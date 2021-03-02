 Skip to content
(CBS Los Angeles 2)   "But during the pursuit, the pedestrian somehow fell out of the car"   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But if he's in the car, how can he be a pedestrian?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wouldn't that make him a rolldestrian?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He having fun making donuts and then it becomes violence," said Abdullah Halaweh. "He hit the person, then he tried to help, he stopped and the police come and he got scared."

They couldn't clean that up a little bit, could they?  They had to go full Jose Jiminez.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They couldn't clean that up a little bit, could they?


Well, they're the news.

I understand the concern, but either you're reading

"He [was] having fun [doing] donuts and then it [became] [violent]," said Abdullah Halaweh.

and wondering if he was actually cursing like a sailor, or else they are not reporting; they're inserting dialogue.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He having fun making donuts and then it becomes violence," said Abdullah

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The owner of a nearby smoke shop says that drivers do donuts in the intersection every Sunday

Where else would you go to smoke your tires?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The owner of a nearby smoke shop says that drivers do donuts in the intersection every Sunday, making the area unsafe and forcing him to close early."

Aw, it's a baby sideshow.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tuck & roll!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they should have referred to him as the former pedestrian or the victim.  But the way they wrote it got more publicity...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Between the lines of the "article" I het the sense whoever was driving the ultimate douche mobile has money and is not going to face consequences.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 A Farker had a little too much to drink is driving home from the city one night and, of course, his car is weaving violently all over the road. A cop pulls him over. "So," says the cop to the driver, "where have ya been?"
"Why, I've been to the pub of course," slurs the drunk.
"Well," says the cop, "it looks like you've had quite a few to drink this evening."
"I did all right," the drunk says with a smile.
"Did you know," says the cop, standing straight, and folding his arms across his chest, "that a few intersections back, your wife fell out of your car?"
"Oh, thank heavens," sighs the drunk. "for a minute there, I thought I'd gone deaf."
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ruling called for....after you are done tumbling from falling from the car, do you become a pedestrian when you stand up, thus the ped part of the word?

If you stay prone are you a victim or do they check how much cash you have on before you are labeled a bum who is loitering?

Must be hard to write an accurate incident form.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
the aristocrats
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The transition from passenger to pedestrian can be rough. Especially when performed at speed.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.