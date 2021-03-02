 Skip to content
(KMBC Kansas City)   Kansas students discover their school was either named for a Klansman or some dude named Fred who liked sailing. Tag is for the subhead writer   (kmbc.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that's some grade-A idiocy right there. I'd lay the blame more at the feet of the web editor, but there's probably plenty to go around.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two journalism students at Seaman High School uncover evidence that Fred, a seaman, was a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

Sounds like a sticky situation.  Hopefully both sides can come together.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are a few other buildings etc, named after infamous people.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean he was, weren't we all at some point?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to knock down the school and any statues in the general area/
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was really Hans Sprungfeld
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a matter of seamantics at this point.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I shudder to think what their school mascot is...
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to go to school to be known as a Seaman Student?

I'm sorry, but that sounds like a terrible idea, even ignoring the Klan connection.
 
kzspam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trojans??
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlanta just changed Grady High to Midtown High because of a similar situation.  Nobody whined except people who live in the sticks.  As usual.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/this is not a meme it's genuinely on a sweater
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think that a lot more things would be named after John Brown around here...but they are not.
 
largedon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fred 'The Seaman' Seaman.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yearbook not sweater
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Onion, fetch my guns, ALL MY GUNS!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that is needed is a resolution to change the name and an expenditure to change signage, update IT, payroll, etc.

It can't be that expensive to change the name. The board is simply being duplicitous.
 
blackartemis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are you knocking the Fighting Flagellates?
 
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fletch?
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not the first time, not the last.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's all ova now.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my school was named Seaman, I'd find out he was a Klansman and get the named changed whether he actually was or not.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You mean the guy who organized a massacre of US citizens?   You don't think that would be problematic, despite the nobility of his reasons?
 
toonetwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And where were you on 1/6/2021?
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just found out last week my great grandfather was a Klansman in the 1920s in Ohio. No wonder he is rarely discussed by other family members. From what little I know of him, the general consensus is he was a miserable old douchbag.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they launch this campaign because they're tired of submarine jokes?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You could name it RuPaul High School if you want, you still have to live in Topeka.
 
tobcc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

There is a high school across town who's mascot is the Trojan's.   Every year the local paper has a field day with the headlines.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Expensive? You have a funny way of say consequences.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"It's only me from over the sea I'm Bollocky Bill the Sailor!"
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fort Scott in Kansas was a Union Civil War fort.

I'm sure you had to do something really stupid in the Union army to get assigned there.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow....I wonder if Anaheim, CA is going to dig around their history and see what they dig up

(KKK Central in the mid 20th century, gentle readers)
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

My high school's mascot was the Trojans. I played mascot at a couple of basketball games, we had a ridiculous sandals and broom helmet kind of costume... we always joked I should just wear a garbage bag.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least they should change the school song.

Fisherman's Friends singing Drunken Sailor with the cast of Fisherman's Friends the movie 2018
Youtube sMQtvYBDf0g
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I grabbed a screenshot for posterity. "Proofreader? Who needs that?"
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's only logical that a guy named Seaman would be a sailor.  Centuries ago, people sometimes took surnames from their occupation.  Clearly, this has never changed and everyone who descended from a 12th-century blacksmith is still a blacksmith today, otherwise they wouldn't call themselves Smith.  QED.
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Seems strange the the people in the sticks would complain the high school was called Grady. Why should they care a school is named after some guy who sold drugs in Vermont? I bet the whiners were the people of Atlanta.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
