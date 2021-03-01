 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Boy Scouts of America proposes settling sex abuse claims by selling collection of Norman Rockwell paintings, no doubt depicting strapping burly men providing firm guidance to trusting impressionable youths   (latimes.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From Letterman
December 21, 1987

Top 10 Least-Known Norman Rockwell Paintings

10. "A Boy's First Manicure"
9. "The Old Hobo's Infected Foot"
8. "The Circus Geek and the Cub Scout"
7. "Caught Touching Himself"
6. "Sniper in the Mall"
5. "Sweetheart of the Cell-Block"
4. "Christmas at the Hair Club for Men"
3. "Andrew Wyeth Nails Helga"
2. "Bad Clams"
1. "Turn Your Head and Cough"
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One of their mantras is "Two-Deep Leadership" which means no child can be alone with an adult that isn't their parent or guardian.

I don't want to sound homophonophobic, but that's exactly like "Too Deep Leadership"
 
tuxq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: One of their mantras is "Two-Deep Leadership" which means no child can be alone with an adult that isn't their parent or guardian.

I don't want to sound homophonophobic, but that's exactly like "Too Deep Leadership"


No, no, no, you got it all wrong. Two-deep means just the tip.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Scouting for Boys."
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: One of their mantras is "Two-Deep Leadership" which means no child can be alone with an adult that isn't their parent or guardian.


I can remember this as at least a local policy when I was in scouts. It was always a minimum of 3 people to go anywhere - either 2 scouts and and an adult, or 2 adults and a scout. This wouldn't have prevented 2 adults from colluding to do things, but that's just a scenario that I can think of.

The entire time I was in scouts I never once saw or heard of anything going on with anyone. I guess I lucked out and had a good troop with a good bunch of adults. But I won't discount that bad things happened with other people.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They openly told everyone that they were scouting for boys.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: "Scouting for Boys."


Damn you
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: One of their mantras is "Two-Deep Leadership" which means no child can be alone with an adult that isn't their parent or guardian.

I don't want to sound homophonophobic, but that's exactly like "Too Deep Leadership"


"I was concerned about the boy's soul"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So we were sitting at the dinner table last night and my girlfriend's son asked about lifting weights. He is 12. I was like, well you are gonna need to see a doctor first and get a physical done and see what they advise on that. They both looked at me confused....I was like...ya know "Turn your head and cough"....still nothing...so I just had to blurt it out...."You gotta drop your pants so they can jam their finger up near your testicles and then you cough"....he doesn't want to lift weights now apparently.
 
digidorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can I just hop in early and say Boy Scouts was a phenomenal program for me and gave me leadership skills early-on that helped me all through college and early career? (Plus I can consistently start a fire with only things you find in the woods, but that comes up less often.)

Not remotely defending abuse or any enabling of it, but at the end of the day it's a regional/local program. I hate that very good adult leaders who give their vacation time to teach other people's kids are getting lumped in with pedophiles.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$300 million?  after the lawyers take their healthy cut there what will be left will leave a pittance per victim after it is split up.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wild9: So we were sitting at the dinner table last night and my girlfriend's son asked about lifting weights. He is 12. I was like, well you are gonna need to see a doctor first and get a physical done and see what they advise on that. They both looked at me confused....I was like...ya know "Turn your head and cough"....still nothing...so I just had to blurt it out...."You gotta drop your pants so they can jam their finger up near your testicles and then you cough"....he doesn't want to lift weights now apparently.


Has this kid never had a physical or check-up?
 
wild9
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: wild9: So we were sitting at the dinner table last night and my girlfriend's son asked about lifting weights. He is 12. I was like, well you are gonna need to see a doctor first and get a physical done and see what they advise on that. They both looked at me confused....I was like...ya know "Turn your head and cough"....still nothing...so I just had to blurt it out...."You gotta drop your pants so they can jam their finger up near your testicles and then you cough"....he doesn't want to lift weights now apparently.

Has this kid never had a physical or check-up?


Hasn't had to have one of that nature yet it seems. He is still technically in elementary as they do k-6 and although he plays baseball it's not through the school yet so hasn't been required.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
cdn.funnyisms.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
imgc.artprintimages.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: NikolaiFarkoff: One of their mantras is "Two-Deep Leadership" which means no child can be alone with an adult that isn't their parent or guardian.

I don't want to sound homophonophobic, but that's exactly like "Too Deep Leadership"

"I was concerned about the boy's soul"

[Fark user image image 262x192]


So is Uncle Jack the Nightman or did Charlie's mom let a slew of guys have sex with him for money?

Damn, that show is disturbed.

/And on Hulu!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: $300 million?  after the lawyers take their healthy cut there what will be left will leave a pittance per victim after it is split up.


BSA is going to be lucky to keep the ranch in New Mexico. Stories are out there that it's already been mortgaged, and people are furious about that because it is claimed the deed giving them the ranch doesn't allow for it to be mortgaged or sold.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrmopar5287: BSA is going to be lucky to keep the ranch in New Mexico. Stories are out there that it's already been mortgaged, and people are furious about that because it is claimed the deed giving them the ranch doesn't allow for it to be mortgaged or sold.


"...and then along came Jones..."

The Coasters - Along Came Jones
Youtube eFyr49TwuiI
 
