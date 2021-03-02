 Skip to content
 
(WESH Orlando)   Back in the day if we wanted to bring 'Oh La La' to school we had to disguise the cover with a Sports Almanac or something. It seems times have changed   (wesh.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to live in Titsville.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some assholes bombed a zoom meeting I was on recently (university forum). They blasted vulgar text and audio and video. An assault for the senses.

They are much more careful about who they share the link with now.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Faces - Ooh La La (1973)
Youtube 1_xwnb3cymc
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I want to live in Titsville.


It's a rocket blast.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Her appetite's off, her sleep's off," Cavolo said ... "Not only does she feel victimized by what she saw ... she keeps telling me, 'I can't stop reliving this.'"

If this is your teenage daughter's emotional response to viewing a few moments of some porn video on a Zoom call, you might consider getting her into therapy as quickly as possible, and possibly consider that fact that you've done very little to prepare her for adulthood.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Her appetite's off, her sleep's off," Cavolo said ... "Not only does she feel victimized by what she saw ... she keeps telling me, 'I can't stop reliving this.'"

If this is your teenage daughter's emotional response to viewing a few moments of some porn video on a Zoom call, you might consider getting her into therapy as quickly as possible, and possibly consider that fact that you've done very little to prepare her for adulthood.


Or this is just attention-seeking behavior.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"She's got the tablet face down, she's just listening on her headphones," Cavolo said.

During the course, a pornographic video was playing in one of the windows on the Zoom video call, visible to the students who were taking part.

I have to do that?!? No way I'm doing that
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Her appetite's off, her sleep's off," Cavolo said ... "Not only does she feel victimized by what she saw ... she keeps telling me, 'I can't stop reliving this.'"

If this is your teenage daughter's emotional response to viewing a few moments of some porn video on a Zoom call, you might consider getting her into therapy as quickly as possible, and possibly consider that fact that you've done very little to prepare her for adulthood.


All of this.

On a totally unrelated side note: how were the girl's grades BEFORE this porn incident?  Was she a model student, actively engaged in all facets of her learning?  Of course she was!  This could NEVER  be a case of a sulky teenager just looking for an excuse to tune out.  That would just be crazy!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's Zoom.  That's a known issue.
 
huntercr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
that's what they always say... "eyes up, tablets down"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah Florida, you cease to amaze me.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Not only does she feel victimized by what she saw and she keeps telling me, 'I can't stop reliving this', I understand that but I wanted her to grab some of her personal power back, so the police officer swore her in and she gave testimony under oath what she witnessed," Cavolo said.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Her appetite's off, her sleep's off," Cavolo said ... "Not only does she feel victimized by what she saw ... she keeps telling me, 'I can't stop reliving this.'"

If this is your teenage daughter's emotional response to viewing a few moments of some porn video on a Zoom call, you might consider getting her into therapy as quickly as possible, and possibly consider that fact that you've done very little to prepare her for adulthood.

"...she took part in a required online course on mental health"


Irony tag surrenders.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why are schools still using zoom?
 
steklo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've never seen accidental porn. I feel left out.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dave Cavolo, the father of a student, says he considers this a type of assault and wants changes from the district to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Why are schools still using zoom?


This would happen no matter the software used. The teachers hosting these sessions are complete morons with computers and software.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Her appetite's off, her sleep's off," Cavolo said ... "Not only does she feel victimized by what she saw ... she keeps telling me, 'I can't stop reliving this.'"

If this is your teenage daughter's emotional response to viewing a few moments of some porn video on a Zoom call, you might consider getting her into therapy as quickly as possible, and possibly consider that fact that you've done very little to prepare her for adulthood.


I don't know... There's a lot of different kind of porn out there. I've had the very same reaction to some of the stuff that pops up on pornhub.

/hint, if you don't know what the acronym stands for, don't click.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why should she have been trained to respond this way?
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Pocket Ninja: "Her appetite's off, her sleep's off," Cavolo said ... "Not only does she feel victimized by what she saw ... she keeps telling me, 'I can't stop reliving this.'"

If this is your teenage daughter's emotional response to viewing a few moments of some porn video on a Zoom call, you might consider getting her into therapy as quickly as possible, and possibly consider that fact that you've done very little to prepare her for adulthood.

I don't know... There's a lot of different kind of porn out there. I've had the very same reaction to some of the stuff that pops up on pornhub.

/hint, if you don't know what the acronym stands for, don't click.


What is a PAWG?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Her appetite's off, her sleep's off," Cavolo said ... "Not only does she feel victimized by what she saw ... she keeps telling me, 'I can't stop reliving this.'"

If this is your teenage daughter's emotional response to viewing a few moments of some porn video on a Zoom call, you might consider getting her into therapy as quickly as possible, and possibly consider that fact that you've done very little to prepare her for adulthood.


What was left out was the trauma was due to her parents being the stars of the video.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: big pig peaches: Why are schools still using zoom?

This would happen no matter the software used. The teachers hosting these sessions are complete morons with computers and software.


My kid's school uses Google meets. Every kid has their own account assigned by the school. If anyone pulled something like this they would know who it was immediately.

I guess it's still possible that someone's account could be hacked, but it would be much less likely.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x368]


Eww nobody wants to see a lawyer posing nude like that!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xanadian: Pocket Ninja: "Her appetite's off, her sleep's off," Cavolo said ... "Not only does she feel victimized by what she saw ... she keeps telling me, 'I can't stop reliving this.'"

