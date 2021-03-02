 Skip to content
 
(EuroNews)   1960's colonial France: Let's conduct nuclear bomb tests in the Sahara. 2021 Sahara: Let's coat French cities in radioactive dust formed during the aforementioned nuclear tests   (euronews.com) divider line
    Sahara, Morocco, Algeria, Chernobyl disaster, Berber people, Nuclear weapon, Radioactive contamination, abnormal levels of radiation  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Marine Le Pen said this African dust was extremely harmful to the French way of life, and she's forming a committee of people to figure out how to vacuum it all up.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Marine Le Pen said this African dust was extremely harmful to the French way of life, and she's forming a committee of people to figure out how to vacuum it all up.


Is it in forests? 'Cause she'll need rakes.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We found you hiding, we found you lying
Choking on the dirt and sand
Your former glories and all the stories
Dragged and washed with eager hands
But ohh, oh your city lies in dust, my friend
Ohh, oh your city lies in dust, my friend
Your city lies in dust
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sinking​_​of_the_Rainbow_Warrior
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why am I imagining an environmental horror film with the tag line, "This Year.. NATURE. FIGHTS. BACK."
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like radioactive raaaaaeeeeeeaaaaain
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Firm-Radioactive
Youtube 3973tfsllqw
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shall we begin our "Ironic" tag argument now?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, the French learned their lesson and moved the testing to the Pacific, where they only irradiated Polynesian peoples and vacationing Europeans.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And the real lesson here is:
Not that there is karma or some cosmic justice of any kind.
it is that the earth is really just "the elevator" and if you fart in it, well there you are, in the elevator with your own stinky fart, along with whoever else you subjected to it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Shall we begin our "Ironic" tag argument now?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
RADIOACTIVITY - KRAFTWERK - HD Live
Youtube 0EBTn_3DBYo
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Why am I imagining an environmental horror film with the tag line, "This Year.. NATURE. FIGHTS. BACK."


There was an attempt at that, it didn't end well:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There are plenty of other places to nuke. The moon. Mars. Asteroids. Just start nuking those.

Oh, and they deserve it. Trust me.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Military applications of atmoic age weapons are unscientfic and suicidal. We know this. the Saharan dust problem was obvious from the start.
 
steklo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I found myself down the Youtube Rabbit hole this past weekend looking at Nuclear war scenarios and was flabbergasted to learn that in the current nuclear treaties we have with other nuclear countries its an unwritten thing that if you fire a nuke at us, we'll fire one back and then no one wins...mass destruction for both countries and then there's all that fallout, nuclear winters, radioactive rain, the killing of plants, animals and humans.

It's so scary to think about.

But at the same time probably why no one has used them in war since WWII.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yikes!   I was in the Sahara not that long ago, too......well, shiat.   Didn't know I was breathing in that stuff there.
 
utilaholic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Csb

I was in Spain spring and summer in '93(i think). There was enough pollen from dope fields in Africa blowing across the med that they were giving allergy warnings on the nightly news
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Why am I imagining an environmental horror film with the tag line, "This Year.. NATURE. FIGHTS. BACK."



Technically, all the Godzilla movies, Empire of the Ants, and every giant creature movie of the 20th century already covered that. Giant bugs or lizards are always the product of either radiation or chemical waste. 

cdn.shortpixel.aiView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hoist with his own petard!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The U.S. has exploded a total of 1,021 nuclear bombs in the Nevada desert.  France exploded 17 nuclear bombs in the Sahara.  I guess at least we(I'm American) had the curtesy to splode up our own citizens.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: I found myself down the Youtube Rabbit hole this past weekend looking at Nuclear war scenarios and was flabbergasted to learn that in the current nuclear treaties we have with other nuclear countries its an unwritten thing that if you fire a nuke at us, we'll fire one back and then no one wins...mass destruction for both countries and then there's all that fallout, nuclear winters, radioactive rain, the killing of plants, animals and humans.

It's so scary to think about.

But at the same time probably why no one has used them in war since WWII.


Not intending to come across as a dick, but: MAD is new information to you? Yes - it's one of the most successful preventative concepts in the history of warfare, regardless of how much the casual observer might hate the idea.

