(NBC News)   The usual suspects are at the bottom of the list ranking states on how well children are doing during the pandemic
11
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For all the wealth we have, it's astounding how many poor there are in America.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: For all the wealth we have, it's astounding how many poor there are in America.


The phrase is "Think of the children," not do any damn thing to help them.

Or their future. Or ours.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously no one wants anything bad to happen to children.

Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, New Mexico and Alabama....eh.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: For all the wealth we have, it's astounding how many poor there are in America.


ITS GONNA TRICKLE DOWN
Any day now...
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But at least they stuggit to the libs, and isn't that what's most important.
Leopard obesity rates have skyrocketed.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Weird how billionaires have yet to flock to these shining examples of hands-off government.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Every generation needs weird Trauma that they won't address as they age!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA:Save the Children ranked Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, New Mexico and Alabama as the "worst" states for children during the pandemic.

Wait a minute.  I thought #savethechildren is only referring to the liberals, Clintons, and minorities lurking around every corner ready and waiting to kidnap our children.

Not, you know, actually caring for the children in your life.
 
baorao
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
let's take pandemic out of it and just concede that these are the worst states for children.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oklahoma!

We're always near the bottom of any list, as long as the bottom is a bad place to be...
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: Obviously no one wants anything bad to happen to children.

Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, New Mexico and Alabama....eh.


The poverty isn't suffered by the insufferable fractions of these states, though. These are the serially disenfranchised and abused.

New Mexico is the odd more-liberal state on the list. But it's always struggled with poverty.
 