If this is your teenage daughter's emotional response to viewing a few moments of some porn video on a Zoom call, you might consider getting her into therapy as quickly as possible, and possibly consider that fact that you've done very little to prepare her for adulthood.

Or this is just attention-seeking behavior.


Or, he's laying groundwork just in case this gets all litigious and stuff.  There might be a dollar to be had from somebody.
 
70Ford
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Pocket Ninja: "Her appetite's off, her sleep's off,"\


These things happen

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Russ1642: big pig peaches: Why are schools still using zoom?

This would happen no matter the software used. The teachers hosting these sessions are complete morons with computers and software.

My kid's school uses Google meets. Every kid has their own account assigned by the school. If anyone pulled something like this they would know who it was immediately.

I guess it's still possible that someone's account could be hacked, but it would be much less likely.


And they could do it that way on Zoom but they're too inept. Instead they claim they've been 'hacked' or some other nonsense.
 
steklo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder how many boys in the class said..."oh, I've seen this one before"

Actually a few years ago, The Washington Post ran a very good story about how when kids see porn they think that's how people behave in real life. It ruins their perception of true relationships and how to be intimate with others.

One teen was interviewed and told a story how he and a girl were getting it on and at the end, he ask where he should finish, your face? your hair?  and the poor girl responded..."huh?" and he nutted on her face. She was horrified. "What the hell did you do that for?" she asked...he simply responded..."oh I learned that from watching porn"
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pocket Ninja:

She's probably been abused and hasn't been getting treatment,
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Her appetite's off, her sleep's off," Cavolo said ... "Not only does she feel victimized by what she saw ... she keeps telling me, 'I can't stop reliving this.'"

If this is your teenage daughter's emotional response to viewing a few moments of some porn video on a Zoom call, you might consider getting her into therapy as quickly as possible, and possibly consider that fact that you've done very little to prepare her for adulthood.


No high schooler today has not seen porn already. Lots if it, straight to their phones and tablets.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: big pig peaches: Russ1642: big pig peaches: Why are schools still using zoom?

This would happen no matter the software used. The teachers hosting these sessions are complete morons with computers and software.

My kid's school uses Google meets. Every kid has their own account assigned by the school. If anyone pulled something like this they would know who it was immediately.

I guess it's still possible that someone's account could be hacked, but it would be much less likely.

And they could do it that way on Zoom but they're too inept. Instead they claim they've been 'hacked' or some other nonsense.


Google classroom, not meets.
Purpose built tool for schools. Not sure is zoom has something like that.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Her appetite's off, her sleep's off," Cavolo said ... "Not only does she feel victimized by what she saw ... she keeps telling me, 'I can't stop reliving this.'"

If this is your teenage daughter's emotional response to viewing a few moments of some porn video on a Zoom call, you might consider getting her into therapy as quickly as possible, and possibly consider that fact that you've done very little to prepare her for adulthood.


Back in Spanish class in 1966 we had to give a presentation in Spanish.  I put a cover of a Playboy inside my Spanish book and stood in front of the class land gave a great speech about how I used to hate my Spanish book for - reasons - and that now I like my Spanish book and opened it up to show the Playboy cover.  The class thought it was hilarious.  The teacher, no so much, he gave me an F and told me to "be more conservative."  I argued my case back to a C but the class all agree it was an A+ performance, not only for the quality of the Spanish but for the entertainment value.  I often had trouble with teachers who were so narrow minded a flea could sit on the bridge of their nose and drink out of both eyeballs at the same time.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: It's Zoom.  That's a known issue.


At work (teams) there's always someone who joins late and has their mic live so you hear their dogs barking and extra mic noise.  The host has to stop talking until they can mute them and block their camera.

Doesn't zoom give the host the ability to mute/block people?  Sure someone can get on and be disruptive, but that only takes a few seconds.  I guess after kicking them off the call you would have block everyone from joining.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: I wonder how many boys in the class said..."oh, I've seen this one before"

Actually a few years ago, The Washington Post ran a very good story about how when kids see porn they think that's how people behave in real life. It ruins their perception of true relationships and how to be intimate with others.

One teen was interviewed and told a story how he and a girl were getting it on and at the end, he ask where he should finish, your face? your hair?  and the poor girl responded..."huh?" and he nutted on her face. She was horrified. "What the hell did you do that for?" she asked...he simply responded..."oh I learned that from watching porn"


The girl responded "What an idiot. Obviously he should have blasted my tits."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I would open an investigation on "concerned" dad.
 
steklo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Porkbelly: Back in Spanish class in 1966


CSB

Spanish II High School, Circa 1982

We had a substitute teacher one day in Spanish class. So of course the kids sat where they wanted and one of the school's popular couples wound up in the back of the class with their desks moved together. Aparently she gave her boyfriend a handy under the desk.

When she was done, she raised her hand and asked to use the restroom.

The substitute wasn't dumb. He knew what was going on.

"No, you may not use the rest room. Just wipe your hands on your jeans and do your worksheet"

Oh the laughter was incredible.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Her appetite's off, her sleep's off," Cavolo said ... "Not only does she feel victimized by what she saw ... she keeps telling me, 'I can't stop reliving this.'"

If this is your teenage daughter's emotional response to viewing a few moments of some porn video on a Zoom call, you might consider getting her into therapy as quickly as possible, and possibly consider that fact that you've done very little to prepare her for adulthood.


Just establishing the talking points for the inevitable law suit asserting damages.
 
