(Irish Post US)   I'll see your "jockey sits on dead horse" raise you "jockey rides a dead horse". Don't they know you're supposed to beat a dead horse?   (irishpost.com) divider line
22
343 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2021 at 10:32 PM (53 minutes ago)



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You rang?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every year euphemisms get stranger and stranger, I tell you hwat.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did the horse object?  Neigh means neigh.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He was refreshingly contrite, saying "To try defending my stupidity at the time would add further insult and hurt", which is farking true.  But much better not to be an ass-dingle in the first place.

I don't understand how people closely involved with horses can be that disrespectful.  Shoot, I bet a lot of race car drivers and mechanics have more respect for their machines than this.  But hell, there are coaches of human athletes who also don't give a wet fart of respect for their charges.  Goddam humans anyway.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 850x644]


And I thought "Is a hotdog a taco?" was the stupidest farking question/meme.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now to be fair,
On the surface that sounds pretty damned impressive....
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 850x644]


Nah it would be piggy back
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Now to be fair,
On the surface that sounds pretty damned impressive....


To be fairrrrrrrr
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: You rang?

[Fark user image image 408x269]


Oh Christ what fapnation is this from?
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Randy was right.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cryinoutloud: You rang?

[Fark user image image 408x269]

Oh Christ what fapnation is this from?


It's Jennifer Connelly in a sexually suggestive jif.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hum? Don't people eat 🐴 over there?
And ALSO, do dead beast have feelings?
ALSO we let kids have distended bellies and flies in their eyes and take a picture of a vulture about to eat a kid and this is a big deal? 🦆 📴🙄
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: waxbeans: cryinoutloud: You rang?

[Fark user image image 408x269]

Oh Christ what fapnation is this from?

It's Jennifer Connelly in a sexually suggestive jif.


From where?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought this was going somewhere else.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: waxbeans: cryinoutloud: You rang?

[Fark user image image 408x269]

Oh Christ what fapnation is this from?

It's Jennifer Connelly in a sexually suggestive jif.


Career Opportunities | Locked in a Target with Jennifer Connelly (and Two Robbers)
Youtube IpSEosi37gk
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 850x644]


If a female centaur had a baby would it teeth from the human or horse nipples?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 850x644]

If a female centaur had a baby would it teeth from the human or horse nipples?


Check Thread #11,000,000 at your own risk...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Somaticasual: Now to be fair,
On the surface that sounds pretty damned impressive....

To be fairrrrrrrr


To be lair?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Judge Judy and Executioner: waxbeans: cryinoutloud: You rang?

[Fark user image image 408x269]

Oh Christ what fapnation is this from?

It's Jennifer Connelly in a sexually suggestive jif.

[YouTube video: Career Opportunities | Locked in a Target with Jennifer Connelly (and Two Robbers)]


Was gonna say. That's definitely a very long time ago Jennifer Connelly. Apparently back then actual corporations starred in movies as themselves. Who knew?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are we sure the horse was dead before he sat on it?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: punkwrestler: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 850x644]

If a female centaur had a baby would it teeth from the human or horse nipples?

Check Thread #11,000,000 at your own risk...


34?
 
