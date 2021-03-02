 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox Baltimore)   Student is in the top half of his class with a stunning 0.13 GPA after passing three classes in four years. So will that look good or bad on college applications?   (foxbaltimore.com) divider line
63
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

981 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2021 at 1:52 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not showing up for half of the school days for 3 years tends to have an effect. The mother and the school failed in their basic duty. Maybe it time for some vocational training for some.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tiffany France thought her son would receive his diploma this coming June. But after four years of high school, France just learned, her 17-year-old must start over. He's been moved back to ninth grade.

Wait, she wasn't looking at his grades?  The school moved him up in grades even though he didn't pass?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm willing to give mom a partial pass because "She has three children and works three jobs." and I'd really expect the school to not continue to pass the child to a higher grade when he fails a grade. Also, no notifications that he was apparently skipping school constantly?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: I'm willing to give mom a partial pass because "She has three children and works three jobs." and I'd really expect the school to not continue to pass the child to a higher grade when he fails a grade. Also, no notifications that he was apparently skipping school constantly?


Probably a lot of notifications. A lot of the time they either go to an email address that nobody checks any more, or they get spam-binned.

Or, there are so many notifications that the recipient deletes them without reading.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You hardly ever read a story where literally everybody involved is responsible for the f*ckup. This story is a giver.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife is a K/1st grade teacher at an LAUSD Charter school and they are not allowed to fail a student and make them repeat that grade. Really.

Imagine growing up without being held to meeting a standard. Society weeps, and erodes.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: My wife is a K/1st grade teacher at an LAUSD Charter school and they are not allowed to fail a student and make them repeat that grade. Really.

Imagine growing up without being held to meeting a standard. Society weeps, and erodes.


Social promotion is a demotivator.

Badmoodman: My wife is a K/1st grade teacher at ia LAUSD Charter school and they are not allowed to fail a student and make them repeat that grade. Really.

Imagine growing up without being held to meeting a standard. Society weeps, and erodes.


Social promotion is a huge demotivator. Schools and teachers talk about the intrinsic rewards of a job well done, but social promotion is usually a district policy.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Tiffany France thought her son would receive his diploma this coming June. But after four years of high school, France just learned, her 17-year-old must start over. He's been moved back to ninth grade.

Wait, she wasn't looking at his grades?  The school moved him up in grades even though he didn't pass?


That happens all the time here in Texas. We call such students "running backs".
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: enry: Tiffany France thought her son would receive his diploma this coming June. But after four years of high school, France just learned, her 17-year-old must start over. He's been moved back to ninth grade.

Wait, she wasn't looking at his grades?  The school moved him up in grades even though he didn't pass?

That happens all the time here in Texas. We call such students "running backs".


And later, redshirts.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Imagine growing up without being held to meeting a standard.


My mother was an inner-school teacher at this school in Brooklyn in the 1980-90s. She had a lot of stories about not being able to leave students behind or suspend them more than X times of the year.

One story that I recall from not long before she retired: parents came to school irate over something demanding my mother do something. She replied: I've tried giving him extra help. I've sent notes home, I have left you messages, I've sent him to the dean, vice-principal, principal. We've suspended him. There is not anything more I can do on my end implying the parents need to step up. The parents were pissed.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Why would he do three more years in school? He didn't fail, the school failed him. The school failed at their job. They failed. They failed, that's the problem here. They failed. They failed. He didn't deserve that."

the poltab in human form
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: My wife is a K/1st grade teacher at an LAUSD Charter school and they are not allowed to fail a student and make them repeat that grade. Really.

Imagine growing up without being held to meeting a standard. Society weeps, and erodes.


It's not about meeting standards, it's about making sure they hit 18 so they can be a soldier or a worker.
 
Emerson Biguns
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"he failed 22 classes and was late or absent 272 days"

"The school failed at their job. They failed"

-Does not compute
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The world needs ditch diggers, too....
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: You hardly ever read a story where literally everybody involved is responsible for the f*ckup. This story is a giver.


Was just thinking, this was a top-to-bottom failure of the school, the mom, and the student. Seriously, over the span of four years, nobody said anything?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This...

...makes me sad.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Imagine growing up without being held to meeting a standard.