Also, re the bolded, the idea is that we will retaliate with equal or greater force. "You pop an American city, we'll pop all of yours" is an incredibly strong motivator to keep your nukes to yourself.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
steklo:

Which leads to the question....

Then why have them?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: steklo:

Which leads to the question....

Then why have them?


Because they exist, can't be un-invented, and our enemies have them.
 
ansius
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The US just tested in its own deserts and tried to cover up the radioactive dust that blew over most of the mainland.

Watch this video about how this was discovered by scientists working for Kodak.

How Kodak Exposed The Atomic Bomb
Youtube 7pSqk-XV2QM
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: The U.S. has exploded a total of 1,021 nuclear bombs in the Nevada desert.  France exploded 17 nuclear bombs in the Sahara.  I guess at least we(I'm American) had the curtesy to splode up our own citizens.


Technically France was blowing up their own citizens back in the day.

Then they decided not to be part of France anymore.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: I found myself down the Youtube Rabbit hole this past weekend looking at Nuclear war scenarios and was flabbergasted to learn that in the current nuclear treaties we have with other nuclear countries its an unwritten thing that if you fire a nuke at us, we'll fire one back and then no one wins...mass destruction for both countries and then there's all that fallout, nuclear winters, radioactive rain, the killing of plants, animals and humans.

It's so scary to think about.

But at the same time probably why no one has used them in war since WWII.


I had an acquaintance a few years back, who worked for Raytheon, doing simulations of the effects of nuclear bombs.  Nicest guy, but you gotta wonder how he lived with that job. I never asked him.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: steklo:

Which leads to the question....

Then why have them?


Genies are damned stubborn about going back in bottles.

If everybody disarms the first to rearm rules the world.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: The U.S. has exploded a total of 1,021 nuclear bombs in the Nevada desert.  France exploded 17 nuclear bombs in the Sahara.  I guess at least we(I'm American) had the curtesy to splode up our own citizens.


Contrary to what the article says, Algeria was an integral part of France and not a territory so they were blowing things up on their citizens as well.
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowshovel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Somaticasual: Why am I imagining an environmental horror film with the tag line, "This Year.. NATURE. FIGHTS. BACK."


Technically, all the Godzilla movies, Empire of the Ants, and every giant creature movie of the 20th century already covered that. Giant bugs or lizards are always the product of either radiation or chemical waste. 

[cdn.shortpixel.ai image 640x360]


on the other hand, everyone gets superpowers!
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: steklo: I found myself down the Youtube Rabbit hole this past weekend looking at Nuclear war scenarios and was flabbergasted to learn that in the current nuclear treaties we have with other nuclear countries its an unwritten thing that if you fire a nuke at us, we'll fire one back and then no one wins...mass destruction for both countries and then there's all that fallout, nuclear winters, radioactive rain, the killing of plants, animals and humans.

It's so scary to think about.

But at the same time probably why no one has used them in war since WWII.

Not intending to come across as a dick, but: MAD is new information to you? Yes - it's one of the most successful preventative concepts in the history of warfare, regardless of how much the casual observer might hate the idea.

Also, re the bolded, the idea is that we will retaliate with equal or greater force. "You pop an American city, we'll pop all of yours" is an incredibly strong motivator to keep your nukes to yourself.


You don't have to actually do it. The other guy just has to believe you will.
And after he hits you, what's the point of hitting him? Because his silos are just as hardened as yours, and you know he has a way to launch after you've hit him.

What a strange game. The only winning move, is not to play.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kbronsito: In fairness, the French learned their lesson and moved the testing to the Pacific, where they only irradiated Polynesian peoples and vacationing Europeans.


... and produced Godzilla, too. See Godzilla (1998 film).
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: FarkingSmurf: The U.S. has exploded a total of 1,021 nuclear bombs in the Nevada desert.  France exploded 17 nuclear bombs in the Sahara.  I guess at least we(I'm American) had the curtesy to splode up our own citizens.

Technically France was blowing up their own citizens back in the day.

Then they decided not to be part of France anymore.


Well I can't blame them since France was nuking them.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: I found myself down the Youtube Rabbit hole this past weekend looking at Nuclear war scenarios and was flabbergasted to learn that in the current nuclear treaties we have with other nuclear countries its an unwritten thing that if you fire a nuke at us, we'll fire one back and then no one wins...mass destruction for both countries and then there's all that fallout, nuclear winters, radioactive rain, the killing of plants, animals and humans.

