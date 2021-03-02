 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Protip: If you are going to the probation office, leave your heroin at home   (wearecentralpa.com)
20
    Blair County woman faces charges  
•       •       •

I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For the kids to use?  Fine if they do, but they never replace it.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Reed now faces new felony and misdemeanor drug charges

This is no way fixes the problem and in fact makes it worse and we have reams of data from many different angles showing this however we keep doing it because reasons.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, duh. The probation office is the best place to find potential customers.
 
steklo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Heroin.

It's a curse I do not wish on anyone.

I can totally understand this happening. I might agree with it, but I understand.

Addiction sucks.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If she left them at home, they'd get stole, dumbass.
 
steklo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: I might agree with it, but I understand.


might NOT agree, was what I meant to say...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Man, David Bowie really went downhill after Labyrinth.
 
steklo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 267x400]

Man, David Bowie really went downhill after Labyrinth.


no looks like a really sick Sigourney Weaver then a David Bowie
 
abmoraz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 267x400]

Man, David Bowie really went downhill after Labyrinth.


The article also has a typo.  She's 39, not 29.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't get the arrest.
If it was only one bag, sure go ahead and arrest.
But it wasn't one bag, it was 30.

Aren't people on probation required to bring proof of employment??
 
steklo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Aren't people on probation required to bring proof of employment??


Great question. I'm not sure. I would tend to think each jurisdiction is different. But yeah makes sense.

But just because one has a job doesn't mean they are staying out of trouble.
 
Exile On Beale Street [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Well, duh. The probation office is the best place to find potential customers.


Or NA meetings
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I expect more clear thinking from heroin addicts.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem.

images.askmen.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skinink: I don't see the problem.

[images.askmen.com image 300x300]


the problem in goodfellas is way back when mobsters who got in trouble for dealing drugs, when caught by the cops, would rat out other mobsters to get charges dropped or reduced.

this is why Paulie did not want his crew to get involved with drugs.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I don't get the arrest.
If it was only one bag, sure go ahead and arrest.
But it wasn't one bag, it was 30.

Aren't people on probation required to bring proof of employment??


I just reread the article I think she only had three bags in her purse plus a syringe, so it was probably for her own use. She was on probation because she had been caught with 1100 bundles in her car and 100 in her purse in 2020. It shouldn't that be bindles? I'm gonna look it up.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This person should not have been out of jail. She was caught with 12 bricks of heroin and meth 6 months ago, and jumped out of a stolen S UV that was used in armed robbery before that.

There are people in jail right now for dime bags of weed.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Reed now faces new felony and misdemeanor drug charges

This is no way fixes the problem and in fact makes it worse and we have reams of data from many different angles showing this however we keep doing it because reasons.


She had 30 bags on her, ferchrisakes.  She was arrested with 1,100 bags last year.  F*ck this bizzitch, she is PART of the problem.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
had a cop stop me while touring a island in B.C, start talking to him about crab fishing , boom big fan of that and he says if we want to go try it he got some cages and boat etc but we need to go check the fish store to get some bait.

stop at camp site drop our stuff. find the bait , me / buddy his gf get in the car to go at the cop place.
cop got a k9 that beelines toward buddy gf, im like "unh i guess he's not trained" lol cop probably really wanted to have fishing buddies as he disregarded the entire thing. buddy gf is white AF. later learned she had a purse full of dope (stock for months of vacation time lol)

i was like... why did you bring that with you when we where going there... bury it in the woods or something if you don't trust the tent idk.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Criminals aren't in the criminal justice system because they made smart decisions.
 
