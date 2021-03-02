 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Please don't put a Purple Heart in a thrift store bin. It just makes it harder to get it back to the family   (wtae.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wear your granddad's clothes, I look incredibo!

It's like I lost my leg while fighting for a guy named Ngo!

(or "in a battle with Tojo!" if grandpa was older)
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What to do with a deceased relative's medals, trophies, etc.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to be disrespectful of the dead's accomplishments and all that, but are the descendants obligated to just keep all that stuff around? Displayed or in a trunk? For how many generations? Forever?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give it to either the VA or recruiter's office? or the VFW or Amvets? I dunno.
When I die, they'll find a safe and crack it and go. "Oh. OH. OOOHHHHHH.
Ok. We get it now."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've got my dad's medals. I've got mine. Nobody else would want them.
 
wild9
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Riche: I don't want to be disrespectful of the dead's accomplishments and all that, but are the descendants obligated to just keep all that stuff around? Displayed or in a trunk? For how many generations? Forever?


I guess if you come from a long line of military men, keeping your ancestors medals on display seems pretty normal.

It's not like they are bowling trophies or something ya know
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: I've got my dad's medals. I've got mine. Nobody else would want them.


Well, somebody might.
d26horl2n8pviu.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: I've got my dad's medals. I've got mine. Nobody else would want them.


I think you're forgetting a certain orange-hued person who once said, "I always wanted to get the Purple Heart."
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, that's just insane.
You take that sh*t to a pawn shop!
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
From the article my guess is the father may have been a total jerk in life and the kids wanted nothing to do with him. Or, they were a bunch of ungrateful assholes who couldn't be bothered to respect the person responsible for raising them...

Hard to say honestly. My bet is on the former given all the kids cut ties with him. As a fellow vet my heart goes out to these guys especially given what we know of the trauma being in a war can do to a person and even now how little consideration or assistance is given to vets let alone previous generations of vets.

That said, no amount of justification can negate abuse.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Wow, that's just insane.
You take that sh*t to a pawn shop!


And then take them back home.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Riche: What to do with a deceased relative's medals, trophies, etc.


Bury the medals with them, toss the trophies.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Most of this assumes the person is doing it on purpose. It may be more a matter of:

"I donated Grandad's old clothes to the thrift shop"
" What did you do with the medals?"
" Oh crap!"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Riche: What to do with a deceased relative's medals, trophies, etc.


Yeah, at some point, someone isn't going to necessarily want all the stuff that belonged to a relative.
Nice of the person to track down the relatives and ask if they want it, but not everything needs to be saved for eternity.
It's like every "historical home" - at some point maybe it's OK to just tear it down and build a new house.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Riche: What to do with a deceased relative's medals, trophies, etc.


I won a golf trophy when my oldest was about 4.  He wanted it so badly that I gave it to him.  He kept in on a shelf in his room.

When he was 12 he walked into the kitchen with the trophy "Last Place?  This is for LAST PLACE"

He had never read it.  Now I refuse to allow him to get rid of it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I remember seeing a bunch of Purple Hearts left over from some war or other in a stack at an army surplus store 20 years ago. Why are those places so... weird?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Give it to either the VA or recruiter's office? or the VFW or Amvets? I dunno.
When I die, they'll find a safe and crack it and go. "Oh. OH. OOOHHHHHH.
Ok. We get it now."


Why not just release the contents to the authorities now? Clowns have families too, and I'm sure that getting a chance to bury those clown bones would bring them some closure.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Chemlight Battery:

Something tells me the thrift store jacket isn't a part of any uniform, along with the costume store askew tie, it makes me question the ribbons and medals.

Such a shame that he's so young and decorated and doesn't keep to uniform standard s.
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This would be me....

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


...if I got a metal for every time I survived a drunken adventure.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
gunther_bumpass:

Military LARPers.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Riche: I don't want to be disrespectful of the dead's accomplishments and all that, but are the descendants obligated to just keep all that stuff around? Displayed or in a trunk? For how many generations? Forever?


I like being minimalistic, so I refuse to take things in the first place.  If I can't pawn it off to any of my sisters, I donate or toss it.  Fancier stuff goes to non-profits doing silent auction fundraisers.  They're dead, I'm not going to have any children or heirs, so whatever.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: edmo: I've got my dad's medals. I've got mine. Nobody else would want them.

I think you're forgetting a certain orange-hued person who once said, "I always wanted to get the Purple Heart."


That I don'' have. You earn that the hard way.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Always thought the military had a department for this sort of thing. Returning or storing lost medals.
 
catmandu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sim Tree: Most of this assumes the person is doing it on purpose. It may be more a matter of:

"I donated Grandad's old clothes to the thrift shop"
" What did you do with the medals?"
" Oh crap!"


Since he had no family it was probably up to some stranger who worked for the company that cleaned up his house or an aide at the assisted living to just box up everything and get rid of it.

My brother, who is retired Air Force, has all of our Dad's WW2 military stuff (but copied paper records for me, the family historian). My grandfather's WW1 medals were buried with him.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AuralArgument: gunther_bumpass:

Military LARPers.


I hope i don't fall into that category.
I just went there for cheap shoulder bags and comfortable clothing.
It's pretty obvious I didn't fight in WWII or Vietnam, so I don't think a pair of pants or an old jacket is a big deal.

I sure as hell don't wear medals. My rule is I can only wear one old military item at any given time. More than that it gets weird. And I don't really do it that often anyway. But you'll have to pry my B-2 cap off of my cold, dead head.
 