It's so scary to think about.

But at the same time probably why no one has used them in war since WWII.


A nuclear war would be awful, but nuclear winter has joined the Noble Savage and "mankind is the only animal that kills for sport" on the Stupid "Science" Hippies Taught Us When We Were Young trash heap.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: steklo: I found myself down the Youtube Rabbit hole this past weekend looking at Nuclear war scenarios and was flabbergasted to learn that in the current nuclear treaties we have with other nuclear countries its an unwritten thing that if you fire a nuke at us, we'll fire one back and then no one wins...mass destruction for both countries and then there's all that fallout, nuclear winters, radioactive rain, the killing of plants, animals and humans.

It's so scary to think about.

But at the same time probably why no one has used them in war since WWII.

I had an acquaintance a few years back, who worked for Raytheon, doing simulations of the effects of nuclear bombs.  Nicest guy, but you gotta wonder how he lived with that job. I never asked him.


Shiat, in the early 80s I plotted nuclear strikes on every major city, industrial center and transportation choke point in Europe, East and West. Had to figure out where the least-contaminated corridors were going to be after WWIII, kinda like playing Frogger between fallout patterns.

Turns out Stuttgart is the ideal nuclear target; because of the terrain if you get your airburst just right the shock wave hits almost everywhere at the same time and smashes it flat, no waiting for a rolling shock wave (I hate having to wait).
 
steklo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Not intending to come across as a dick, but: MAD is new information to you?


Honestly, it was the first time I heard of this last weekend when I was down that Youtube rabbit hole. I mean it makes perfect sense doesn't?

But what I found more interesting was that how we bury nuclear or radioactive waste and in due time humans will no longer be using what we consider languages like English and all those signs that say "Stay Away--Nuclear waste is buried here" need to be re-written so the current humans on the planet know to stay away and not disturb the waste site.

There was a whole documentary about this and I can't for the life of me remember the name of it. It was so interesting.


But I did find this...

Long-time nuclear waste warning messages - Wikipedia
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Somaticasual: Why am I imagining an environmental horror film with the tag line, "This Year.. NATURE. FIGHTS. BACK."


Technically, all the Godzilla movies, Empire of the Ants, and every giant creature movie of the 20th century already covered that. Giant bugs or lizards are always the product of either radiation or chemical waste. 

[cdn.shortpixel.ai image 640x360]


Yeah. After thinking about my statement, a quote from Jeremy clarkson comes to mind - "It is a bit like saying 'they should make a song about blue suede shoes..'"
 
Two16
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are they gonna sock Ray Blue again?
Poor guy, always in trouble.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: I found myself down the Youtube Rabbit hole this past weekend looking at Nuclear war scenarios and was flabbergasted to learn that in the current nuclear treaties we have with other nuclear countries its an unwritten thing that if you fire a nuke at us, we'll fire one back and then no one wins...mass destruction for both countries and then there's all that fallout, nuclear winters, radioactive rain, the killing of plants, animals and humans.

It's so scary to think about.

But at the same time probably why no one has used them in war since WWII.


Mutually Assured Destruction.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: You don't have to actually do it. The other guy just has to believe you will.


That's basically what I said.

Flowery Twats: And after he hits you, what's the point of hitting him? Because his silos are just as hardened as yours, and you know he has a way to launch after you've hit him.


So that an unprovoked attack has actual consequences to the aggressor? Is this a trick question?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: BigNumber12: Not intending to come across as a dick, but: MAD is new information to you?

Honestly, it was the first time I heard of this last weekend when I was down that Youtube rabbit hole. I mean it makes perfect sense doesn't?

But what I found more interesting was that how we bury nuclear or radioactive waste and in due time humans will no longer be using what we consider languages like English and all those signs that say "Stay Away--Nuclear waste is buried here" need to be re-written so the current humans on the planet know to stay away and not disturb the waste site.

There was a whole documentary about this and I can't for the life of me remember the name of it. It was so interesting.


But I did find this...

