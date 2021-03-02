 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Mount Cinnabun erupts. Surrounding area powdered with ash. Donut look scary?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
21
    More: News, Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia's Mount Sinabung, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Colombia, Hawaii, active volcanoes, Volcano  
•       •       •

1358 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2021 at 3:05 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks kind of like a meth lab exploding. Not that I would know anything about that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tangentially related CSB: The lady at Schlotzsky's FORCED me to have a cinnamon roll the other day. It was glorious.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, no, it's CinnaBUNG.... that's the condition you get if you eat too many at the mall and get the sharts
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sinabung. So..... commiting a sin inside a bung? Goatse?
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They threw the wrong kinda virgins in there.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Been a decent amount of these blowing their tops lately.
 
sumdruncomic1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What an ASH-hole.
 
DoubleEcho88
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PureBounds: Been a decent amount of these blowing their tops lately.


R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World (Official Video)
Youtube Z0GFRcFm-aY
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cinnabar seen worried; losing fingernails...
 
ybishop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thousands of victims frosted alive in the glazing inferno!
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Coming to your Internet soon:

The Cinna-bung Challenge
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The video is actually quite something

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asi​a​-56253470
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Muttleywantsamedal: The video is actually quite something

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia​-56253470


Wow sure is.  Thanks for posting.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If that thing blows its top Mount Tambora style, the loss of life will be horrific. The 3-5 km evacuation radius is nothing if there's a big pyroclastic flow. But what can you do when your entire country consists of nothing but volcanoes and you have to find room for the 4th largest population in the world.
 
wxboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sinabung has been erupting for years.  Here's a Fark link that I submitted in 2013.
 
Calypsocookie [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cinnabon and Sinabung is not something you want to mistake for one another subby.

Trust me on this.

*shudder*
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would live at the base of a Cinnabon icing volcano.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My first visit to Universal Orlando went from "This is pretty awesome" to "I'm just going to be a hedonist while I'm here" when I realized there were Cinnabon stands in just about every section of the park.

Well, not a hedonist in every way, but at least in terms of eating.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's been erupting basically every year since 2013. If anyone is still living inside that 3 km radius, they kind of deserve what they're getting at this point.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.