(NPR)   Griddy's Texas customers surprised to find out they are exposed to uncapped pricing risks. Now pair that with autodraft
34
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just say no to autodraft on anything that isn't a static number each month. It may be a bit more of a pain, but it could save you some serious headaches in the future.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I do not have the money to pay this bill. We need help," one woman said in her complaint

Perhaps we can pool our money and resources together to redistribute it to the people who need it the most.

Nah, that sounds like soshilism.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Free markets will decide their fate not more regulations.

Hell roll back all regulations to 4500BC laws....
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like the idea of this service in the abstract, but I lack the discipline to manage the risk and save or invest the savings when there are savings as a hedge against the market volatility.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Just say no to autodraft on anything that isn't a static number each month. It may be a bit more of a pain, but it could save you some serious headaches in the future.


Your post is 27 words too long.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll bet you all the dollars in my pocket against all the dollars in your pocket that these people weren't complaining when they were paying less than their neighbors for electricity last summer. I'll bet they smugly set their A/C a few degrees cooler to stick it to all the shiats that didn't sign up for a variable rate wholesale power plan.

Suddenly, when they have to stomach the downsides as much as they smugly enjoyed the upsides, it's lawsuits and bellyaching for everyone.

Nah, you did this to yourselves. Own your failure - each and every one of you corn-husking blumpkins who voluntarily signed up for variable rate plans only seeing the benefits without the risks.

Idiots. Self-correcting problem, IMO.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They farked around.  Now they found out.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Griddy CEO answering questions.
 
ifky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hmm. Sorry, we still have a lot of snow on the ground here and my farks to give haven't started to grow yet.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Just say no to autodraft on anything that isn't a static number each month. It may be a bit more of a pain, but it could save you some serious headaches in the future.


Ehh i set the credit cards to it for their minimum payment. It makes sure that i don't miss anything if i don't do bills when i should each month. But yeah, i don't have it set to full payment which is almost always what i do, and this is one of those reasons.

Worst case scenario is lets say i ran a 30k griddy bill, it goes to my visa, which then pays the minimum because i was asleep at the wheel, and i get hit with a 750 buck or so payment i didn't expect. But i also expect that if my visa card was taking a 30k charge, i'd have 750 bucks laying around to cover the gap while i sorted it all out.

But also, i wouldn't have signed up for griddy even if it was an option, and if for whatever reason i was forced to the second shiat hit the fan i'd be throwing breaker switches and changing billing settings (not in that order).
 
kidgenius
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Just say no to autodraft on anything that isn't a static number each month. It may be a bit more of a pain, but it could save you some serious headaches in the future.


I say no to an auto draft ever.  I just dislike the idea of someone even having a stupid computer bug that just zips in and takes all my money.  Sure, if probably get it back, but then I have a gigantic headache on my hands
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I'll bet you all the dollars in my pocket against all the dollars in your pocket that these people weren't complaining when they were paying less than their neighbors for electricity last summer. I'll bet they smugly set their A/C a few degrees cooler to stick it to all the shiats that didn't sign up for a variable rate wholesale power plan.

Suddenly, when they have to stomach the downsides as much as they smugly enjoyed the upsides, it's lawsuits and bellyaching for everyone.

Nah, you did this to yourselves. Own your failure - each and every one of you corn-husking blumpkins who voluntarily signed up for variable rate plans only seeing the benefits without the risks.

Idiots. Self-correcting problem, IMO.


I don't think these people are actually Cornhuskers. I believe that's Minnesota. I may be wrong.
 
jaerik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not uncapped. It's capped, by law, at $9000/MWh.

Like... it's right there. Your representatives voted on it. They decided that was the cutoff for "price gouging" in the wholesale market. Then they voted to allow customers to sign up for wholesale prices, again exempting them from retail/consumer gouging laws. Which a bunch of people decided to take them up on, then sat there laughing and making fun of the rest of the country for our higher electricity prices and over-regulated energy market.

Now we're considering using federal money to bail these people and companies out? Nope. This is entirely a Texas problem, by design. Bail them out yourselves. That design is working as intended, as voted upon by the people who control every branch of the government there. They decided they could run this entirely by themselves, and now they can fix it by themselves.

And for consistency, when our power went out here in California because of PG&E's incompetence and dysfunction, and our poor management of the public/private relationship while Democrats control every branch of government, I was annoyed but also think that's an Us Problem to fix.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I don't think these people are actually Cornhuskers. I believe that's Minnesota. I may be wrong.