Stop dunking on University of Phoenix grads, man.
 
king of vegas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who gets the blame on this one? 50/50?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can't wait to learn some new dog whistles in this thread.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh look, a Fox News investigation on the failures of black inner city schools.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Consider that this is one story out of hundreds at the same school. There's something really wrong going on here.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"He didn't deserve that. Where's the mentors?"    ummmmm maybe you should have mentored him as well, where were you at? I know she's working 3 jobs I get it, but even taking a few minutes to look into your child's education would have seen this. 272 days late or absent in 3 yeas?!  That's 90 a year, a school year is 180 days thats half the school year every year.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"He didn't fail, the school failed him. The school failed at their job. They failed. They failed, that's the problem here. They failed. They failed. He didn't deserve that."

Ummm...yes, he did.  He failed, the school failed, and mom failed.  There's definitely blame to go around, but quite a bit of it absolutely lands on him.
 
tdyak [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The future is weird and messed up....so this kid is probably going to go to Harvard, become an executive at a major corporation that goes Bankrupt in an unwanted merger that he leads that NOBODY could have seen coming, then become a Senator for his State.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do his friends call him D-Day?
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Simple solution...pay the teachers more money.

/The mother has just as much blame as the school. She ignored her sons failing grades and allowed him to be absent 272 days. She should lose custody of the kid to the State. The State couldn't do much worse.
 
Pinner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Bootleg: I'm willing to give mom a partial pass because "She has three children and works three jobs." and I'd really expect the school to not continue to pass the child to a higher grade when he fails a grade. Also, no notifications that he was apparently skipping school constantly?

Probably a lot of notifications. A lot of the time they either go to an email address that nobody checks any more, or they get spam-binned.

Or, there are so many notifications that the recipient deletes them without reading.


Oh yeah... They probably all have internet access, they're just not using it.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jesus, there are so many things wrong here, I wouldn't know where to begin if I were put in charge of trying to clean up the mess.

Firing people probably isn't an option, because who the hell wants to teach for those wages AND has the backbone to stand up for what the best course of action is?

/goddamnitsomuch 0.13 is top HALF!?
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Tiffany France thought her son would receive his diploma this coming June. But after four years of high school, France just learned, her 17-year-old must start over. He's been moved back to ninth grade."

That's going to be one popular 21 year old senior.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

damageddude: Badmoodman: Imagine growing up without being held to meeting a standard.

My mother was an inner-school teacher at this school in Brooklyn in the 1980-90s. She had a lot of stories about not being able to leave students behind or suspend them more than X times of the year.

One story that I recall from not long before she retired: parents came to school irate over something demanding my mother do something. She replied: I've tried giving him extra help. I've sent notes home, I have left you messages, I've sent him to the dean, vice-principal, principal. We've suspended him. There is not anything more I can do on my end implying the parents need to step up. The parents were pissed.



I got suspended once. If I say why, it'll out me. But it revolved around a probably pedo teacher.

Anyway, we got yelled at for an hour and sent home for two weeks. Someone would call with homework assignments.

it was AWESOME. Oh, I can hang out with my other suspended friend, watch movies, barbecue, and then just do an hour of homework. 

Ok. 

It's not like I'm applying to the Naval Academy.

Education even in the 80s felt like you were just being beaten into compliance, with knowledge and problem-solving skills being a side effect, if you had good teachers. (I did, actually. Very lucky there.)
I can't imagine what it's like now.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The really great thing about America is how everyone has an equal chance to succeed in life so if you end up living under a bridge it's 100% your fault
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: My wife is a K/1st grade teacher at an LAUSD Charter school and they are not allowed to fail a student and make them repeat that grade. Really.

Imagine growing up without being held to meeting a standard. Society weeps, and erodes.


Not sure about your state but K is sometimes optional so you really can't retain them in K.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Oh look, a Fox News investigation on the failures of black inner city schools.


You actually think you're part of the solution, don't you?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Oh look, a Fox News investigation on the failures of black inner city schools.


The story comes from a Baltimore TV station doing an ongoing series of stories on the general clusterfarkery of the city school district.

