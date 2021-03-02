 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Intoxicated woman charged for kicking state trooper, not looking so good in her mugshot   (local21news.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Johnstown woman is facing charges after kicking a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper while intoxicated, according to a criminal complaint.

So you can kick troopers when they're not intoxicated?  That doesn't sound right.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She certainly dressed for the Beagle family reunion.
 
buntz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My wife is from Johnstown.
I went to college in Johnstown.

There are a LOT of weirdos in Johnstown.

I paraphrase an old Robert Wuhl joke when talking about Johnstown.

"Johnstown has SO many weirdos that when another town has a weirdo Johnstown gets a royalty"
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
she said, "watch this," and kicked the trooper in the chest....

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Nice."
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does she kind of look like Roseanne Barr?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Q.....What do you call a good looking woman in Pennsyltucky?


A.....A tourist.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Railroad Street" just reeks of Baltic Ave. Of course the cops were called.
 
buntz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: she said, "watch this," and kicked the trooper in the chest....

[Fark user image 318x159]
"Nice."


Did the trooper go to kick her in the chest first but missed?

/maclunkey
 
steklo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've seen worse mug shots...like this one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Drunk and kicked a cop but lived, let me guess the pigment level in the skin...
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Is it just me or does she kind of look like Roseanne Barr?


I was thinking:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hold my beer...
 
talkertopc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When someone mentions a mugshot does not look good I expect something worst than the one in the article.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Is it just me or does she kind of look like Roseanne Barr?


Not just you. I was going to jump in and say Roseanne has let herself go, but for something completely different, I read the comments first.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
awesomeinventions.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Troopers say they were escorting Woodruff out of the home when she said, "watch this," and kicked the trooper in the chest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

talkertopc: When someone mentions a mugshot does not look good I expect something worst than the one in the article.


Agreed. Pretty hot, actually.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She had the right to remain silent, but not the ability.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: talkertopc: When someone mentions a mugshot does not look good I expect something worst than the one in the article.

Agreed. Pretty hot, actually.


It's been a lonely pandemic for some Farkers...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"...Loretta Woodruff to be substantially intoxicated."
Oh, Loretta. But I have to admit I too have been in the same state. But I didn't kick no deputy.
 
jst3p
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Is it just me or does she kind of look like Roseanne Barr?


You don't have a pic in your profile so it is hard to tell how much you look like Roseanne Barr.
 
huntercr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
SO many questions in this story...
How can you tell injuries consistent with falling down stairs vs being punched? Is that part of officer training?
I mean, iwas she saying "he punched me in the face" but clearly her arms and shoulders had bruises?
Would that even be apparent  at the time the police showed up? Or if they determined this  later, then why wasn't the man brought into custody temporarily if he had potentially assaulted her?

How flexible is this woman that she can kick someone in the chest? She's a 51 year old drunk adult, that's quite a feat.  Was it a flying kick or more like a standing kickboxing thing? I guess it says they was being walked out so did she lift herself up by the arms of two other officers and do like a ninja flip?

Did she get evaluated for a concussion? People do crazy stuff sometimes after a concussion

/Also ace reporting there in identifying the mysterious man
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

buntz: There are a LOT of weirdos in Johnstown.


Johnstown weirdos sing this song Doo Dah! Doo Dah!
Kicking troopers all night long! all the Doo dah Night!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Is it just me or does she kind of look like Roseanne Barr?


She looks like the average woman on the street.

/around here anyways
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, that's not Milana Vayntrub as I thought at first glance.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What was with the headline?  She's average looking, and it's a mugshot.  I'd want a dermatologist to look at that mole on her nose, though.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably should get that cancer removed from her nose.  She should see if it can get taken care of in jail if the gov't will pay.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

huntercr: SO many questions in this story...
How can you tell injuries consistent with falling down stairs vs being punched? Is that part of officer training?
I mean, iwas she saying "he punched me in the face" but clearly her arms and shoulders had bruises?
Would that even be apparent  at the time the police showed up? Or if they determined this  later, then why wasn't the man brought into custody temporarily if he had potentially assaulted her?

How flexible is this woman that she can kick someone in the chest? She's a 51 year old drunk adult, that's quite a feat.  Was it a flying kick or more like a standing kickboxing thing? I guess it says they was being walked out so did she lift herself up by the arms of two other officers and do like a ninja flip?

Did she get evaluated for a concussion? People do crazy stuff sometimes after a concussion

/Also ace reporting there in identifying the mysterious man


She's not going to sleep with you... Unless you buy a lot of drinks.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