Nebraska, but really, who cares? I sure don't.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The problem here is that Griddy paid exactly the same amount they charged their customers.  The only profit they make is from the $9.99 monthly fee.  IE, if their customers don't pay, Griddy would have to and will go bankrupt itself.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And Griddy will keep spamming her overdrawn bank account for the payment, and her bank will keep charging her $50 per NSF, (you know, for the inconvenience and expense of needing to use long instead of ulong), and she'll be another $5k in debt by the end of the month.

And both the power bill and the NSF fee are arbitrary numbers designed to suck capital out of the market.

Banks and private utilities are fkkn vampires, both.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Blame the windmills.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mybluemake: I like the idea of this service in the abstract, but I lack the discipline to manage the risk and save or invest the savings when there are savings as a hedge against the market volatility.


With griddy the risk in no way met the reward, not unless there were some guaranteed caps you could factor in to your assessment.

You could try and make an argument on how this was historical, both in what happened and the level prices shot to, and say, "well that is a risk i'm taking" I mean, i don't really look to see if my house is covered if a meteor hits it, or what a rider for such would cost, but you are talking energy prices here, and the savings didn't outweigh what you would pay for even a moderate extended swing, which is completely reasonable.

Now if you hedged all of that to the degree where you said, "fine, i just throw the breakers, and go off grid and am prepared for it" sure its an option, but its not an option for most people.

The outcome of this will be Griddy 2.0, where it saves you a little less, but still some in normal times, and has a ceiling built in, but its a higher ceiling (which they use the revenue to hedge their costs). And then the same thing will happen, but instead of talking about 10s of thousands of bucks, we will be talking about a thousand or two, and people will still flip their shiat.

So you get to Griddy 3.0 which lowers the ceiling and costs a bit more.....and now maybe we are down to a few hundred bucks....and people lose their shiat

And then you get back to where we should be which is while in concept fine, the average idiot is the worst person to let play around in markets like that. We are seeing the same thing with the gamestop nonsense.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I'll bet you all the dollars in my pocket against all the dollars in your pocket that these people weren't complaining when they were paying less than their neighbors for electricity last summer.


Exactly this.

When I bought my house I signed up for something pretty similar - market price.  "It may fluctuate," they said, "you'll want to keep an eye on price per therm."

Of course I promptly forgot about it and several years later my gas bill went through the roof and I was all WTF.  When I called the company to see what was going on you could tell i wasn't the only person asking about it.

Bottom line is I signed up for it, so I paid it.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


RIP Griddy
 
haknudsen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Just say no to autodraft on anything that isn't a static number each month. It may be a bit more of a pain, but it could save you some serious headaches in the future.


Or, I know this will sound strange to some, don't sign up for something that can increase in cost 1000%.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Without further information I'd be on the side of Griddy for this. They offered exactly what was promised but was hit by an unforeseeable disaster. From what I can tell, up til that point their customers had cheaper power than with anyone else. And it does look like they saw the warning signs and told their customers to scuttle ship.

Looks like everyone has been farked and neither the customers nor Griddy are at fault.

I'd only blame the regulators in this circumstance for not regulating properly, but of course that's the devil and something about free market etc etc.
 
drayno76
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We have an auto-withdraw account, doesn't have a debit card or anything else attached to it.  We makes sure the total due is in the account each month. If anyone tries to take more than we authorize, good luck getting blood from a rock once it's empty and everyone has their cut nothing goes into that account again until the next due date.

It's rather convenient to transfer one lump sum to the account and let the jackals feed, they're not going to over eat on that account. It's a lot less demoralizing than back when my parents would sit down at the end of each month and pay the bills one check at a time and then balance the checkbooks against he bank. Usually followed by a fight over who spent what/where without talking to the other.

I've reduced almost 5-7 hours of monthly work and marital discord my parents suffered through to a mostly automated mouse click that takes 4 seconds each month.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The free market is great until it bends you over and makes you beg.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
UNREGULATED CAPITALISM

YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEHAAAAAAWW​WWW

DON'T MESS WITH TEXAS!
BLAM! BLAM!
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The problem here is that Griddy paid exactly the same amount they charged their customers.  The only profit they make is from the $9.99 monthly fee.  IE, if their customers don't pay, Griddy would have to and will go bankrupt itself.


Someone once said "If I owe you $200, that's my problem. If I owe you $200,000, that's your problem."

What a dumb business.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Whybare you putting cologne on to go talk to the power company and bank?"

