER NEVER

negotiate for the freedom of hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The #1 lesson of kidnapping prevention? Don't get carried away.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mass kid napping

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
what a kid nape might look like

tattoostime.comView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yea, sure subby.

Go be captain farking Freedom with your kid's life.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes, because taking action against the kidnappers isn't possible one they're released, subby.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby: You are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity. Farewell.
 
PunGent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Yes, because taking action against the kidnappers isn't possible one they're released, subby.


Sure, it's possible...but this shiat has been going on for years in the region.

/ain't nothing gonna happen
//except more kidnappings
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
kidnappers being notoriously rational.

/either they enslave or murder 300 children or you negotiate to get them back
//either way the kidnapper has incentive.  But in scenario #2 you get the children back
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a bad policy, but if you think you wouldn't want to do anything to save kids like that, you might need psych help.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: kidnappers being notoriously rational.

/either they enslave or murder 300 children or you negotiate to get them back
//either way the kidnapper has incentive.  But in scenario #2 you get the children back


"Aww, they're not negotiating. I guess we'll just let everyone go."
 
Avery614
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PunGent: WillJM8528: Yes, because taking action against the kidnappers isn't possible one they're released, subby.

Sure, it's possible...but this shiat has been going on for years in the region.

/ain't nothing gonna happen
//except more kidnappings


....and that seems to be true regardless. So better to get the kids back......right?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Avery614: PunGent: WillJM8528: Yes, because taking action against the kidnappers isn't possible one they're released, subby.

Sure, it's possible...but this shiat has been going on for years in the region.

/ain't nothing gonna happen
//except more kidnappings

....and that seems to be true regardless. So better to get the kids back......right?


Get the kids back, then kill the kidnappers anyway. Then kill the people they hang out with.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I knew that e-mail from the deposed prince was no joke.

For real, though, if the parents of those girls decided to chase Boko Haram out of the forest with machetes, I'd look the other way.
 
Avery614
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Avery614: PunGent: WillJM8528: Yes, because taking action against the kidnappers isn't possible one they're released, subby.

Sure, it's possible...but this shiat has been going on for years in the region.

/ain't nothing gonna happen
//except more kidnappings

....and that seems to be true regardless. So better to get the kids back......right?

Get the kids back, then kill the kidnappers anyway. Then kill the people they hang out with.


Oh most definitely. Only if I had my way they'd need to ask real nice a few hundred times before being granted the sweet release of death.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Avery614: PunGent: WillJM8528: Yes, because taking action against the kidnappers isn't possible one they're released, subby.

Sure, it's possible...but this shiat has been going on for years in the region.

/ain't nothing gonna happen
//except more kidnappings

....and that seems to be true regardless. So better to get the kids back......right?

Get the kids back, then kill the kidnappers anyway. Then kill the people they hang out with.


That's a war crime.

/no surprise.  Trump also suggested the same thing.  It was illegal then.  Still illegal now.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I knew that e-mail from the deposed prince was no joke.

For real, though, if the parents of those girls decided to chase Boko Haram out of the forest with machetes, I'd look the other way.


The government should be the one chasing Boko Haram... with bullets. Kidnapping hundreds could be seen as terrorism, treat them as terrorists.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So we should sacrifice children's lives for a catch phrase?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jeezy creezy subby: either negotiate or the girls all become involuntary wives or dead. There aren't many other options, given the history of the last hundred times that has happened there.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.