(TC Palm)   Flame thrower. When you absolutely, positively got to kill every MF in the room, accept no substitutes   (tcpalm.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have always wanted a flamethrower. It would be cool. I can torture Japanese beetles that invade my garden with it (throw it on the sidewalk first).
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
purple aussie hair spray and a red lighter
just the facts ma'am
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rick Dalton approves.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The victim said she felt the literal heat on her face.

I feel almost certain that the literal writer of this story is below the literal age of 35.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
BFG9000 clears a room better.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Naido: The victim said she felt the literal heat on her face.

I feel almost certain that the literal writer of this story is below the literal age of 35.


Like, totally.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
nocleansinging.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I have always wanted a flamethrower. It would be cool. I can torture Japanese beetles that invade my garden with it (throw it on the sidewalk first).


Engine starting fluid (mostly ether) for the win. I wonder if you can even get that any more, since most cars are fuel injected and don't have carburetors. Oh well, I hope I contributed to some juvenile's delinquency.

/Knowledge is power.
 
Two16
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Rick Dalton approves.


"Is everyone ok?"

"Well the farkin' hippies aren't, that's for goddamn sure!"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I have always wanted a flamethrower. It would be cool. I can torture Japanese beetles that invade my garden with it (throw it on the sidewalk first).


Back in the 70s my parents had a garden flamethrower.
One of these.
Sheen flame gun
Youtube YeecAnl9GKs


It burned paraffin and was meant to kill weeds.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Expected a Not A Flamethrower article

/Boring
 
