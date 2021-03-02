 Skip to content
(Fox 17 Grand Rapids)   Today in "stuff that should have happened 6 months ago" news: Merck has agreed to help J&J manufacture their vaccine   (fox17online.com) divider line
    Spiffy, President of the United States, Biden administration official, official spoke Tuesday, vice president, Federal government of the United States, official announcement, pharmaceutical company Merck, Thomas Jefferson  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because nothing says 'business sense' like backing an unapproved vaccination.

Subby's just as bad for making me defend a drug company.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did their "Get Merck'd or Get Murked!" PR campaign ever take off?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey subby. How the fark are they going to manufacture a vaccine that had not yet been approved?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Because nothing says 'business sense' like backing an unapproved vaccination.

Subby's just as bad for making me defend a drug company.


The federal government could have backstopped them. A $4-500M safety net cast in June would be looking pretty cheap right now.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You do know that Merck only recently abandoned their own vaccine program?

Up until then, why would they devote their resources to another unproven candidate?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2021-01-25/merck-shuts-down-covid-va​ccine-program-after-lackluster-data
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OneCrazyIvan: You do know that Merck only recently abandoned their own vaccine program?

Up until then, why would they devote their resources to another unproven candidate?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2021-01-25/merck-shuts-down-covid-va​ccine-program-after-lackluster-data


FACTS DON'T MATTER ONLY OUTRAGE MATTERS OMG YOU MUST BE A TRUMPER AAAAAHHHH
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I feel like these pharmaceutical giants are really starting to realize that helping people is more important than profits.

Required disclaimer: I am a paid lobbyist for Pfizer.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OneCrazyIvan: You do know that Merck only recently abandoned their own vaccine program?

Up until then, why would they devote their resources to another unproven candidate?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2021-01-25/merck-shuts-down-covid-va​ccine-program-after-lackluster-data


In theory, couldn't they have abandoned their project to produce Pfizer or Moderna?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OneCrazyIvan: You do know that Merck only recently abandoned their own vaccine program?

Up until then, why would they devote their resources to another unproven candidate?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2021-01-25/merck-shuts-down-covid-va​ccine-program-after-lackluster-data


This is something a lot of folks don't seem to understand- we got unbelievably lucky with the mRNA vaccines.  A lot of companies with decades of experience making vaccines (and Merck is the king of the hill there) flamed out with more normal techniques.

This is actually great news in general- Merck has a lot of capacity and the J&J vaccine is going to be critical for getting a lot of harder to reach populations vaccinated.
 
OldJames
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OneCrazyIvan: You do know that Merck only recently abandoned their own vaccine program?

Up until then, why would they devote their resources to another unproven candidate?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2021-01-25/merck-shuts-down-covid-va​ccine-program-after-lackluster-data


To hedge their bets. Big companies do it occasionally. Also, there could be collusion, or corruption going on. Probably a few more reasons they could have devoted resources.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OldJames: OneCrazyIvan: You do know that Merck only recently abandoned their own vaccine program?

Up until then, why would they devote their resources to another unproven candidate?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2021-01-25/merck-shuts-down-covid-va​ccine-program-after-lackluster-data

To hedge their bets. Big companies do it occasionally. Also, there could be collusion, or corruption going on. Probably a few more reasons they could have devoted resources.


I bet you make a lot of friends when you bet the Don't Pass line at the craps table.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dafatone: OneCrazyIvan: You do know that Merck only recently abandoned their own vaccine program?

Up until then, why would they devote their resources to another unproven candidate?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2021-01-25/merck-shuts-down-covid-va​ccine-program-after-lackluster-data

In theory, couldn't they have abandoned their project to produce Pfizer or Moderna?


No.  The mRNA vaccines are a totally different animal and require very different manufacturing techniques.  Encapsulating the mRNA in a lipid shell is absolute cutting edge technology and Pfizer and Moderna can't get enough supplies or equipment for what they want already

See this Washington Post article for some details
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm continually awestruck by the number of Farkers and politicians who could run giant industrial companies better than the current management.
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bowen: arrogantbastich: Because nothing says 'business sense' like backing an unapproved vaccination.

Subby's just as bad for making me defend a drug company.

The federal government could have backstopped them. A $4-500M safety net cast in June would be looking pretty cheap right now.


If we'd had a functioning Executive Branch back in June, that would've been lovely.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Hey subby. How the fark are they going to manufacture a vaccine that had not yet been approved?


Moderna and Pfizer both manufactured theirs prior to approval.  I'm guessing the J&J will be easier to ramp up and produce for Merck.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

arrogantbastich: Because nothing says 'business sense' like backing an unapproved vaccination.

Subby's just as bad for making me defend a drug company.


Easy fix - Government shield against liability claims.

Got my first Moderna jab yesterday. They hand you a big disclaimer saying that what you're getting is NOT approved by FDA, but authorised under emergency rules.

We are in a public health crisis here. Some rules get suspended for the greater good.

Trump and company wasted a year. Now we're playing catch-up.
I hope he and Melania felt as bad as I do today after they got their jabs.
 
