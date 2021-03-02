 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Craigslist)   Who you gonna call   (norfolk.craigslist.org) divider line
45
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

1487 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ghostbusters!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No imitation crab meat?
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The funny thing is, my wife loves those Ghost Adventures shows and would probably LOVE this crap.
I wouldn't buy it, especially for $900, but I 'get' it!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been looking for an unlicensed nuclear accelerator!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
those things will help you detect 100% of the ghosts.  They also work as moron signals.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: The funny thing is, my wife loves those Ghost Adventures shows and would probably LOVE this crap.
I wouldn't buy it, especially for $900, but I 'get' it!


For her birthday you could probably assemble a kit for under $200 and rent a room at a spooky hotel....with a bar that you can get hammered in while she is off snipe spectre hunting.
 
monstera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i wasn't gonna but since they threw in the "bonus t shirts"...
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: those things will help you detect 100% of the ghosts.  They also work as moron signals.


Damn, must be ghosts all over here! This thing hasn't stopped going off since I picked it up!
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: buntz: The funny thing is, my wife loves those Ghost Adventures shows and would probably LOVE this crap.
I wouldn't buy it, especially for $900, but I 'get' it!

For her birthday you could probably assemble a kit for under $200 and rent a room at a spooky hotel....



Careful, somebody saw a cockroach up on 12.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size



Fake Drama sold separately.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, EMF detectors. "Hey, I'm getting some paranormal readings over here by the fuse box. And over here by the air handler. And next to the refrigerator. HOLY SHIAT, this router is haunted AF!"
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
backwoodshome.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: buntz: The funny thing is, my wife loves those Ghost Adventures shows and would probably LOVE this crap.
I wouldn't buy it, especially for $900, but I 'get' it!

For her birthday you could probably assemble a kit for under $200 and rent a room at a spooky hotel....with a bar that you can get hammered in while she is off snipe spectre hunting.


Thats probably not a bad idea (her birthday was Feb. 26 btw).  But she's love it.
Years ago we went to Vegas and she researched some ghost town out in the desert.  We rented a car and drove hours into the desert until we finally hit a little town (with a McDonalds and a casino).  There was ONE lone log cabin in the middle of town, that you couldn't even GO in, that was allegedly haunted.
I wouldn't call it a wasted trip, but it wasn't what she expected.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: [pics.me.me image 500x566]


Fake Drama sold separately.


South Park - Ghost Hunters
Youtube Ng-GEzhFtFA
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course.....the best........  (NSFW language, don't say you weren't warned if you haven't seen this before)

$30 Hot Tub
Youtube iMh2c5KD6pw
 
huntercr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Used to work with a really intelligent IT guy who was really into this stuff... for real. ghost chasing.
I never understood why he would be so good with logic and science in his day job and then spend so much time on something like this. It feels like he and some friends decided they were being taken too seriously now that cosplay had become mainstream and needed to move into something new
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"And as a bonus, I will include 9 brand new Ghost Hunting T-Shirts for your team to look professional."

I'm sold!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Is it a PKE meter...Or...
Fark user imageView Full Size

                                    An alien communication device (They Live)
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
2003 called and wants their non-PoE, coax feed low-res cameras back.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not real to them anymore, damnit
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've got your ghost right here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

buntz: RogueWallEnthusiast: buntz: The funny thing is, my wife loves those Ghost Adventures shows and would probably LOVE this crap.
I wouldn't buy it, especially for $900, but I 'get' it!

For her birthday you could probably assemble a kit for under $200 and rent a room at a spooky hotel....with a bar that you can get hammered in while she is off snipe spectre hunting.

Thats probably not a bad idea (her birthday was Feb. 26 btw).  But she's love it.
Years ago we went to Vegas and she researched some ghost town out in the desert.  We rented a car and drove hours into the desert until we finally hit a little town (with a McDonalds and a casino).  There was ONE lone log cabin in the middle of town, that you couldn't even GO in, that was allegedly haunted.
I wouldn't call it a wasted trip, but it wasn't what she expected.


We did a local "ghost tour" with a friend from out of town a few Halloweens ago. They gave us some gizmo too to detect thetans or whatever at a couple of spots. And afterward, a Real Psychic spent an hour or two working the group.

Absolutely ridiculous, and depressing how many people seemed to give it any serious consideration at all. But it was a fun outing and I don't think anyone other than my wife realized there was a totally reality-based asshole among them.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

buntz: The funny thing is, my wife loves those Ghost Adventures shows and would probably LOVE this crap.
I wouldn't buy it, especially for $900, but I 'get' it!