Long-time nuclear waste warning messages - Wikipedia


I take it you did not grow up in the 50s and 60s. We were warned his kids all the time to stay away from windows if there was a bright flash of the duck and cover in a while that crap that would do any damn good. And if anybody he remembers the Cuban missile crisis, that was a scary, scary time. But somehow we haven't managed to blow up the planet yet. Still waiting for that astroid.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: I found myself down the Youtube Rabbit hole this past weekend looking at Nuclear war scenarios and was flabbergasted to learn that in the current nuclear treaties we have with other nuclear countries its an unwritten thing that if you fire a nuke at us, we'll fire one back and then no one wins...mass destruction for both countries and then there's all that fallout, nuclear winters, radioactive rain, the killing of plants, animals and humans.

It's so scary to think about.

But at the same time probably why no one has used them in war since WWII.



Ironically, the constant threat of mutual destruction has kept the US, Russia/Soviet Union, and China from igniting another world war between themselves.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sinking​_​of_the_Rainbow_Warrior


When my unit came out of the Gulf, in 1995, we got to stop for a few days in Perth, Australia.
I guess right about that time, France was conducting a nuclear explosion somewhere NE of the Country. (I think).
Well, the Captain decided the Navy, and us Jarheads, were going to display all our weapon systems to the general public. I was standing duty next to my M220E4 and about 10 am, 15 to 17 Green Peace people all handcuffed themselves to the ship and our weapons systems.

As they had all thrown the keys away after locking themselves to us, it took about 30 mins to round up a key and we were instructed to "show how displeased we were with their actions" till the key showed up.

Looking back, I kinda feel sorry for the more mouthy ones.
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: I had an acquaintance a few years back, who worked for Raytheon, doing simulations of the effects of nuclear bombs.  Nicest guy, but you gotta wonder how he lived with that job. I never asked him.


Yup. That was part of the Youtube rabbit hole I found myself in. Started with a TED talks thing about the top 10 things that will kill off our planet, and I slipped deeper and deeper into the rabbit hole and then watched videos of all the destruction a nuclear war would do and of course I had to stop and watch the nuke attack from "The Day After" that awful 80's made for tv movie where people turned into skeletons right after the blast, then I found myself watching the 10 best nuke attack/aftermath movie scenes.

So yes, anyone in the nuke business probably has a hard time sleeping at nights.
 
steklo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I take it you did not grow up in the 50s and 60s.


Born in 64...last of the baby boomers. But I was in the US Army for a few years and we were trained on what to do when a nuke hits. Pretty much, nothing you can do if you're too close to ground zero.

If you're far away enough then there are ways to to protect yourself but in the end, the radiation/cancer will get you or you'll simply die because there's no food or water.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: steklo: BigNumber12: Not intending to come across as a dick, but: MAD is new information to you?

Honestly, it was the first time I heard of this last weekend when I was down that Youtube rabbit hole. I mean it makes perfect sense doesn't?

But what I found more interesting was that how we bury nuclear or radioactive waste and in due time humans will no longer be using what we consider languages like English and all those signs that say "Stay Away--Nuclear waste is buried here" need to be re-written so the current humans on the planet know to stay away and not disturb the waste site.

There was a whole documentary about this and I can't for the life of me remember the name of it. It was so interesting.


But I did find this...

Long-time nuclear waste warning messages - Wikipedia

I take it you did not grow up in the 50s and 60s. We were warned his kids all the time to stay away from windows if there was a bright flash of the duck and cover in a while that crap that would do any damn good. And if anybody he remembers the Cuban missile crisis, that was a scary, scary time. But somehow we haven't managed to blow up the planet yet. Still waiting for that astroid.


Truth be told the duck-and-cover drills made perfect sense.

Folks think of nuclear weapons as doomsday devices that just destroy everything but they are just big bombs with a dirty residue. If the flying debris from the initial shockwave doesn't shred you (if you ducked, and covered), and if you aren't close enough that the thermal pulse didn't set you (or your building) on fire or the static overpressure didn't smear you into the ground and you aren't directly downwind from it you can easily survive a nuclear blast. And if there were a bunch of them you'll get amazing sunsets for a while.
 
steklo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: Ironically, the constant threat of mutual destruction has kept the US, Russia/Soviet Union, and China from igniting another world war between themselves.


True but will Iraq and North Korea do the same?

Those countries I do not trust. Not at all.
 
