(NYPost)   Headless Body Found at Owl's Head   (nypost.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone didn't know how to play hangman.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I knew submitting that Cockentrice link would lead to trouble.
Sorry.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just the owl's head?
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tip of The Ol' Hat to submitter...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I know his name..."


Queen - Gimme The Prize [Kurgan's Theme] (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube vf4UhPuwoGE
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ghosts are bad, but the ones that're cursed.
Headless bodies, they're the worst.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No arms and one leg?  Is his name Skip?
Pogo?
I'll bet he ate at Ihop
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: No arms and one leg?  Is his name Skip?
Pogo?
I'll bet he ate at Ihop


Bob. His name was Bob.

/someone give him a hand
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Owl's head found at topless bar.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
