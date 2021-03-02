 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Wealth signaling, or sign of the times: Everyone who's anyone is getting a bodyguard   (vice.com) divider line
38
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A black belt Judo expert with a machine gun?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there one of those right-wing douchebag kids who likes to pretend that he's a big deal on social media by making up crap and holding fake press conferences who had an interview staged with some fake bodyguard wearing a fake earpiece? I seem to remember something like that, but I can't remember his name.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vic Vinegar is my bodyguard and driver.  I pay him in Crowtien.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned there's an "Uber for Bodyguards". And it's called 'Bond'.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: A black belt Judo expert with a machine gun?


My son (a 6' 5" Martial Arts instructor) was invited to get trained to be a security specialist. He's thinking about it.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Pinche Mateo: A black belt Judo expert with a machine gun?

My son (a 6' 5" Martial Arts instructor) was invited to get trained to be a security specialist. He's thinking about it.


If fascists win over the country that could be very good for his personal future, right up until the inevitable revolution comes.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 480x360]


Is that Adam Baldwin in the back?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 480x360]


I would rather have Animal Mother as a bodyguard...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wasn't guards for aristocrats a precursor to the French Revolution?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Another way to look at it- unless you're a recognizable person, the only way to tell everyone you're a somebody is to have a bodyguard.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The real problem is how you go about laying them off.  If your bodyguard was halfway decent, it will take at least two bodyguards to protect you from him, but once they find out they are each getting half of what the first was making, they are going to quit and then you will need at least six bodyguards to protect you from the first three.

That's why I always carry a dead man switch because if I go down, I'm taking all my 48 bodyguards with me.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And when the revolution comes, you get to be your former bodyguard's first victim.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I just had bulletproof armor installed on my sedan chair, that way my bodyguards can use it for cover if they survive the initial burst.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wasn't there one of those right-wing douchebag kids who likes to pretend that he's a big deal on social media by making up crap and holding fake press conferences who had an interview staged with some fake bodyguard wearing a fake earpiece? I seem to remember something like that, but I can't remember his name.


He is in a bit of trouble a bodyguard can't help him

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Is that Adam Baldwin


Yep.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0081207/​f​ullcredits

Quite the cast in that movie, which is mostly forgotten.  Can't remember the last time I saw it run on TV.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I call dibs on Yojimbo.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: I call dibs on Yojimbo.


Didn't he work both sides?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UberDave: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 480x360]

I would rather have Animal Mother as a bodyguard...

[Fark user image 400x300]


Amos is the thinking man's Jayne.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Judge Judy and Executioner: I call dibs on Yojimbo.

Didn't he work both sides?


Ultimately he'll come out on my side (I hope).
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bark_atda_moon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Job creators"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Being a bully for hire is the world's third oldest profession.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My bodyguard:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Arkanaut: Is that Adam Baldwin

Yep.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0081207/f​ullcredits

Quite the cast in that movie, which is mostly forgotten.  Can't remember the last time I saw it run on TV.


Dude really played the same role for a decades-spanning career.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Honestly, it might be a decent gig.

Boss does something stupid, you get laid off, and you don't even have to see his stupid face when you collect your final paycheck because the widow doesn't want "your incompetent ass" at his funeral.

/Yeah, sure, I'll "take a bullet for you"  *jerk off motion*
 
baorao
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
in a few more years it will be cement "privacy" walls like South Africa.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you don't have a body guard, a bardy god will do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess they really are job creators.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My bodyguard...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: My bodyguard:

[Fark user image 600x450]


An arsenal of cute, innovative but it might well work
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: My bodyguard:

[Fark user image 600x450]


JESUS! - JUST LOOK AT THE FANGS. SHE'LL RIP YOUR FACE CLEAN OFF!
 
70Ford
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: If you don't have a body guard, a bardy god will do.

[Fark user image 500x627]


He is also a dab hand at flaying people

media.izi.travelView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

70Ford: [i.imgflip.com image 750x333]


username fails to check out
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
play-lh.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
crozzo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It sounds like a good gig, but it's not for everyone. I would advise you to sell yourself into slavery. Now a fine, strapping young specimen like yourself at auction - no telling, of course, but you could bring in maybe two-three thousand dollars, while some old dry husk like me would be lucky to fetch a pack of smokes and some bottled water. Not a good fit for me, noooo, but if I was your age, I tell ya, I'd jump at the chance.

Really? Well, that's great. Sign here and get on the bus.
 
