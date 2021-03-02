 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   As God as his witness, a bemused Scot did not know floating ships could also fly   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
14
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glitch in the matrix.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the next part is where he gets out of the car, rubs, his eyes, and pours the contents of his bottle of booze onto the ground.

*Everything I know, I learned from cartoons.*
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A BEMUSED Scot

That's all I need to know: these are the people who named themselves after a whisky. Photographer and camera were drunk.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we blame aliens?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Optical illusion?

Flying Dutchman effect with a boring oil tanker?

Or photoshop
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: A BEMUSED Scot

That's all I need to know: these are the people who named themselves after a whisky. Photographer and camera were drunk.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Optical illusion?

Flying Dutchman effect with a boring oil tanker?

Or photoshop


If you really look closely, you can see the wall of fog causing the illusion. You can barely make out the horizon behind the ship and once you see that it all makes sense. No photoshop required for this little ditty.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, at the Flying Freightliner Factory,
Other Fs are being uttered.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So what do the Flat Earthers say?
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's a street lamp.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's good to know we're prepared for an impending Zentraedi attack.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When life imitates Bethesda
 
JesseL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
TIL some people have never heard of Fata Morgana.
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JesseL: TIL some people have never heard of Fata Morgana.


I never heard about the fate of Morgana

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
