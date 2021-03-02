 Skip to content
(NOPD)   Video shows armed robbery of landscaping crew; gunmen take their wallets and their entire hedge fund   (uptownmessenger.com) divider line
8
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy wasn't available.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have never heard of armed robbery of a landscaping crew before. I'm sure this is just fine.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I have never heard of armed robbery of a landscaping crew before. I'm sure this is just fine.


I saw it last week on the show.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you're going to the trouble of robbing someone, rob someone that's likely to have money.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Lambskincoat: I have never heard of armed robbery of a landscaping crew before. I'm sure this is just fine.

I saw it last week on the show.

[i.imgur.com image 842x595]


This and the headline smell like some kind of metaphorical product you would use to enrich the soil for planting something.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Man.  Seems Rudy's pretty down on his luck, lately.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Yaw String: This guy wasn't available.

[Fark user image image 630x349]


Done in one
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There's only one reliable hedge fund...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