She might like this:

The Horton Mine: Follow-up Exploration of a Creepy, Ghost
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

litespeed74: [pics.me.me image 500x566]


Fake Drama sold separately.


Mrs Swimo watches these shows just for the bad acting and the drama queen over the top shenanigans. Sometimes the boys really serve it up and it's hilarious.

--Many years ago I saw a ghost hunting motor vehicle in a parking lot in Sussex Cty NJ USA. People really do this stuff.
 
buntz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: buntz: The funny thing is, my wife loves those Ghost Adventures shows and would probably LOVE this crap.
I wouldn't buy it, especially for $900, but I 'get' it!

She might like this:

The Horton Mine: Follow-up Exploration of a Creepy, Ghost


Well, I skipped to the last minute where "some" thing finally happened.  People sure do waste a lot of time making these things but whatever!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: buntz: RogueWallEnthusiast: buntz: The funny thing is, my wife loves those Ghost Adventures shows and would probably LOVE this crap.
I wouldn't buy it, especially for $900, but I 'get' it!

For her birthday you could probably assemble a kit for under $200 and rent a room at a spooky hotel....with a bar that you can get hammered in while she is off snipe spectre hunting.

Thats probably not a bad idea (her birthday was Feb. 26 btw).  But she's love it.
Years ago we went to Vegas and she researched some ghost town out in the desert.  We rented a car and drove hours into the desert until we finally hit a little town (with a McDonalds and a casino).  There was ONE lone log cabin in the middle of town, that you couldn't even GO in, that was allegedly haunted.
I wouldn't call it a wasted trip, but it wasn't what she expected.

We did a local "ghost tour" with a friend from out of town a few Halloweens ago. They gave us some gizmo too to detect thetans or whatever at a couple of spots. And afterward, a Real Psychic spent an hour or two working the group.

Absolutely ridiculous, and depressing how many people seemed to give it any serious consideration at all. But it was a fun outing and I don't think anyone other than my wife realized there was a totally reality-based asshole among them.


I did a "haunted" tour of Key West back in 2008 with my (then) girlfriend.  It as actually lot of fun.  No equipment was involved.....it was basically just a history lesson and walking tour of the city....so my expectations were met.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

buntz: RogueWallEnthusiast: buntz: The funny thing is, my wife loves those Ghost Adventures shows and would probably LOVE this crap.
I wouldn't buy it, especially for $900, but I 'get' it!

For her birthday you could probably assemble a kit for under $200 and rent a room at a spooky hotel....with a bar that you can get hammered in while she is off snipe spectre hunting.

Thats probably not a bad idea (her birthday was Feb. 26 btw).  But she's love it.
Years ago we went to Vegas and she researched some ghost town out in the desert.  We rented a car and drove hours into the desert until we finally hit a little town (with a McDonalds and a casino).  There was ONE lone log cabin in the middle of town, that you couldn't even GO in, that was allegedly haunted.
I wouldn't call it a wasted trip, but it wasn't what she expected.


Anniversary?  Sacrolicious Easter weekend?  Arbor Day?  :-)
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
so its Phasmophobia Go! ?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL, EMF detectors. "Hey, I'm getting some paranormal readings over here by the fuse box. And over here by the air handler. And next to the refrigerator. HOLY SHIAT, this router is haunted AF!"


I was flipping channels and stopped on one of those shows for 3 minutes and they were doing just that.  It's like, look at the readings from this wall!  On the other side of the wall?  All the breakers for the house.  No wonder, dumbass.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

labman: Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL, EMF detectors. "Hey, I'm getting some paranormal readings over here by the fuse box. And over here by the air handler. And next to the refrigerator. HOLY SHIAT, this router is haunted AF!"

I was flipping channels and stopped on one of those shows for 3 minutes and they were doing just that.  It's like, look at the readings from this wall!  On the other side of the wall?  All the breakers for the house.  No wonder, dumbass.


also favorites:
there's a cold spot in front of this poorly insulated window
it sounds like someone is moving over in the direction my team mate went 5 mins ago
this abandoned house covered in dust has orbs EVERYWHERE
 
thamike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Titor level tech for ONLY $900?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My niece loved these shows. Then she turned 8 and got into Coyote Peterson.

I'd be worried about any adults that enjoy watching this shiat.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You also get a (1) brand new still in the box and never used. 16 Channel Standalone Digital Video Recorder Multiplex Processor System

Over 600 feet of camera cable.

SOLD. I need a good home security system.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [img.huffingtonpost.com image 550x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Van with trippy paint job sold separately.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who you gonna call?

Jenny?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [img.huffingtonpost.com image 550x400]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thanks, Subs. That's an ear worm I didn't need.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.