Attribution, man. How does it work?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Badmoodman: My wife is a K/1st grade teacher at an LAUSD Charter school and they are not allowed to fail a student and make them repeat that grade. Really.

Imagine growing up without being held to meeting a standard. Society weeps, and erodes.

Social promotion is a demotivator.Badmoodman: My wife is a K/1st grade teacher at ia LAUSD Charter school and they are not allowed to fail a student and make them repeat that grade. Really.

Imagine growing up without being held to meeting a standard. Society weeps, and erodes.

Social promotion is a huge demotivator. Schools and teachers talk about the intrinsic rewards of a job well done, but social promotion is usually a district policy. Democrat/Liberal policy.

/FTFE
//Can't have anyone left behind/repeat as that is racist.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Simple solution...pay the teachers more money.

/The mother has just as much blame as the school. She ignored her sons failing grades and allowed him to be absent 272 days. She should lose custody of the kid to the State. The State couldn't do much worse.


Being naïve must be awesome.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: You hardly ever read a story where literally everybody involved is responsible for the f*ckup. This story is a giver.


Looks like we're done here.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In a just world somebody should sit down with the student, talk to him about his options and go from there.

/no free pass no finger pointing, just what are the options and how do you move forward. This should have happened after one year of poor attendance and maybe needs to happen for the entire school district.

/ education is about quality of the mind, you see it in understanding and problem solving. So understand and problem solve, show them what it's about and how to make the best of a situation.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Everyone here failed, but mostly the kid. Still though, he's one of the smartest in the school.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Imagine growing up without being held to meeting a standard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: damageddude: Badmoodman: Imagine growing up without being held to meeting a standard.

My mother was an inner-school teacher at this school in Brooklyn in the 1980-90s. She had a lot of stories about not being able to leave students behind or suspend them more than X times of the year.

One story that I recall from not long before she retired: parents came to school irate over something demanding my mother do something. She replied: I've tried giving him extra help. I've sent notes home, I have left you messages, I've sent him to the dean, vice-principal, principal. We've suspended him. There is not anything more I can do on my end implying the parents need to step up. The parents were pissed.


I got suspended once. If I say why, it'll out me. But it revolved around a probably pedo teacher.

Anyway, we got yelled at for an hour and sent home for two weeks. Someone would call with homework assignments.

it was AWESOME. Oh, I can hang out with my other suspended friend, watch movies, barbecue, and then just do an hour of homework. 

Ok. 

It's not like I'm applying to the Naval Academy.

Education even in the 80s felt like you were just being beaten into compliance, with knowledge and problem-solving skills being a side effect, if you had good teachers. (I did, actually. Very lucky there.)
I can't imagine what it's like now.


I was suspended from school one time ever and it was because I didn't have a pencil for math class in middle school and nobody around me would let me use one because they thought it was funny.  No joke.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
LOL, this kid beat me in HS GPA by .04 points! Shockingly, once I got my GED and went to JC I had zero issues with college acceptance. HS was a waste of time for me.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

enry: The school moved him up in grades even though he didn't pass?


She thought her oldest son was doing well because even though he failed most of his classes, he was being promoted.

He was being "promoted" in that his age corresponded to what they label as freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior. But no, he was not being "moved up" in grades because he was failing everything.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mom's nice looking. Also looks like she could kick some ass when pissed off.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Democrat/Liberal policy.


Stupidity and inevitable racism notwithstanding, I can't imagine any Conservative policies that would have done much better. Pull the school's funding and send the kid to juvie for truancy? Mandatory military enlistment?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drewogatory: LOL, this kid beat me in HS GPA by .04 points! Shockingly, once I got my GED and went to JC I had zero issues with college acceptance. HS was a waste of time for me.


Yeah, kids who think they are too smart for high school usually go places.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: He was being "promoted" in that his age corresponded to what they label as freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior. But no, he was not being "moved up" in grades because he was failing everything.


You go to that school as well?  He failed Alg1 so they put him in Alg2.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: BeotchPudding: Democrat/Liberal policy.

Stupidity and inevitable racism notwithstanding, I can't imagine any Conservative policies that would have done much better. Pull the school's funding and send the kid to juvie for truancy? Mandatory military enlistment?


His small government solution is to make the kid a ward of the state.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.