"Cause I wanna smell good when they FARK ME UP THE ASS!"
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kidgenius: Eric Shun: Just say no to autodraft on anything that isn't a static number each month. It may be a bit more of a pain, but it could save you some serious headaches in the future.

I say no to an auto draft ever.  I just dislike the idea of someone even having a stupid computer bug that just zips in and takes all my money.  Sure, if probably get it back, but then I have a gigantic headache on my hands


Partition out your bank accounts if you can. We have a checking account that has enough in it to cover our monthly expenses plus some padding, and then we have a free money market account from our bank that holds the bulk of our rainy day fund, so even if someone cleans out our checking the bulk of our money is fairly safe in another account.

Plus we have a third account that is set up for the kittens we got last year. Instead of paying for pet insurance on them, we put $50 a month in account automatically. Hopefully, by the time they are expensive senior cats we'll have we few grand saved up to deal with their health care. After dealing with the end of of life care for our 19-year old cat last year, we decided it was a good idea have some cash in the bank specifically for cat health care.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Limited Liability Companies + Bankruptcy Laws put the Free in Free Market.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I'll bet you all the dollars in my pocket against all the dollars in your pocket that these people weren't complaining when they were paying less than their neighbors for electricity last summer. I'll bet they smugly set their A/C a few degrees cooler to stick it to all the shiats that didn't sign up for a variable rate wholesale power plan.

Suddenly, when they have to stomach the downsides as much as they smugly enjoyed the upsides, it's lawsuits and bellyaching for everyone.

Nah, you did this to yourselves. Own your failure - each and every one of you corn-husking blumpkins who voluntarily signed up for variable rate plans only seeing the benefits without the risks.

Idiots. Self-correcting problem, IMO.


privatize the profits, socialize the losses.

it's "The American Way (tm)"
 
LineNoise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Wanderlusting: I'll bet you all the dollars in my pocket against all the dollars in your pocket that these people weren't complaining when they were paying less than their neighbors for electricity last summer.

Exactly this.

When I bought my house I signed up for something pretty similar - market price.  "It may fluctuate," they said, "you'll want to keep an eye on price per therm."

Of course I promptly forgot about it and several years later my gas bill went through the roof and I was all WTF.  When I called the company to see what was going on you could tell i wasn't the only person asking about it.

Bottom line is I signed up for it, so I paid it.


Segmenting suppliers from delivery isn't a bad thing. It allows us, for instance, to pay a bit extra for "green" power. Now obviously all of the electrons flowing into my house aren't coming from green stuff most of the time, if ever, where i live. But it means my supplier is buying exclusively from green sources to meet their numbers, even if it doesn't get to me, which helps increase demand for that.

And yes, there is a "we couldn't cover our numbers this month, x% came from non-renewables, we are crediting you the difference between market and our rate at that" because there are very reasonable limits as to how much over market they can charge to keep their renewable numbers, and they make up the difference with carbon credits, so they are still doing good when they buy from traditional.

That is a good use.

Allowing an average person to buy wholesale is a dumb idea. Yes, many people could do it, i'm sure you had plenty of folks in texas that said, "Ok, time to put my plan into action!" went off grid, and still made out during this. But it was only the really smart ones with super high usage who planned for this, or the really crazy ones ready for that.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: [Fark user image image 425x247]

Griddy CEO answering questions.


there's plenty of interviews with people saying that Griddy reps were telling them to leave the service before the spikes hit.

bet they still had power tho.  I'm not hearing anything about them paying for service they didn't receive.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drayno76: We have an auto-withdraw account, doesn't have a debit card or anything else attached to it.  We makes sure the total due is in the account each month. If anyone tries to take more than we authorize, good luck getting blood from a rock once it's empty and everyone has their cut nothing goes into that account again until the next due date.

It's rather convenient to transfer one lump sum to the account and let the jackals feed, they're not going to over eat on that account. It's a lot less demoralizing than back when my parents would sit down at the end of each month and pay the bills one check at a time and then balance the checkbooks against he bank. Usually followed by a fight over who spent what/where without talking to the other.

I've reduced almost 5-7 hours of monthly work and marital discord my parents suffered through to a mostly automated mouse click that takes 4 seconds each month.


I was toying with the idea of setting that up, almost like a burner account, that all the autopays were linked to, and then i had a auto transfer into. I'm sure i could even rig it up with some API's and whatever to dial the number in pretty solid.

And then i remembered there is like a 40 page binder in the safe that lays out in detail how our finances work if i get hit by a bus, and i'm probably the only person in the world that can decifier my shiatty code, let alone my wife.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
